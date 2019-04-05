Ipl 2019 live score RCB vs KKR match: Negi strikes again, sends back Lynn

Navdeep Saini comes into the attack. He starts with a full toss on the off-stump but Narine only manages to hit it to the man at cover. The 2nd ball is short and Narine looks to pull but misses. He connects with the pull on the 3rd ball sending it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Saini oversteps on the next ball as Narine works it past backward point for 2 runs. The umpire signals a no-ball and a free hit. The free hit delivery is a low full toss which Narine flicks through midwicket for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Narine pulls the 5th ball to fine leg but Negi comes running across and times his jump to perfection to take a brilliant catch. He also manages to maintain his balance and avoid contact with the boundary line. Robin Uthappa walks out to bat and defends the last delivery. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

KKR 28/1 after 2 overs.