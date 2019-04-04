App
Apr 04, 2019 12:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 live score MI vs CSK: Hardik and co. shine to make Chennai taste first defeat of the season

Catch all the live action from match 15 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

highlights

  • Apr 04, 12:07 AM (IST)

    MS Dhon CSK Skipper: I think quite a few things went wrong for us. We started well, were right on the mark for the first 10-12 overs. Then, a few catches were dropped, a few misfields, the death over bowling wasn't great. We don't have bowlers who hit the deck, it was slightly tough on them. We do have one-on-one plans, we needed to know where we could cut-off the boundaries, which batsmen to target,a boundary less or two could have made a difference to a 10-12 run over or a 7-run over. We needed to build some momentum, but we need to know when to plan for those. It is a tough thing - this so-called momentum, it doesn't really matter, a good start from the bowlers will make things tight, once you set the tone, the game goes along in that flow. We will have to see the wicket for the next game, we have to see the combination. Bravo has an hamstring injury, we don't have a few players, we already have some injuries, David Willey isn't there he has his own problems, Lungi Ngidi isn't with us as well, we will have to look at the pitch and then decide on the right combination.

  • Apr 04, 12:03 AM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 12:03 AM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 12:01 AM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 11:59 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Indians win the match by 37 runs 

  • Apr 03, 11:58 PM (IST)

    Pandya will bowl the last over. Chahar is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball and batsman looks for a big shot but top edges and Bumrah takes a good catch at fine leg. Thakur is on strike. SIX! Thakur hits the ball straight down the ground for a huge maximum. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Thakur drives the ball through cover for a boundary. Pandya closes the over with two dot balls. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

    CSK 133/8 after 20 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:55 PM (IST)

    SIX! Thakur hits the ball straight down the ground for a huge maximum

  • Apr 03, 11:54 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Chahar c Bumrah b Hardik Pandya 7(7)

    Short ball and batsman looks for a big shot but top edges and Bumrah takes a good catch at fine leg 

  • Apr 03, 11:52 PM (IST)

    Bumrah will bowl. Shardul Thakur is on strike. Bumrah starts off with a dot ball. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Chahar is on strike. FOUR. Fuller ball and Chahar gets a boundary off the next ball.  Next two deliveries are dot balls. A single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.

    CSK 122/7 after 19 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:51 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball and Chahar gets a boundary off the next ball.  

  • Apr 03, 11:47 PM (IST)

    Malinga will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. CAUGHT! Malinga bowls a slower ball and Jadhav looks for a big shot but edges the ball to the keeper. Deepak Chahar is the new batter. He gets a single off the next ball. Bravo is back on strike. Bravo looks to play a big shot off the next ball but misses. SIX! Fuller ball and Bravo hammers the ball way back in the stands. CAUGHT! Fuller ball and Bravo moves across to hit a big shot but gets an inside edge. de Kock takes a great catch behind the wickets. Shardul Thakur is the new batsman. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs and a wicket.

    CSK 115/7 after 18 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:46 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Dwayne Bravo c de Kock b Malinga 8(9)

    Fuller ball and Bravo moves across to hit a big shot but gets an inside edge. de Kock takes a great catch behind the wickets

  • Apr 03, 11:45 PM (IST)

    SIX! Fuller ball and Bravo hammers the ball way back in the stands.

  • Apr 03, 11:42 PM (IST)

     WICKET!  Kedar Jadhav c de Kock b Malinga 58(54)

    Malinga bowls a slower ball and Jadhav looks for a big shot but edges the ball to the keeper

  • Apr 03, 11:41 PM (IST)

    Bumrah will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. No runs off first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Jadhav works the third ball to third man for a single. Dwayne Bravo is the new man. Next ball is a bouncer as Bravo ducks under it. Bravo gets a single off the fifth ball. Jadhav gets a leg bye off the last ball. 3 runs off the over.

    CSK 108/5 after 17 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:39 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Jadhav! 51 (46)

  • Apr 03, 11:35 PM (IST)

    Malinga will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. FOUR! Cheeky shot by Jadhav as he dabs the ball to third man for a boundary. FOUR! Another great shot from the little man as he hits the ball to square leg for a boundary. Jadhav gets a single off the next ball. Bravo plays the next ball for another single. Jadhav gets a single off the fifth ball. Malinga closes the over with a dot ball 11 runs off the over.

    CSK 105/5 after 16 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:33 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Another great shot from the little man as he hits the ball to square leg for a boundary

  • Apr 03, 11:32 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Cheeky shot by Jadhav as he dabs the ball to third man for a boundary

  • Apr 03, 11:28 PM (IST)

    Hardik will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball and Dhoni hooks the ball but doesn’t time his shot well as the ball is caught by Suryakumar Yadav standing at square leg. Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman. He gets off the mark as he takes a single off the next ball. Kedar Jadhav gets a single off the next ball. Jadeja is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller ball on which Jadeja makes room to play a big shot but edges the ball to de Kock behind the wickets. Dwayne Bravo is the new batsman. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Poor ball by Hardik as he bowls down leg. FOUR Leg byes. The ball brushes the pads and goes down fine leg for a boundary. 7 runs and 2 wickets off the over.

    CSK 94/5 after 15 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:27 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Jadeja c de Kock b Hardik Pandya 1(2)

    Fuller ball on which Jadeja makes room to play a big shot but edges the ball to de Kock behind the wickets

  • Apr 03, 11:23 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Dhoni c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 12(21)

    Short ball and Dhoni hooks the ball but doesn’t time his shot well as the ball is caught by Suryakumar Yadav standing at square leg.

  • Apr 03, 11:21 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball and Jadhav sweeps the ball to leg side for a boundary.

  • Apr 03, 11:20 PM (IST)

    Krunal will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. The batsman works the first ball to fine leg but the ball rolls to the fielder placed there. WIDE. The ball is way outside off and umpire calls that as WIDE. FOUR! Fuller ball and Jadhav sweeps the ball to leg side for a boundary. No runs off next two deliveries. Jadhav plays the fifth ball past extra cover for a single. Dhoni on strike for the last ball. He pushes the last ball to long off for a single. 7 runs off the over.

    CSK 87/3 after 14 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:16 PM (IST)

    Bumarh will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. No runs off first ball as Jadhav comes down the track and looks to hit a big shot. Jadhav plays the second ball to long on and gets a single. Dhoni is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Dhoni plays the fourth ball through cover and gets a single. Jadhav plays the fifth ball with soft hands to third man for a single. Dhoni is on strike. Bumrah closes the over with a dot ball. Just 3 runs off the over.

    CSK 80/3 after 13 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:15 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 11:10 PM (IST)

    Krunal Pandya will bowl now. Jadhav is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Jadhav gets a single off the third ball. WIDE. Krunal sprays next delivery down leg. Dhoni plays the fourth ball to leg side and runs two. The bastman comes down the track and works the fifth ball to long on and gets a single. Jadhav is happy in knocking the last ball for a single. 6 runs off the over.

    CSK 77/3 after 12 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:06 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 11:06 PM (IST)

    Hardik will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is short and Jadhav pulls the ball for a couple of runs. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Dhoni is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Dhoni is happy to defend the next ball. Just 3 runs off the over so far. Dhoni cuts the fifth ball past cover for a single. Jadhav is on strike for the last ball. He works the last ball to leg side for a single. Just 5 runs off the over.

    CSK 71/3 after 11 overs

  • Apr 03, 11:01 PM (IST)

    Chahar will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Jadhav plays the second ball to leg side and settles for a single. Dhoni is on strike. The batsman plays a soft cut on the next ball and gets a single. Jadhav is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Jadhav plays the fifth ball to leg side for a quick single. Dhoni is on strike. He leaves the last ball for the keeper. Just 3 runs off the over.

    CSK 66/3 after 10 overs

