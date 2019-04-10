MI vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Hardik send back Miller and Nair in quick succession

Live now
Apr 10, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Curran c de Kock b Bumrah 8 (3)
WICKET! Nair c Chahar b Hardik 5 (6)
WICKET! Miller c de Kock b Hardik 7 (8)
WICKET! Gayle c Krunal b Behrendorff 63 (36)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (41)
FIFTY up for Gayle! 54 (31)
Playing XI
Toss
Head to Head
IPL Points Table
WICKET! Curran c de Kock b Bumrah 8 (3)
Curran goes for the scoop but only sends the ball high as de Kock takes an easy catch.
FOUR! The 2nd ball is wide outside off and Curran slashes it past sweeper cover.
FOUR! Curran lofts the first ball he faces over extra cover for a four.
Hardik continues. Rahul slices the 1st ball high towards sweeper cover and it lands just in front of the fielder as they pick up a single. Nair helps the 2nd ball down to fine leg for a run. Rahul gets an inside edge onto the pad on the 3rd ball for a single. Hardik nails the yorker on the 4th ball as Nair defends it back to the bowler. CAUGHT! Nair goes for the paddle-sweep but only sends it high towards Chahar at fine leg. Sam Curran walks out to bat. Rahul pushes the last ball to long-on and they hurry to come back for 2 runs. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
KXIP 143/3 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Nair c Chahar b Hardik 5 (6)
Nair goes for the paddle-sweep but only gets height on it as Chahar takes an easy catch at fine-leg.
Krunal Pandya comes back into the attack as Karun Nair walks out to bat. Rahul gets a thick edge to third man for a single. Nair chips the 2nd ball towards sweeper cover for a run. The 3rd ball is a low full toss which Rahul slams to sweeper cover for a single. The next ball is another full toss and Nair flicks it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Both batsmen takes singles off the last two balls. Just 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 138/2 after 16 overs.
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. Rahul chips the 1st ball towards long-off and Behrendorff does well to keep them down to 2 runs. He then works the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Hardik looks for the yorker on the 3rd ball but sends down a juicy full toss. Miller fails to capitalize as he nudges it to long-on for a run. Rahul cuts the 4th ball to point for a single. Miller slashes at the 5th ball and gets a thick outside edge past short third man for a much-needed FOUR. Hardik sends the next ball wide outside off and is frustrated with himself. CAUGHT! The extra ball comes back to haunt Miller as he gets an edge and de Kock collects the ball comfortably. Hardik lets out a roar directed at the ground with clenched fist in his celebration.
KXIP 131/2 after 15 overs.
WICKET! Miller c de Kock b Hardik 7 (8)
Miller swings at the last ball but only gets an edge and walks off as de Kock takes the catch.
FOUR! Hardik sends down a slower deliery outside off and Miller gets a thick outside edge down to third man.
Rahul Chahar to bowl out. Miller chops the 1st ball onto his feet and then kicks the ball away as it is spinning towards the stumps. Miller tucks the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Rahul gets on the backfoot and punches the 3rd ball to backward point for 2 runs. He then charges out on the 4th ball but only gets a thick outside edge to deep square leg for a single. The 5th ball is a quicker delivery onto the stumps and Miller gets his bat down in time to defend. Chahar ends the over well as Miller gets another inside edge into his pads. Just 4 runs off the over.
KXIP 121/1 after 14 overs.
Jason Behrendorff comes back into the attack for his final over. Rahul clips the 1st ball past short fine leg for a single. Gayle goes hard at the 2nd ball but only gets it off the inside-half to long-on for a run. The 3rd ball is banged short down leg but Rahul doesn’t get much on the pull as de Kock collects the ball. Rahul pushes the 4th ball to extra cover for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Rahul. Gayle seems to be struggling at the moment and there’s a short break in the game as they physio comes out. CAUGHT! The heat seems to have taken its toll on Gayle who pulls the 5th ball straight to deep midwicket. David Miller walks out to bat and works the last ball through midwicket for a single. Just 4 runs off the over. The bowling change helping Mumbai.
KXIP 117/1 after 13 overs.
WICKET! Gayle c Krunal b Behrendorff 63 (36)
Looks like the heat has gotten to Gayle who looks tired as he pulls the 5th ball straight towards Krunal at deep midwicket.
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (41)
Chahar into his 3rd over. He starts with a googly but Gayle sends it flying into the stands over long-on for a SIX. Gayle then steers the 2nd ball through point for a single. The 3rd ball is a tad short but Rahul finds the man at short cover. Rahul then pushes the 4th delivery towards point for 2 runs. He punches the 5th ball to short cover again but picks up a single off the last delivery. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 113/0 after 12 overs.
SIX! Chahar starts with a googly but Gayle clobbers it over long-on for his 7th six.
Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Rahul punches the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Gayle smokes the 2nd ball over long-on for a SIX. That brings up the FIFTY for the big Jamaican. The Universe Boss has come to the party today. Gayle drives the 3rd ball to mid-off for a single. Rahul slices the 3rd ball high into the night sky but it lands safely in the off-side as they take 2 runs. Krunal ends the over well with 2 dot balls. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 103/0 after 11 overs.
FIFTY up for Gayle! 54 (31)
SIX! Gayle gets on the backfoot and punches the 2nd ball from Krunal high into the stands over long-off. That looked effortless.
Chahar continues. Rahul goes for the reverse-sweep on the 1st ball but doesn’t get a good hold on it as the ball sneaks past de Kock for a single. Gayle backs away and defends the 2nd ball to the off-side. He struggles to take any runs off the next three balls. The 3rd delivery hits Gayle on the pads but it’s sliding down leg. Gayle seems frustrated with the 4 dot balls and just smokes the last delivery over long-on for a SIX. 7 runs off the over. Gayle is looking in dangerous form. Mumbai need to get him out soon to prevent a 200+ score.
KXIP 93/0 after 10 overs.
SIX! Gayle cuts loose on the last delivery as launches it over long-on for a maximum.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. Rahul taps the 1st ball into the off-side for a quick single. Hardik bangs the 2nd ball short but Gayle looks like he has all the time in the world as he pulls it high into the stands over deep backward square leg for a SIX. Hardik’s plan to counter with a full delivery backfires as this time Gayle hits it straight past him for a FOUR. Hardik tries to pitch the next ball outside off but it’s too wide. The 3rd ball is a wide yorker but this time Gayle carves it past long-on for a FOUR. Hardik attempts another wide yorker but once again it’s called wide. He corrects his line and manages to end the over with two dot balls. 17 runs off the over.
KXIP 86/0 after 9 overs.
FOUR! Hardik sends down a wide yorker length delivery which Gayle slaps past long-on for a four.
FOUR! Hardik tries to respond with a full delivery but Gayle smashes it straight down the ground for a four.
SIX! Hardik bangs the 2nd ball short to Gayle who just pulls it high into the stands over deep backward square leg.
Rahul Chahar comes into the attack. He starts with a loose delivery which is sliding down leg but Gayle only finds the man at short fine leg with the sweep. Gayle then knocks the 2nd ball down the ground for a single. Rahul is in great form as he whips the 3rd ball through the gap at deep midwicket for a FOUR. He then drives the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. Gayle doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last two balls as Chahar ends the over well. Just 6 runs come off it. Mumbai need to find a way to end this partnership.
KXIP 69/0 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Rahul shows great touch again as he whips the 3rd ball through the gap at deep midwicket.
Alzarri Joseph comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery down leg. The 1st ball is coming back into Rahul who pushes it to cover. The 2nd ball is short and Rahul times it beautifully as he pulls it over midwicket for a SIX. He then gets on the front foot and chips the 3rd ball over mid-off for a FOUR. The 4th ball it flicked to midwicket but a good diving stop restricts the runs. Rahul drives the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Gayle tucks the last ball to extra cover and sets off for a quick single. The fielder hits the stumps with a good throw but Gayle was safely in. 13 runs off the over.
KXIP 63/0 after 7 overs.
FOUR! Another classy shot from Rahul as he just lofts the 3rd ball over mid-off for a four.
SIX! The 2nd ball is banged short and Rahul pulls it high over deep midwicket.