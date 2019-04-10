MI vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Mumbai win Toss, opts to bowl; Pollard to captain in Rohit's absence

Live now
Apr 10, 2019
It will be interesting to watch how Mumbai Indians cope without Rohit Sharma on the field today. Apart from his explosive starts with the bat, Rohit's captaincy plays a pivotal role in Mumbai's fortunes on the field. Kieron Pollard will have big shoes to fill today.
Mumbai Indians: Siddhesh Lad, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(C), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami and Ankit Rajpoot
Toss: Mumbai win the Toss and opt to bowl.
The captains are down in the middle of the pitch for the Toss. There's big news for Mumbai as Rohit Sharma will not feature today having failed to recover from an injury picked up in practice. Kieron Pollard walks out to lead MI.
In 23 matches that the two teams have played against each other, Mumbai have tasted victory in 12 matches while Punjab has won on 11 occasions. Will Punjab be able to level this stat in today's game? We won't have to wait long to find out.
Today's IPL game pits Punjab's formidable batting comprising of Rahul, Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh against Mumbai's fiery pace attack for the second time. However, this time Mumbai have Alzarri Joseph in their ranks. The 21-year-old recorded the best-ever figures in the history of the IPL when he finished with 6/12 on his debut game against SRH.
KXIP would be equally confident as they defeated SRH in their previous match by 6 wickets. On a pitch where runs were hard to come by, David Warner's unbeaten 70 helped SRH to 150/4 in 20 overs. However, Rahul and Agarwal hit fifties as KXIP chased the target down.
After that defeat against KXIP at Mohali, Mumbai Indians are on an upswing having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in straight matches. Rohit Sharma's men defended 136 against SRH in their previous match aided by the performance of debutant Alzarri Joseph who picked up 6 wickets.
IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs KKR match
Here's a look at how the points table looks ahead of this fixture.
IPL Points Table
Punjab sit in third position on the Points Table with eight points from their first six games. Mumbai are fifth with six points from five games. A win for Mumbai would see them break into the top-four on the Points Table.
IPL match 9, KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul's fifty helps Punjab to second win of the season
Relive all the top moments from the previous encounter between these two sides.
Mumbai put up a competitive total of 176/7 after being put in to bat first at Mohali. Quinton de Kock starred with a quick 60 from just 39 balls and Hardik Pandya provided a late burst adding 31 off just 19 balls. However it proved in vain as an unbeaten 71 off 57 balls from KL Rahul and a 43 off 21 balls from Mayank Agarwal helped KXIP win comfortably with 8 wickets and 8 balls remaining.
MI will be out for revenge against KXIP after losing the away leg of this fixture by a massive 8-wicket margin.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 24 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.