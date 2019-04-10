MI vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Mumbai win Toss, opts to bowl; Pollard to captain in Rohit's absence

Mumbai put up a competitive total of 176/7 after being put in to bat first at Mohali. Quinton de Kock starred with a quick 60 from just 39 balls and Hardik Pandya provided a late burst adding 31 off just 19 balls. However it proved in vain as an unbeaten 71 off 57 balls from KL Rahul and a 43 off 21 balls from Mayank Agarwal helped KXIP win comfortably with 8 wickets and 8 balls remaining.