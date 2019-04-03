IPL 2019 live score MI vs CSK: Hardik, Pollard fireworks ensure Mumbai finish with 170/5

Bravo starts with a yorker which Pollard digs out to long-on for a single. The next ball is wide down leg and Bravo has to reload. The 2nd ball is a low full-toss which Hardik only manages to squeeze out to sweeper cover for a run. Bravo sends down waist-high full toss and Pollard pulls it into the stands over deep midwicket for a SIX. The umpire signals a no-ball which means the next delivery will be a free-hit. Pollard gets a top-edge on the pull sending it high towards Chahar who drops the catch as they pick up 3 runs. It wouldn’t count though as it was a free-hit. Bravo nails the yorker on the 4th delivery but Hardik has his own version of the helicopter shot sending the ball into the stands for a SIX. He then reaches out and powers the 5th delivery through cover for a FOUR. The last ball is a fuller length delivery outside off which Hardik slices over deep backward point for a SIX. 29 runs off the final over.

MI 170/5 after 20 overs.