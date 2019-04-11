IPL 2019 RR vs CSK live score: Samson departs as Rajasthan lose 3 wickets in Powerplay

Chahar starts with a delivery sliding down leg and Rahane misses with the flick as it rolls off the thigh pad for a leg bye. Buttler nudges the 2nd ball towards midwicket. The 3rd ball is a good length delivery at the stumps but Buttler steps out and clips it through midwicket for a FOUR. Buttler walks down again on the 4th ball but misses as the ball raps into the pads. Chahar appeals for a LBW but he himself doesn’t look too convinced. The 5th ball is a short of length delivery and Buttler clears his front foot to launch it straight down the ground for a SIX. Chahar ends the over with a dot ball. 11 off the over. Good start for the Royals.

RR 11/0 after the first over.