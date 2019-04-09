IPL 2019 | MI vs KXIP: Preview, team news, where to watch, betting odds, players to watch out for

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai Indians (MI) will look for revenge as they welcome Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Wankhede Stadium for match 24 of IPL 2019 on April 9.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture at Mohali on March 30, KXIP trounced MI by 8 wickets. Quinton de Kock’s 39-ball 60 propelled Mumbai to 176/7 but KL Rahul’s 71 and quick fire 40s from Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal helped Punjab chase the total in just 18.4 overs.

Both the teams enter the contest with a win in their previous matches.

After that defeat against KXIP at Mohali, Mumbai Indians are on an upswing having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in straight matches. Rohit Sharma's men defended 136 against SRH aided by the performance of debutant Alzarri Joseph who picked up 6 wickets.

KXIP would be equally confident as they defeated SRH in their previous match by 6 wickets. On a pitch where runs were hard to come by, David Warner's unbeaten 70 helped SRH to 150/4 in 20 overs. However, Rahul and Agarwal hit fifties as KXIP chased the target down.

The match pits Punjab's formidable batting comprising of Rahul, Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh against Mumbai's fiery pace attack of Joseph, Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah.

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar

Head to Head

In 23 matches that the two teams have played against each other, Mumbai has tasted victory in 12 matches while Punjab has won on 11 occasions.

Team News

The health bulletin of the two teams looks good to be of any concern for Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin.

Mumbai Indians squad : Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav

Kings XI Punjab squad: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Prediction: Who will win?

MI is a difficult side to beat at Wankhede. Their bowling attack looks in great shape to stop the run flow. They are favourites to win this contest.

Betting Odds (bet365)

MI: 8/11

: 11/10

Players to watch out for

Alzarri Joseph (MI)

Alzarri Joseph bowled a ferocious spell of 6/12 against SRH to help Mumbai win by 40 runs. Jospeh’s six-wicket haul against Hyderabad is the best bowling performance in the history of the league.

KL Rahul (KXIP)

The 26-year-old KXIP opener is enjoying another fine season in IPL. He has accumulated 217 runs in this campaign with three fifties and a best of 71 not out.

IPL Points table