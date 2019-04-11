MI vs KXIP match Highlights IPL 2019: Pollard's 83 off 31 helps Mumbai pull off thrilling last-ball victory

Live now
Apr 11, 2019 01:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Pollard c Miller b Rajpoot 83 (31)
FIFTY up for Pollard! 55 (22)
WICKET! Krunal c Miller b Shami 1 (2)
WICKET! Hardik c Miller b Shami 19 (13)
WICKET! Kishan run out (Curran) 7 (10)
WICKET! de Kock c Miller b Ashwin 24 (23)
WICKET! Suryakumar c Henriques (sub) b Curran 21 (15)
WICKET! Lad b Shami 15 (13)
HUNDRED up for Rahul! 100 (63)
WICKET! Curran c de Kock b Bumrah 8 (3)
WICKET! Nair c Chahar b Hardik 5 (6)
WICKET! Miller c de Kock b Hardik 7 (8)
WICKET! Gayle c Krunal b Behrendorff 63 (36)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (41)
FIFTY up for Gayle! 54 (31)
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Surely one for the history books with everything from centuries to blistering knocks to brilliant bowling performances (read Mohammed Shami - 3/21) to dropped catches to moments of brilliance in the field and not to forget a thrilling last-ball finish. Moreover, despite losing the game in the final over Ankit Rajpoot did pretty well to play through the pain of the injury conceded in his first over. Join us again tomorrow as we have Rajasthan Royals up against the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings at Jaipur starting from 8 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Kieron Pollard (Man of the Match and winning captain): I would like to thank God. Need to thank him for giving strength to me for doing the things that I do. Also love to thank my wife, it's her birthday today and I want to dedicate this to her. I went up the order because I enjoy batting at Wankhede. Plan was to attack Ashwin as spin wasn't doing great. Unfortunately it didn't happen but it was about staying calm. Was a difficult pitch to bowl on and good to bat on, so we did well with the ball after the start they got. We did pull things back in the middle overs a bit but lost the plot at the end. Again, can't be harsh on the bowlers. We finished on the right end of the result and thanks to God for that to. Obviously, Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for the team. He should be back in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary, while also thinking of what to contribute to the team
Hardik Pandya: Heart is pumping pretty fast. Pollard is a legend! One guy who could do this, it was Kieron Pollard. That time and situation needed both of us to go for it but I could not connect much today. Pollard was backing himself and for the first time in my life while sitting outside I thought 17 per over is a par score. It was still better from the situation we started off from. If Polly was there (when Pollard got out), he could have finished it off in one ball and obviously we didn't have any set batsman. Four runs, four balls I thought we got this game.
Ravichandran Ashwin (losing captain): He (Ankit Rajpoot) injured his finger in the first over. It was a big bonus that we got three overs from him in the powerplay. We were a bit up and down with our fielding and catching. Probably if we would have been sharper, we would have ended up on the right side. I think it was a defendable total. It was just about par. It is a hard defending ground. We were about 10s for 10-12 overs and then we lost a little momentum while batting which I feel was crucial for us. I thought we pretty good as a bowling unit in bits and pieces. Shami was really good and we were good in the middle overs. Somehow we could not close the game out. Sam was under the pump. It can happen when there is a lot of dew. It is one of a kind experience for him in the IPL. He will get better and get richer with experience. Sometimes with the dew you can miss the yorker like it happened to Sam. At the end of the day Pollard batted beautifully and took the game away from us. Quite a lot of positives. We showed a lot of composure with the bat. Rahul batted through and closed out the inning We could have been a little more steelier and smarter with our plans. He (Gayle) said he twisted his back. We have to go check and how he is.
Ankit Rajpoot comes back into the attack. He pulls out of the 1st delivery at the very last moment and there is also a wink at Pollard. Rajpoot seems to be enjoying his moment. Pollard doesn’t let that feeling last long as he sends the 1st ball sailing over deep midwicket for a SIX. It gets worse as Rajpoot has overstepped and the umpire signals a no ball and a free-hit. The free-hit delivery is sliding down leg and Pollard just helps it along to fine leg for a FOUR. This is brilliant. Mumbai now need just 4 off 5 balls to win. CAUGHT! What just happened! Rajpoot bangs the ball short and Pollard hooks it straight down the throat of Miller at deep midwicket. Rahul Chahar walks out to bat. Rajpoot sends down a full toss on middle but Chahar pats it back to the bowler. Joseph manages to squeeze out the next ball to long-on for a single. The 5th ball is a full toss which Chahar works to deep midwicket for a single. 2 required off the final ball to win now. Rajpoot ends with a full toss on middle and Joseph pushes it straight down the ground and they come charging back for the second. What a victory! The stadium erupts as the MI players come charging out from their dug out.
MI 198/7 after 20 overs.
WICKET! Pollard c Miller b Rajpoot 83 (31)
This is absolutely incredible stuff as Rajpoot bangs the ball short and Pollard hooks it right down the throat of Miller at deep midwicket.
FOUR! The answer is no! The next ball is sliding down leg and Pollard just helps it along to fine leg for a four.
SIX! Rajpoot starts with a low full toss which Pollard dispatches into the stands over deep midwicket. It gets worse as he has overstepped. Can Rajpoot recover from that?
Curran to bowl the penultimate over. He starts with a poor delivery which is powered to long-off for a one-bounce FOUR. Pollard finds the man at deep extra cover on the next delivery. The 3rd ball is dumped over long-off for a SIX. Pollard is on fire as he sends the 4th delivery into the stands for back-to-back SIXES. Curran is under great pressure but nails the yorker on the 5th delivery which Pollard works to extra cover for a single. Curran nails the yorker again on the last delivery which Joseph just manages to jam out. 17 runs from the over. MI need 15 off the final over to win. Can Pollard bring them home?
MI 183/6 after 19 overs.
SIX! The next ball is even worse as it lands right in the slot and Pollard sends it into the second-tier for back-to-back sixes.
SIX! The 3rd delivery is a wide length ball which Pollard launches over long-off for a maximum.
FOUR! Curran sends the 1st ball right into the slot and Pollard smacks it to long-off for a one-bounce four.
Shami comes in for his final over. He hits Joseph on the pads with the 1st delivery but it was down leg and they pick up a leg bye. Pollard smashes the 2nd ball right back at Shami who gets his fingertips on it as they pick up a run. The 3rd ball is short and Joseph swings and misses. Joseph then slaps the 4th delivery past mid-off for a FOUR. The 5th ball is a slower length delivery at the stumps which Joseph mistimes to long-on for 2 runs. Shami sends down a low full toss at the stumps to end the over and Joseph pushes it to deep cover but they don’t take the single. 8 runs off the over. MI now need 32 off 12 balls to win. Pollard will be on strike for the next over!
MI 166/6 after 18 overs.
FOUR! Shami sends down a full deliery outside off and Joseph slaps it past mid-off for a four.
Sam Curran comes back into the attack. He starts with a poor delivery which is in the slot of Pollard who launches it over long-off for a SIX. Pollard slices the 2nd ball but doesn’t connect well as it lands just short of deep extra cover for a single. Curran sends down a low full toss to Joseph who doesn’t connect with it. Joseph manages to jam the next ball to third man for a single. Curran nails the wide yorker on the 5th delivery as Pollard reaches out but misses. Curran ends with a poor delivery as he sends down a full toss which Pollard launches over deep square leg for a SIX. That also brings up the FIFTY for Pollard. 14 runs off the over. MI need 40 from 18 balls to win. Can Pollard pull this off?
MI 158/6 after 17 overs.
FIFTY up for Pollard! 55 (22)
SIX! Curran sends down a full toss which Pollard swings at sending it over deep square leg which also brings up his fifty.
SIX! Curran starts with a delivery which is right in the slot and Pollard sends it flying over long-off.
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! Hardik doesn’t connect well with the shot as he goes after the 1st delivery but only finds Miller at long-on. Krunal Pandya walks out to bat. Shami looks for the leg stump yorker but the ball goes past Rahul for 2 wides. The next ball is wide down leg again. Krunal steers the 2nd ball to third man for a single. The next ball is a high full toss just below the waist of Pollard who works it to square leg for a single. CAUGHT! Shami does brilliantly as he sends down a slower ball which Krunal slices straight towards Miller who does well at extra cover. Alzarri Joseph walks out to bat. DROPPED! He gets a top edge to the 5th delivery but Henriques who puts in a dive fails to take the catch at deep square leg. Shami ends with a good delivery which slices through the batsman. Just 9 runs and two wickets off the over. KXIP need 54 from 24 balls to win.
MI 144/6 after 16 overs.
FOUR! Alzarri gets a top-edge on the pull towards deep square leg but Henriques doesn't collect the ball as it spills for a four.
WICKET! Krunal c Miller b Shami 1 (2)
Shami sends down a slower delivery and Krunal only slices it straight towards Miller at extra cover.