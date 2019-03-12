IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians begin pre-season training camp the upcoming season

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians on March 12 kicked off their pre-season training camp for the upcoming season of the coveted T20 tournament.

Among others, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal have joined the camp, which is currently being held at the Reliance Corporate Park cricket ground in Ghansoli, a senior official attached to Mumbai Indians confirmed.

According to the official, the other players who have joined the camp are off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacer Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.

It was learnt that the squad will continue its training program at the New Mumbai facility over the weekend, and are tentatively scheduled to move to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from March 17.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.