IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Andre Russell leads the charts with Warner close behind

David Warner went past Sanju Samson after the Rajasthan man scored the season's first century. Here are the other batsmen in reckoning for the prestigious cap Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1: Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 159 | Highest: 62 | Average: 79.50 | Strike Rate: 248.43 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2: David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 154 | Highest: 85 | Average: 77.00 | Strike Rate: 171.11 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3: Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 139 | Highest: 79 | Average: 46.33 | Strike Rate: 165.47 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4: Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 132 | Highest: 102* | Average: 132.00 | Strike Rate: 165.00 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5: Nitish Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 132 | Highest: 68 | Average: 44.00 | Strike Rate: 159.63 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 30, 2019 06:50 pm