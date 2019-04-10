MI vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Hardik send back Miller and Nair in quick succession

Jason Behrendorff comes back into the attack for his final over. Rahul clips the 1st ball past short fine leg for a single. Gayle goes hard at the 2nd ball but only gets it off the inside-half to long-on for a run. The 3rd ball is banged short down leg but Rahul doesn’t get much on the pull as de Kock collects the ball. Rahul pushes the 4th ball to extra cover for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Rahul. Gayle seems to be struggling at the moment and there’s a short break in the game as they physio comes out. CAUGHT! The heat seems to have taken its toll on Gayle who pulls the 5th ball straight to deep midwicket. David Miller walks out to bat and works the last ball through midwicket for a single. Just 4 runs off the over. The bowling change helping Mumbai.

KXIP 117/1 after 13 overs.