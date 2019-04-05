IPL 2019 Orange Cap: David Warner tops the charts, teammate Jonny Bairstow ranks second

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow both scored centuries against RCB to storm to the top of the charts. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 4 | Runs: 264 | Highest: 100* | Average: 88.00 | Strike Rate: 161.96 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 4 | Runs: 246 | Highest: 114 | Average: 61.50 | Strike Rate: 167.34 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 159 | Highest: 62 | Average: 79.50 | Strike Rate: 248.43 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)| Matches: 5 | Runs: 158 | Highest: 78* | Average: 39.50 | Strike Rate: 179.54 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)| Matches: 5 | Runs: 152 | Highest: 51 | Average: 30.40 | Strike Rate: 116.92 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 4, 2019 10:00 pm