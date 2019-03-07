IPL 2019: Match timings finalised, says SC-appointed committee chief

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) which kicks off on March 23 will start at the usual prime time slot of 8 pm. There has been much speculation over the matches being scheduled earlier and start at 7 pm, however the head of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai clarified that there won't be any changes in the match timings.

There will not be any changes in the afternoon matches as well, which are usually played on weekends. These games will begin at 4 pm, which will be followed by the night matches which will begin at 8 pm.

There has been speculation on whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would change the timing of the night matches during the league stage following the experiment last year when the playoffs and final were shifted to an earlier 7 pm slot. However, most teams want the board to stick to the 8 pm slot.

"We welcome BCCI's decision to retain the match timings. Like last year, we wanted the games to have an 8 pm start. This time, we were not yet approached by the BCCI regarding match timings but we were eagerly awaiting its decision," a team official told PTI.

Last season, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the timing for the playoffs and final were preponed to 7 pm keeping in mind the fans who have to travel back home from the stadium late in the night. He added that the early start will benefit students and office-goers who have to wake up early and cannot watch late encounters on TV.

"The IPL is what it is because of its fans and the tournament has over the years been followed avidly both on the ground and on television at homes. So, keeping the interest of the fans in mind, it was decided that the play-off games and the final will start an hour earlier. So, instead of the 8pm start, the games will start at 7pm.

"It gets difficult not only for those at the stadium, but also for those watching on television as students and office-goers also need to get back to their respective stuff next morning and it helps if the game starts an hour earlier," Shukla had said last year.

However, the BCCI has decided to stick to the 8 pm start for the league stages this year with most teams making their aversion to the 7 pm start clear ahead of the board meeting.

Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL and said that the full schedule will be announced after the dates of the general elections are released.

Keeping in mind the general elections the schedule for the first two weeks could also see a few tweaks. For now, the tournament is scheduled to begin on March 23 with a highly anticipated clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener.

Last month, CoA chief Vinod Rai also announced that this season’s IPL will not have a regular grand-style opening ceremony with the amount of the budget to be donated to the families of the Pulwama martyrs.

(With inputs from PTI)