App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: One man doesn't win IPL, says Fleming on Gambhir's Kohli jibe

It's a tough competition to win. It's getting tougher because teams are a lot smarter. Players are conditioned to playing in the IPL." said Fleming.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

"One man doesn't win the IPL," Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said on March 22, differing with Gautam Gambhir's viewpoint that one can't say Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the same breath, as India's captain has not won the tournament. Former India opener Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014, recently said that in a result-oriented franchise environment, Kohli has been "lucky" to have survived despite Royal Challengers Bangalore never winning the coveted title in his eight years as skipper.

But Fleming thought otherwise.

"One man doesn't win the IPL. It's a tough competition to win. It's getting tougher because teams are a lot smarter. Players are conditioned to playing in the IPL. Coaches and managers are getting more shrewd in how they buy and put together teams," Fleming said.

"So just because you're probably the best batter in the world, probably one of the best players in the world, it doesn't mean he's going to have success in the IPL.

related news

"There's a number of things that go towards it. One thing I do know is that when there's a challenge put in front of him, he meets it."

Fleming's admiration for the Indian batting maestro did not stop there, and said retaining the trophy they won last year will be very difficult.

"His expectation with this team will be to give it a good run and I'm sure, as most other franchises will be wanting. Winning competitions is a byproduct of how you lead your team so there's a challenge there.

"But as I say they're really looking (like) a good team. Most teams on paper are outstanding so we have got our work cut out to win it again, we will be giving it a good shot as well," he added.

Fleming said the loss of the team's South African paceman Lungi Ngidi was a big blow.

"Ngidi is a big loss. He was the find last year for us, he bowled really well. We got a squad that can cover his absence. But, sometimes players are a little bit special. The onus is on the other overseas options. We are taking our time on his replacement at the moment."

Fleming was speaking on the eve of the IPL-12 opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. He said South African captain Faf du Plessis, leg-spinner Imran Tahir and New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner had arrived and were available for selection.

"There is a real emphasis on starting the tournament well. Last year, we won a couple of games which could easily have gone the other way. We know the importance of a good start. We are certainly not desperate to win it and it's just an opportunity we are looking forward to," he added.

On wrist spinners doing well in recent times, Fleming said there were a "few reasons" and added they have got clever as well.

"I think there's a few reasons. One is that there's a lot of younger players now on the big stage who maybe haven't played as much first-class cricket or developed skills that used to go along with an apprenticeship with batting, and part of the batsmanship in my era and before was reading the bowler, watching the ball.

"Now it's about power. And ball striking. So there's a lot more emphasis on power. Whereas probably in my era, it was about defence first. So there's been a big shift about the way young players play the game. A lot of those players are now emerging and playing big parts in the IPL."

"Wrist spinners have got clever as well. They play a role where the batsmen have to take risks. Before T20 you could take your time with wrist spin, now you've got to be aggressive and with the ball going both ways, if you don't know, it can be your downfall. I think they're good weapons to have," he added.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Unusual Move, Delhi Police Stops and Questions Guests Attending Pak ...

White House: Islamic State Territory in Syria Eliminated

PSG's Neymar Charged for Rant After Champions League Loss

Pravin Togadia's Party to Contest on 100 Lok Sabha Seats

Mob Attacks Muslim Family at Gurugram House, Horrifying Video Shows Wo ...

Britain's Had 3 Years to Do Brexit. Another 3 Weeks Won't Help

Pakistan, Malaysia Agree to Elevate Their Bilateral Relation to Strate ...

'Coercive Measures' Have not Worked in Past, will not Work in Future: ...

Jagan Mohan Reddy Files Nomination, Declares Assets Worth Rs 375 Crore ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Congress-JD(S) deal in Karnataka, Deve Gowda's borrow-a-candidate tact ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeep ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.