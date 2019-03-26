App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Of Ashwin, Buttler and the spirit of 'Mankading'

KXIP mankaded Buttler in Punjab's match against Rajathan

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jos Buttler has now been 'Mankaded' twice in his senior competitive career while Ravichandran Ashwin has hit the 'Bull's Eye' in his second attempt after an aborted one seven years back. The two protagonists in the latest episode of 'Mankading and the ensuing Spirit of Cricket debate', have been there and done that.

On February 21, 2012 during a Commonwealth Bank series game against Sri Lanka in Brisbane, Ashwin had 'Mankaded' non-striker Lahiru Thirimanne for backing up too far.

However, senior most player Sachin Tendulkar was seen having a word with stand-in captain Virender Sehwag, who then withdrew the appeal against Thirimanne.

Ashwin was a junior player back then but believed that he was well within his rights to dismiss Thirimanne but seniors in the team thought otherwise.

related news

That his stand has remained the same was evident on Monday night when he 'Mankaded' Buttler at a critical stage of a high-stakes IPL encounter.

As far as Buttler is concerned, he also has not deviated from his stand that a bowler should warn a non-striker batsman before running him out on delivery stride, something that is not there in current rules.

And Sachithra Senanayeke, an out-of-favour Sri Lankan off-spinner did warn Buttler on June 3, 2014 during an ODI at the Edgbaston ground before 'Mankading' him.

England's then captain Alastair Cook and coach Peter Moores had criticised Sri Lanka for not adhering to the 'spirit of the game' while Angelo Mathews had backed his player.

The 'spirit of cricket' has always been a grey area when it comes to 'Mankading'. Kapil Dev was lambasted after carrying out the act against Peter Kirsten in an ODI at Port Elizabeth on December 3, 1992.

Kapil had warned Kirsten senior (elder step brother of former India coach Gary) before whipping the bails at the non-striker's end after loading up.

A furious Kirsten left the field and it didn't go down well with then skipper Kepler Wessels.

Just after the incident, while taking the second run, Wessels dangled his bat in such a manner that it hit Kapil on his shin bone and he looked in pain.

With no match referees in those days, Wessels went scot-free despite TV replays. Those were the days when Doordarshan used to borrow feed from the host country's broadcaster and the matter was never taken up officially.

However, one player, who might empathise with Ashwin is former India and Railways left-arm spinner Murali Kartik, who had not once but twice 'Mankaded' batsmen in domestic matches.

Once, playing for Surrey, during the 2012 English county season, he had 'Mankaded' Somerset batsman Alex Barrow, which led to him being booed by the home spectators at the Taunton ground.

The very next year, December 2013, things turned ugly when Kartik, during a Ranji match, dismissed Bengal batsman Sandipan Das in a similar fashion having warned him earlier.

An irate Bengal team, led by their senior pacer Ashok Dinda, hurled the choicest of abuses at him and even refused to shake hands at the end of the game.

During the same month, Bengal and Railways met again in the quarterfinals at the Eden Gardens and Kartik was booed time and again.

But 32 years ago, during a 1987 World Cup game in Lahore, great West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh thrice warned No.11 batsman Saleem Jaffer, who was constantly backing up too far.

However, Walsh didn't run him out and it allowed Abdul Qadir to hit a six and win the game for Pakistan.

Walsh was then presented with a special medal by erstwhile Pakistan Zia ul Haq for showing 'sportsman spirit'.

The debate continues as some like legendary Sunil Gavaskar find it disgusting that one of India's most iconic cricketer Vinoo Mankad's is attached to this controversil dismissal. Mankad was the first to do it back in 1947 during a tour of Australia.

"It was Bill Brown who got out, so why is it called Mankading and not Browned," Gavaskar has time and again stated.

Certainly, the debate not going to end very soon.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #KXIP #R&R #RR vs KXIP

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Jet Airways Shares Rally Further; Close 6.5% Higher as Naresh Goyal St ...

'It Won't Let You down': Man 'Invents' Horse-Drawn Car in Belarus Usin ...

If Implemented, Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee Will Cost 2% o ...

IPL 2019 | Appalling Or Smart? | Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos But ...

Reserve Bank Slaps Rs 2 Crore Penalty on PNB For Violating SWIFT Norms

YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies

Working Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Up Miscarriage Risk: Study

UEFA Urged to Take Strong Action Over Racist Incidents in England Matc ...

IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their F ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.