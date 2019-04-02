App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | MI vs CSK preview: Rohit Sharma's men have task cut out against rampaging yellow brigade

In a high profile clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai has history by its side but Chennai are on a winning run.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IPL fans are up for a treat as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for match 15 of IPL 2015.

Both teams have won IPL thrice. While MI were crowned champions in 2013, 2015 and in 2017, CSK took home the honors in 2010, 2011 and 2018. In 26 IPL matches MI has defeated CSK 14 times while the men in Yellow have triumphed on 12 other occasions.

Historically, there is very little that separates the two sides.

This season though, CSK are sitting pretty at top of the table with three wins in three matches while MI are in sixth place with just one win. Mumbai's sixth position is expected as they are a habitual slow starter in a IPL season. After endearing two losses in its first three matches, this match could well be the moment when Mumbai's campaign gets going.

MI enter the match after a disappointing defeat in Mohali against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The positives from that match though were Quinton de Kock's blazing 60 off 39 balls and Hardik Pandya's 19 balls 31. Pandya's form though could be of concern to the opposition as the all-rounder hit 32 runs off 14 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a few nights ago. Pandya's hits with the bat is making up for the poor show of MI's middle order. Only Yuvraj Singh has looked good batting at No.4 having managed a fifty. Bowling is an area of concern for skipper Rohit Sharma. Except for Jasprit Bumrah's 3/20 against RCB, no other bowler has stood up when it has mattered.

And, bowling is MS Dhoni's most potent weapon. The 40-year-old leg spinner Imran Tahir currently holds the Purple Cap with 6 wickets. Dwayne Bravo has same number of wickets. Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh have three wickets each. It is because of this well rounded bowling attack that CSK's oppositions have ended on the losing side. One area where CSK seems a bit shaky is their batting. Shane Watson has a duck against his name this season. His opening partner, Ambati Rayudu is yet to cross 30-run mark. Barring Dhoni's blitz against RR, the next best performance with the bat is Watson's 26 ball 44 against Delhi Capitals.

 

Team News

David Willey has pulled out of the CSK squad due to personal reasons. However, the Chennai outfit have roped in New Zealand International Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for injured pacer Lungi Ngidi for the remainder of the season. Medical bulletin of both the teams won't be of much concern to either captain.

Prediction

Mumbai has history by its side but Chennai is on a winning spree. It is difficult to predict a winner in this rip-roaring contest.

Betting Odds (bet 365)

MI: 1

CSK: 4/5

Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to offer bounce and carry. It will favor the side boasting a better seam attack.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Rohit Sharma , Quinton de Kock, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Imran Tahir

Players to watch out for:

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Krunal Pandya and Mitchell McClenaghan managed to score just 1 run each before they were dismissed in quick succession but Hardik then decided to take on the bowlers and finished unbeaten with 32 off 14 balls taking MI to 187/8 after 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya smashed a towering 104 meter six against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has 729 runs and 29 wickets in the IPL. His blazing innings of 31 and 32 have helped MI to end the innings on a high.

Imran Tahir (CSK)

The 40-year-old CSK leg spinner is currently leading the season’s bowing charts with 6 wickets. He is averaging a stunning 8.66 with the ball. He could cause trouble to Mumbai batsmen.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Wankhede Stadium
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #CSK #IPL #IPL 2019 #MI

