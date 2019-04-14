IPL 2019 | MI vs RCB match 29 Preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, players to watch out for

Moneycontrol News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were finally able to get their first win of the season after six straight losses in their opening six matches when they defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Mohali by 8 wickets. Chris Gayle's unbeaten 99 helped Punjab to 173/4 in 20 overs but Virat Kohli (67 off 53) and AB de Villiers (59* off 38) helped RCB to eclipse the total in 19.4 overs.

The team would now want to keep up with the winning ways when they face Mumbai Indians for match 31 of IPL 2019 on April 15 to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Despite the win the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table and it would take a miracle for them to qualify for the playoffs.

The last time the two teams met at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, MI emerged victorious by 6 runs. Mumbai batting first posted 187/8 and Bangalore almost chased the total down thanks to de Villiers unbeaten 70. RCB managed 181 in 20 overs. However the match is remembered for umpiring howler by umpire S Ravi. RCB needed 7 runs from the last ball of the match and Latish Malinga bowling the over had clearly overstepped. It was only after the ball was bowled and the replay of the ball was played on the giant screen inside the stadium that the mistake was noticed. The mistake had left Kohli fuming.

MI though enter the contest after being humbled by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 4 wickets. Quinton de Kock's brilliant 81 and Hardik Pandya's late flourish of 28 off 11 balls helped MI to 187/5. RR's belligerent opener Jos Buttler though spoiled MI's party as he hammered quickfire 89 and RR overtook MI's total in 19.3 overs.

RCB still rely heavily on Kohli and de Villiers, and de Villiers, in particular, would want to recreate his magic against MI in front of a sea of MI supporters.

Apart from Kohli's 270 runs from seven matches and de Villiers' 232 runs from seven matches, Parthiv Patel is the only other RCB batsman who has managed to score some runs this season. Patel has shown commitment and amassed 191 runs in seven games.

On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal is RCB's biggest strength, who is the second on the most wickets list with 11 scalps. But he would need support from Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali and Umesh Yadav.

Good sign for MI is the sublime form of its wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. The South African has piled 238 runs this term. Along with de Kock, Rohit Sharma has also picked up his form with the bat managing 165 runs. Hardik Pandya's pyrotechnics lower down the order should please Rohit. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya need to do a bit more with the bat.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar

Team News

RCB has signed veteran South Africa pacer Dale.

MI would be waiting for a word on West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, who sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the last game. His fitness will be crucial.

Prediction:

It is difficult to beat MI at Wankhede. MI is favourite to win this contest.

Betting Odds

MI: 8/11

RCB: 11/10

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede supports fast bowling. The ball comes nicely on the bat and run-scoring is generally easy.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Parthiv Patel, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzari Joseph, Rahul Chahar

Players to watch out for:

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 270 runs at an average of 38.57 this season. His fifty against KXIP came in a winning cause. It will be difficult for any MI bowler to stop him if he gets in the grove.

Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard blasted 83 off mere 31 balls to help his side win from a position of a loss against KXIP. Pollard is gaining his old form back this season. He could be very dangerous with the bat lower down the order.

Points Table