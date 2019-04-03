IPL 2019 live score MI vs CSK: Hardik, Pollard fireworks ensure Mumbai finish with 170/5

Live now
Apr 03, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Yadav c Jadeja b Bravo 59 (43)
WICKET! Krunal c Jadeja b Mohit 42 (32)
WICKET! Yuvraj c Rayudu b Tahir 4 (6)
WICKET! Rohit c Dhoni b Jadeja 13 (18)
WICKET! de Kock c Kedar b Chahar 4 (7)
Playing XI
Toss
Pitch Report
IPL Points Table
Bravo starts with a yorker which Pollard digs out to long-on for a single. The next ball is wide down leg and Bravo has to reload. The 2nd ball is a low full-toss which Hardik only manages to squeeze out to sweeper cover for a run. Bravo sends down waist-high full toss and Pollard pulls it into the stands over deep midwicket for a SIX. The umpire signals a no-ball which means the next delivery will be a free-hit. Pollard gets a top-edge on the pull sending it high towards Chahar who drops the catch as they pick up 3 runs. It wouldn’t count though as it was a free-hit. Bravo nails the yorker on the 4th delivery but Hardik has his own version of the helicopter shot sending the ball into the stands for a SIX. He then reaches out and powers the 5th delivery through cover for a FOUR. The last ball is a fuller length delivery outside off which Hardik slices over deep backward point for a SIX. 29 runs off the final over.
MI 170/5 after 20 overs.
SIX! Hardik ensures Mumbai end with a bang as he slices the last ball over sweeper cover for a six.
FOUR! Bravo sends down a full length deliery outside off and Hardik reaches out to power it through cover for a four.
SIX! Bravo sends down a yorker at the stumps and Hardik executes a 'Helicopter Shot' sending the ball flying into the stands.
SIX! Bravo sends down a waist-high full toss which Pollard powers into the stands for a six.
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Hardik welcomes him by launching the 1st ball high into the stands over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then steers the next ball past backward point for a single. They were looking to steal a second but Dhoni races out from behind the wickets and sends down a throw at the non-striker’s end but misses. The next ball is wide outside off and Thakur has to reload. Thakur sends down a bouncer to Pollard who ducks under it. The next ball is a wide yorker and Pollard swings at it but misses. The 5th delivery is wide down leg and Thakur has to send it down again. This time he sends down a length ball and Pollard powers it over long-on for a SIX. Pollard ends the over with a single down to deep midwicket. 16 runs off the over.
MI 141/5 after 19 overs.
SIX! Thakur sends down a legnth ball to Pollar who powers it over long-on for a six.
SIX! Thakur starts with a length delivery to Hardik who pulls it over deep midwicket for a massive six.
Bravo continues. He starts with a yorker which Yadav punches to long-on for a single. Bravo surprises Hardik with a bouncer on the next delivery which travels back to the keeper. The 3rd ball is full onto the stumps which Hardik whips to deep backward square leg for a run. The 4th ball is a slower delivery and Yadav swings at it but misses. Bravo attempts the yorker on the 5th delivery but Yadav sends the ball racing down the ground for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Yadav doesn’t get under the yorker well enough as Jadeja takes a comfortable catch at long-on. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
MI 125/5 after 18 overs.
WICKET! Yadav c Jadeja b Bravo 59 (43)
Yadav goes for yet another big shot but doesn't get enough on the ball sending it straight down the throat of Jadeja at long-on.
FOUR! Bravo just about misses with the yorker and Yadav sends it straight down the ground for a boundary.
Mohit Sharma comes back into the attack. He starts with a half-tracker which Yadav pulls to deep midwicket for a single. Mohit comes from around the wicket to Krunal. He has a big heave at the 2nd delivery and ends up slicing it over short third man for a FOUR. Krunal then lifts the 3rd ball just above the reach of the man at extra cover for back-to-back FOURs. CAUGHT! Krunal swings across the wrong line connecting with the outside half of his bat sending the ball high towards Jadeja who makes no mistake at long-off. Hardik Pandya walks out to bat. Yadav shuffles across and gets down on one knee to launch the 5th ball into the stands over deep midwicket for a SIX. He punches the last ball straight down the ground for a single. 16 runs and a wicket from the over.
MI 119/4 after 17 overs.
SIX! Yadav gets down on one knee and sweeps the 5th ball over deep midwicket for a six.
WICKET! Krunal c Jadeja b Mohit 42 (32)
Krunal goes for another big heave but doesn't time the shot well sending it high towards long-off where Jadeja takes a good catch.
FOUR! Krunal drives the 3rd ball over deep extra cover for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! The 2nd ball is just outside off and Krunal has a big heave at it sending it above short thrid man for a boundary.
Dwayne Bravo comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery onto the stumps which Krunal clips to deep midwicket for a single. Yadav backs away and guides the next ball past short third man for a FOUR. Bravo sends down a slower delivery and Yadav is early into the short sending it to the leg-side for a single. The 4th delivery is a yorker onto the stumps which Krunal drills to long-off for 2 runs. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two deliveries. 10 runs off the over. Mumbai need to accelerate now.
MI 103/3 after 16 overs.
FOUR! The 2nd ball is a short of length delivery on leg stump and Yadav backs away to flick the ball down to the third man fence.
Imran Tahir comes back for his final over. The 1st ball is sliding down the leg-side and Krunal helps it along to fine leg for 2 runs. He then gets down on one knee and sends the ball flying into the stands over long-on for a SIX. The 3rd ball is punched to long-on for a single. Yadav pushes the 4th delivery to long-on for a run. Krunal mistimes the pull on the 5th ball towards mid-wicket and it lands just short of Raina who was stationed there. Tahir ends with a low full-toss which Krunal works through midwicket for a single. 11 runs off the over.
MI 93/3 after 15 overs.
SIX! The 2nd ball is a good length delivery at the stumps and Krunal gets down on one knee to launch it over long-on for a six.
Imran Tahir sure knows how to celebrate a wicket!
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Yadav drives the 1st delivery straight down the ground and Thakur gets a hand to it sending the ball to mid-off for a single. There’s a big shout for LBW on the 2nd delivery and the umpire gives it OUT! Krunal goes for the review and he survives as replays reveal a faint inside edge. That was close! The 3rd ball is onto the pads and Krunal flicks it into the leg-side for a single. Yadav drives the 4th delivery to deep cover for a run. The 5th delivery moves in sharply but Krunal just about manages to get some bat to it sending the ball to mid-on. He then works the last ball to deep square leg for a single. Just 4 runs off the over. Good comeback from Thakur after that expensive 2nd over of his spell.
MI 82/3 after 14 overs.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack. He stars with a slower delivery which Krunal works through leg-side for a single. Yadav defends the next ball with a straight bat. He’s early into the shot on the next delivery as he gets a leading edge into the off-side for a single. DROPPED! Krunal looks to clear mid-off but sends it straight towards Mohit who doesn’t manage to hold onto the ball as it comes towards him at speed. Both batsmen pick singles off the last two deliveries. 4 runs off the over.
MI 78/3 after 13 overs.