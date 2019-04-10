MI vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Hardik, Pollard look to rescue Mumbai

Live now
WICKET! Hardik c Miller b Shami 19 (13)
WICKET! Kishan run out (Curran) 7 (10)
WICKET! de Kock c Miller b Ashwin 24 (23)
WICKET! Suryakumar c Henriques (sub) b Curran 21 (15)
WICKET! Lad b Shami 15 (13)
HUNDRED up for Rahul! 100 (63)
WICKET! Curran c de Kock b Bumrah 8 (3)
WICKET! Nair c Chahar b Hardik 5 (6)
WICKET! Miller c de Kock b Hardik 7 (8)
WICKET! Gayle c Krunal b Behrendorff 63 (36)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (41)
FIFTY up for Gayle! 54 (31)
Hardik goes for the big shot straight down the ground but doesn't get enough on it as Miller takes an easy catch.
Viljoen to bowl out. Hardik reaches out and slices the 1st ball over extra cover for 2 runs. He then drills the 2nd ball to deep extra cover for a single. Viljoen sends down an inswinging yorker which Pollard only edges into his pads for a single. Hardik slices the 4th delivery over point for 2 runs. The 5th ball is a low full toss but Hardik only manages to send it to deep midwicket for a single. Viljoen ends the over brilliantly with a pinpoint yorker as Pollard just about manages to dig it out. Brilliant over from Viljoen as he only gives away 7 runs. MI need 63 from 30 balls to win. Can someone pull off a Russell here?
MI 135/4 after 15 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back for his final over. Hardik finds the fielder on the 1st delivery. He splits the gap at deep midwicket for a FOUR on the next ball. The 3rd ball is tucked to midwicket for a single. Pollard muscles the 4th delivery over long-on for a SIX. He then connects cleanly with the 5th delivery sending it over the head of Ashwin and into the stands for a SIX. Pollard mistimes the pull on the last ball for 2 runs. 19 off the over. MI need 70 from 36 balls to win.
MI 128/4 after 14 overs.
SIX! This time Pollard connects cleanly sending the ball straight down the ground for a massive six.
SIX! Pollard only connects with the toe-end but it's enough as the ball travels over long-on.
FOUR! Ashwin drags the 2nd ball short and Hardik pulls it over deep midwicket for a four.
Hardus Viljoen comes back into the attack. He starts with a brilliant delivery which just misses the leg-stump but is called a wide. Worse it escapes past Rahul for FIVE wides. Hardik doesn’t connect well with the pull but it travels past deep square leg for a FOUR. The 2nd ball is worked to the man at midwicket. Viljoen bangs the 3rd ball short and Hardik mistimes it to long-on for a single. Pollard squeezes the yorker to point for a single. Hardik squeezes the 5th ball through extra cover for 2 runs. The last ball is wide and he has to reload. Hardik slogs at the last ball but they get just a single. 15 off the over.
MI 109/4 after 13 overs.
FOUR! Hardik doesn't connect well with the pull but it travels over backward square leg for a four.
FIVE wides! The 1st ball just misses the leg-stump but Rahul cannot collect it as it escapes for five wides.
Sam Curran comes back into the attack. Kishan dabs the 1st ball to backward point for a single. Curran goes for the bouncer but it’s too high and called a wide. Pollard pulls the 2nd ball into the stands over deep square leg for a SIX. He then launches the 3rd ball past a diving midwicket fielder for a FOUR. Curran does well as he cramps Pollard with a full delivery. The 5th delivery is launched straight down the ground for another SIX. RUN OUT! Great work from Curran as he gets onto the ball in a flash and dislodges the stumps with a direct-hit at the non-striker’s end to catch Kishan short of the crease. He lets his frustration show after sending Kishan back. 18 runs and a wicket from the over.
MI 94/4 after 12 overs.
WICKET! Kishan run out (Curran) 7 (10)
Curran cramps Pollard with a brilliant yorker. Pollard defends towards the off-side and Curran is onto the ball in a flash and hits the stumps with a brilliant throw as Kishan who was looking for a quick single doesn't make it back in time.
SIX! Curran looks for the yorker on the 5th delivery but it's in the slot and Pollard powers it straight down the ground for another flat six.
FOUR! The next ball is full and Pollard clips it past midwicket for a boundary.
SIX! Curran bangs the ball short and Pollard pulls it powerfully over deep square leg.
Ashwin into his 3rd over. He starts brilliantly sending down three dot balls to Kishan. Ashwin showing the full range of his variations. The 4th ball is pitched outside off and this time Kishan slaps it over extra cover for a FOUR. Ashwin adopts a Kedar Jadhavish delivery style on the next ball which Kishan edges to extra cover for a single. The last ball is a tad short and Pollard just launches over long-on for a SIX. 11 runs off the over.
MI 76/3 after 11 overs.
SIX! Pollard gets on the backfoot and just powers the last ball over long-on for a flat six.
FOUR! The 4th ball is pitched wide outside off and Kishan gets down on one knee to slap it over extra cover.
Hardus Viljoen comes back into the attack. He starts with a bouncer which Pollard drops into the pitch. Pollard goes for the pull on the next ball but misses as they appeal for a caught behind. Rahul signals that it has come off the shoulder and Viljoen just walks over to Pollard and playfully checks his shoulder. The 3rd ball is flicked to deep square leg for a single. Kishan looks to dab at the next ball but is beaten. The next delivery is too high and has been called wide. Kishan misses the next ball as it comes off the pads and hits the back of the bat. He then cuts the last ball to deep cover for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
MI 65/3 after 10 overs.
Ashwin continues. de Kock paddles the 1st ball fine for 2 runs. He then defends the 2nd delivery before tucking the 3rd ball into the leg-side for a single. Pollard punches the 4th ball to long-off for a run. CAUGHT! de Kock comes charging out and launches the 5th ball towards long-on. Miller comes running in and takes a superb catch while sliding towards the ball on his knees. Brilliant from Miller. Ishan Kishan walks out to bat and defends the final delivery. 4 runs and a wicket off the over. MI need 136 runs from 66 balls to win.
MI 62/3 after 9 overs.
WICKET! de Kock c Miller b Ashwin 24 (23)
de Kock charges out and lofts the 5th delivery towards long-off but Miller comes charging in and takes a brilliant catch.
Sam Curran comes into the attack. He starts with a short delivery which de Kock cuts past point for a single. Yadav tucks the 2nd ball to long-on for a run. Curran looks for the yorker on the 3rd delivery and de Kock gets it off the inside edge to the leg-side for a run. CAUGHT! Yadav flicks the ball off his pads straight towards Henriques at deep backward square leg. Henriques does brilliant as he leaps high to take the catch with both hands. Kieron Pollard walks out to bat. He has promoted himself further up the order. Pollard tucks the 5th ball to square leg for a single. de Kock ends the over with a single at deep square leg. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 58/2 after 8 overs.
WICKET! Suryakumar c Henriques (sub) b Curran 21 (15)
Yadav clips the 4th ball straight towards the man at deep backward square and Henriques times his jump perfectly to take the catch.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. de Kock defends the 1st ball before punching the next delivery to long-on for a single. Yadav whips the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a run. de Kock knocks the 4th delivery into the leg-side for a single. The 5th ball is short and wide outside off but Yadav finds the man at point with the cut shot. ALMOST! Yadav punches the last ball back to the bowler and it almost carries to Ashwin but lands just short. Just 3 off the over.
MI 53/1 after 7 overs.
Hardus Viljoen comes into the attack. de Kock steers the 1st ball down to third man for a single. The next ball is banged short and Yadav sends it racing past short fine leg for a FOUR. He then dabs the next ball to third man for a single. de Kock tucks the 4th ball into the on-side for a run. Yadav works the next ball to point for a single. DROPPED! The last ball is sliding down leg and de Kock gets an edge to it. Rahul dives to his right and gets a glove to it but it was a tough ask. Rahul stills looks exhausted after his marathon innings. 9 runs off the over.
MI 50/1 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Viljoen sends down a short delivery and Yadav pulls it past short fine leg.
Rajpoot into his 3rd over. It’s a bad start from him with a wide shorter delivery which Yadav cuts for a FOUR. DROPPED! Yadav cuts the 2nd ball straight towards Miller at point but the South African completely mistimes his jump as the ball pops out of his outstretched left hand. Yadav then punches the 3rd ball towards the fielder in the off-side. The 4th ball is in the slot and this time Yadav lofts it straight back over Rajpoot for a FOUR. The 5th ball is a low full toss which is driven to mid-on. Yadav helps the last ball down to third man for another FOUR. 12 runs off the over.
MI 41/1 after 5 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is wide outside off and Yadav helps it down to third man for a 3rd boundary in the over.
FOUR! Rajpoot sends a length delivery at the stumps but Yadav lofts it striaght back over the bowler's head.
FOUR! Rajpoot starts with a shorter delivery outside off and Yadav cuts it past point for a four.
Shami starts with two dot balls as Lad fails to find the gap on both occasions. The 3rd ball is aimed at the hips and once again Lad finds the man this time at midwicket. BOWLED! The pressure gets to Lad as he walks across but misses with the clip and Shami knocks the leg-stump. Brilliant stuff from Shami. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat and gets off the mark with a single down to third man. de Kock defends the last delivery back to the bowler. Another brilliant over from Shami as he gives away just 1 run and gets a wicket. He has conceded just 4 runs in his 2 overs so far.
MI 29/1 after 4 overs.