MI vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Hardik, Pollard look to rescue Mumbai

Hardus Viljoen comes back into the attack. He starts with a bouncer which Pollard drops into the pitch. Pollard goes for the pull on the next ball but misses as they appeal for a caught behind. Rahul signals that it has come off the shoulder and Viljoen just walks over to Pollard and playfully checks his shoulder. The 3rd ball is flicked to deep square leg for a single. Kishan looks to dab at the next ball but is beaten. The next delivery is too high and has been called wide. Kishan misses the next ball as it comes off the pads and hits the back of the bat. He then cuts the last ball to deep cover for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.

MI 65/3 after 10 overs.