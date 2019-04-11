Apr 11, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 RR vs CSK live score: Samson departs as Rajasthan lose 3 wickets in Powerplay
Catch all the live action and score from match 25 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
highlights
WICKET! Samson c Shorey (sub) b Santner 6 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rayudu b Thakur 23 (10)
WICKET! Rahane lbw Chahar 14 (11)
IPL points table
Players to watch out for
Playing XI
Toss
Team form coming into this game
What happened in the previous match
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Smith knocks the 1st ball to long-on for a single. The 2nd ball is a tad short and Tripathi plays a paddle sweep to fine leg for a run. Smith defends the next two balls from inside his crease. He then works the 5th ball to midwicket for a single. Tripathi drives the last ball to long-on for a run. Just 4 runs off the over.
RR 58/3 after 7 overs.
Mitchell Santner comes back into the attack. Samson just pushes the 1st ball to point. CAUGHT! Shorey in voluntarily ends ups showing off his juggling skills as he takes the catch to dismiss Samson. Rajasthan looking to go hard in the Powerplay but have lost three key batsmen. Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat. Smith works the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Tripathi defends the next ball back to backward point. He looks to slap the 5th ball but gets beaten by the spin. The last ball is defended back to the bowler. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over.
RR 54/3 after 6 overs.
WICKET! Samson c Shorey (sub) b Santner 6 (6)
Samson goes for the slog sweep on the 2nd ball but doesn't connect well sending it high as substitute fielder Shorey comes charging in deep square leg but doens't take it cleanly as he ends up juggling thrice with the ball before latching on to it safely.
Chahar continues. Samson helps the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Smith punches the 2nd ball straight to the man at point. The 3rd ball is a slower short delivery and Smith goes for the pull but misses. Smith connects with the 4th delivery though sending it racing through midwicket with a powerful flick for a FOUR. Chahar does well as he ends with two dot balls. 5 runs off the over.
RR 53/2 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Smith gets going now as he flicks the 4th ball sending it racing through midwicket for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Buttler welcomes him with a hat-trick of FOURs. The 1st ball is short which Buttler pulls to backward square leg for FOUR. The 2nd ball is punched past extra cover and the 3rd delivery is helped along to fine leg. CAUGHT! Thakur has the last laugh however as Buttler looks to loft the 4th ball over mid-off but connects with the top-half of the bat getting only height on the shot. Rayudu does well as he holds his nerves to take an easy catch. Steven Smith walks out to bat. Samson defends the 5th ball before picking up a single off the last ball. 13 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 48/2 after 4 overs.
WICKET! Buttler c Rayudu b Thakur 23 (10)
Buttler goes for another big shot but connects off the splice sending the ball high towards mid-off where Rayudu takes an easy catch.
FOUR! The 3rd ball is sliding down leg and Buttler just helps it along for a hat-trick of boundaries.
FOUR! Thakur sends down a length ball on the 2nd delivery but this time Buttler punches it past extra cover for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! Shardul Thakur starts with a short delivery and Buttler pulls it hard for a boundary.
Chahar starts with a short of length delivery which Rahane edges into his pads. He follows this up with another short of length delivery but this time it’s wide outside off and Rahane punches it for FOUR. The RR skipper gets a big leading edge to mid-off for a single on the next ball. Buttler pushes the 4th ball to long-on for a run. LBW! Rahane steps out but misses with the flick on the 5th delivery and Chahar is convinced he has got his man. He convinces Dhoni who opts for the review right in the nick of time and it turns out to be a great review as Rahane walks back. Sanju Samson walks out to bat and gets off the mark in style with a FOUR. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 35/1 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Samson gets off the mark in style as he pulls the first ball he faces to deep backward square leg.
WICKET! Rahane lbw Chahar 14 (11)
Rahane steps out but misses with the flick as the ball raps into his pads. Dhoni needs some convincing from Chahar to go for the review but in the end it turns out to be a smart review.
FOUR! Chahar sends down a short of length delivery outside off but Rahane punches it past point for a boundary.
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack. Rahane defends the 1st ball back to the bowler. The 2nd delivery is clipped to the leg-side but Rahane finds the fielder. Rahane steps out and flicks the 3rd delivery over midwicket for a FOUR. He then advances down the track again and this time lofts the ball over mid-off for back-to-back FOURs. The next delivery is sliding down leg and goes past everyone for FIVE wides. Looks like Rahane’s movement from the crease is getting to Santner. The Kiwi gets some great turn on the 5th delivery which spins past the outside edge. Rahane nudges the last ball to the leg-side for a quick single. 14 off the over. RR are off to a flier.
RR 25/0 after 2 overs.
FIVE Wides! Santner sends the ball sliding down leg and Rahane misses with the sweep as the ball escapes past Dhoni behind the wickets.
FOUR! Rahane steps out again on the next ball and this time lofts it over mid-off for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Rahane gets to the pitch of the deliver and chips it over midwicket for a boundary.
Chahar starts with a delivery sliding down leg and Rahane misses with the flick as it rolls off the thigh pad for a leg bye. Buttler nudges the 2nd ball towards midwicket. The 3rd ball is a good length delivery at the stumps but Buttler steps out and clips it through midwicket for a FOUR. Buttler walks down again on the 4th ball but misses as the ball raps into the pads. Chahar appeals for a LBW but he himself doesn’t look too convinced. The 5th ball is a short of length delivery and Buttler clears his front foot to launch it straight down the ground for a SIX. Chahar ends the over with a dot ball. 11 off the over. Good start for the Royals.
RR 11/0 after the first over.
SIX! Buttler clears his front foot and launches the 5th delivery straight over Chahar's head for a maximum.
FOUR! Buttler takes a small step out and clips the 3rd ball sending it racing throguh midwicket for the first boundary of the game.
Deepak Chahar has the ball for the first over with Rahane on strike.
Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane walk out to open the innings.
This is a must-win game for Rajasthan if they want to keep their hopes of making the Playoffs alive. The players are making their way onto the field for the start now. We're just moments away from the first over.
Chennai have just two changes with Mitchell Santner coming in for Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn making way for Shardul Thakur.
So some interesting changes from Rajasthan ahead of this crunch fixture for them. While Sanju Samson and Jaydev Unadkat returning aren't exactly big surprises, yet handing 17-year-old Riyan Parag an IPL debut against MS Dhoni-led Chennai who have been in rampant form seems like a big call. The Royals will hope the youngster is able to hold his own against a formidable Chennai attack.
IPL points table: Chennai find themselves at the top of the table with 10 points from their first six matches. Rajasthan on the other hand are second from bottom with just two points after five matches.