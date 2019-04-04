IPL 2019 live score MI vs CSK: Hardik and co. shine to make Chennai taste first defeat of the season

MS Dhon CSK Skipper: I think quite a few things went wrong for us. We started well, were right on the mark for the first 10-12 overs. Then, a few catches were dropped, a few misfields, the death over bowling wasn't great. We don't have bowlers who hit the deck, it was slightly tough on them. We do have one-on-one plans, we needed to know where we could cut-off the boundaries, which batsmen to target,a boundary less or two could have made a difference to a 10-12 run over or a 7-run over. We needed to build some momentum, but we need to know when to plan for those. It is a tough thing - this so-called momentum, it doesn't really matter, a good start from the bowlers will make things tight, once you set the tone, the game goes along in that flow. We will have to see the wicket for the next game, we have to see the combination. Bravo has an hamstring injury, we don't have a few players, we already have some injuries, David Willey isn't there he has his own problems, Lungi Ngidi isn't with us as well, we will have to look at the pitch and then decide on the right combination.