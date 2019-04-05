Apr 05, 2019 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ipl 2019 live score RCB vs KKR match: Negi strikes again, sends back Lynn
Catch all the live action from match 17 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Rana c Klaasen b Chahal 37 (23)
WICKET! Lynn b Negi 43 (31)
WICKET! Uthappa c Southee b Negi 33 (25)
WICKET! Narine c Negi b Saini 10 (8)
WICKET! de Villiers c Gill b Narine 63 (32)
WICKET! Kohli c & b Kuldeep 84 (49)
FIFTY up for de Villiers! 51 (28)
WICKET! Parthiv lbw Rana 25 (24)
Playing XI
Toss
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report
What happened last season?
Coming into this game
WICKET! Rana c Klaasen b Chahal 37 (23)
Chahal sends down the googly and Rana charges out but only slices it to Klaasen at sweeper cover.
Pawan Negi comes back into the attack. Rana doesn’t connect well with the shot on the 1st ball sending it towards long-off for 2 runs. The 2nd ball is sliding down leg and Rana only manages to find Chahal at short fine leg. The 3rd ball is tosses up outside off and Rana slaps it hard past sweeper cover for a FOUR. Negi tosses up the 4th ball again and Rana goes for the slog but misses. Rana slashes the 5th ball past short third man but Siraj does well to keep them down to 2 runs. Rana gets under the last ball sending it high over long-on for a SIX. 14 runs off the over. KKR need 72 off 30 balls to win.
KKR 134/3 after 15 overs.
SIX! Rana gets hold of the last delivery sending it high over long-on for a six.
FOUR! The 3rd ball is tosses up outside off and Rana slaps it past sweeper cover for a four.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. He tosses up the 1st ball which Karthik dabs to long-on for a single. Chahal sends down the googly which Rana slices sending it high towards third man but it lands just short of Moeen Ali as they pick up a single. Karthik pushes the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Rana goes hard on the 4th ball but only slices it to third man for a single. Chahal does well as he restricts them to just singles off the last two balls. 6 runs off the over.
KKR 120/3 after 14 overs.
Navdeep Saini comes back into the attack. He starts well with a dot ball to Karthik. The 2nd ball is angling in from outside off which Karthik nudges to cover for a single. Rana dabs the 3rd ball down to third man for a single. Karthik works the 4th ball through midwicket and Rana wants the second but is sent back. Saini ends the over brilliantly with 2 dot balls. Just 3 runs off the over. KKR need 92 from 42 balls to win.
KKR 114/3 after 13 overs.
Negi continues. He starts with a short of length delivery and Rana has a swing at it but misses. Rana slaps the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for a single. BOWLED! Negi sends down a ripper which spins sharply past outside edge to crash into the stumps. Brilliant from Negi. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. Karthik tucks the 4th ball to midwicket for a single. Rana works the 5th ball to square leg for a run. Karthik squeezes the last ball to long-off for a run. 4 runs and a wicket off the over. KKR need 95 off 48 balls to win.
KKR 111/3 after 12 overs.
WICKET! Lynn b Negi 43 (31)
Lynn advances forward but the ball spins past the outside edge to crash into the stumps.
Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack. He starts with a slower delivery which Rana chips through midwicket for a single. DROPPED! Stoinis sends down a slower delivery outside off which Lynn miscues towards sweeper cover where Siraj puts down a sitter. The 3rd ball hits Rana on the pads but the umpire isn’t interested in the LBW appeals. The 4th ball is a short delivery and Rana pulls it high over fine leg for a SIX. Rana chops the 5th ball to point and they pick up a quick single. Negi sends down a throw and the ball deflects off the stumps to escape for a FOUR. Stoinis ends the over well with a slower ball which Lynn misses. 13 runs off the over.
KKR 107/2 after 11 overs.
SIX! Stoinis sends down a bouncer and Rana pulls it over fine leg for a six.
Pawan Negi comes into the attack. He tosses up the 1st delivery outside off which Lynn drives to long-off for a single. He gets some good bounce on the 2nd delivery which surprises Uthappa who defends it back to the bowler. Negi does brilliantly as he follows that up with two more dot balls. CAUGHT! The pressure was building up with those dot balls and Uthappa picks out Southee who takes an easy catch at long-off. Nitish Rana walks out to bat and drives the last ball past point for a single. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
KKR 94/2 after 10 overs.
WICKET! Uthappa c Southee b Negi 33 (25)
Uthappa goes for the lofted drive on the 5th delivery but doesn't get enought on it as Southee takes a good catch at long-off.
Mohammed Siraj continues. Uthappa swings at the 1st delivery but only gets a top-edge looping the ball towards third man for a single. Siraj sends down a high beamer and Lynn connects well as he pulls it into the stands over square leg for a SIX. The umpires signals a no-ball and a free-hit. Siraj sends down the free-hit delivery full and wide outside off forcing Lynn to reach out and slice the ball down to third man for just a single. Uthappa times the punch brilliantly sending the 3rd ball racing past mid-off for a FOUR. He then chips the 4th delivery to sweeper cover for a single. Lynn rotates strike with a single off the next ball. Siraj ends with a slow bouncer and Uthappa shows great awareness as he ramps the ball over short third man for a FOUR. 19 runs off the over.
KKR 92/1 after 9 overs.
FOUR! Siraj sends down a slower bouncer and Uthappa just helps it over third man for a four.
FOUR! Uthappa stands tall in his crease and punches the 3rd ball past mid-off for a four.
SIX! Siraj sends down a high full toss and Lynn pulls it into the stands over square leg.
Chahar continues. Uthappa works the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Lynn helps the 2nd ball down to fine leg for 2 runs. He advances forward on the 3rd ball but only defends it into the off-side. Lynn then cuts the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a run. Uthappa smashes the 5th delivery straight down the ground but Chahal gets a hand to it keeping them down to a single. Chahal ends the over brilliantly with a tossed up delivery outside off which Lynn misses as he looks to slog. Just 5 runs off the over.
KKR 73/1 after 8 overs.
Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. He starts well with a dot delivery. The 2nd ball is a bit wide outside off and Uthappa times the cut brilliantly sending it past backward point for a FOUR. The 3rd ball is a full delivery around off-stump and Uthappa drives it straight to mid-off. Uthappa then just helps the 4th ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. He works the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. The last ball is banged short and Lynn looks to ramp it but misses. 9 runs off the over.
KKR 68/1 after 7 overs.
FOUR! The 4th ball is sliding down leg and Uthappa helps it along to fine leg for a four.
FOUR! Siraj offers width on the 2nd ball and Uthappa does well as he guides it past backward point using the pace on the ball.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Both batsmen take singles off the first two deliveries. Chahal spots Lynn advancing forward and tosses up the googly on the 3rd ball. Lynn doesn’t get to the pitch of the delivery but somehow manages to keep it out. Lynn then punches the 4th ball straight to the man at point. Chahal sends down a googly on the 5th delivery but Lynn spots it and advances forward to send the ball sailing out of the stadium. Chahal responds well with a tossed up delivery into the blockhole which Lynn digs out. 8 runs off the over. KKR need 147 off 84 balls to win.
KKR 59/1 after 6 overs.
SIX! Chahal sends down a googly and Lynn reads it as he dances down the track and connects beautifully sending the ball sailing out of the stadium.
Southee into his 3rd over. He starts brilliantly with two dot balls as Lynn doesn’t get his timing right. The 3rd ball is a full delivery down leg and Lynn backs away to chip it over mid-off for a FOUR. Southee sends down a short ball and this time Lynn pulls it behind square for back-to-back FOURs. He works the 5th ball past mid-off for a single. Uthappa ends the over well with a well-timed inside-out loft for a FOUR. 13 off the over. KKR keeping up with the required run rate so far.
KKR 51/1 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Uthappa goes for the inside-out loft on the last ball and clears the man at extra cover with ease for a boundary.
FOUR! The 4th ball is short and Lynn connects with the pull sending the ball high for a one-bounce four.
FOUR! Lynn backs away and chips the 3rd ball over mid-off for a four.
Saini starts with a short of length delivery around off and Lynn looks to dab it to third man but misses. Lynn mistimes the shot on the next delivery to short midwicket for a single. Uthappa misses with the flick on the next ball as it hits him on the thigh pad. Saini bangs the 4th delivery short and Uthappa looks to pull but doesn’t connect cleanly. Uthappa gets a top-edge on the 5th delivery and the pace takes the ball high behind the keeper for a FOUR. The last ball is short again and this time Uthappa pulls it for 2 runs. 7 off the over.
KKR 38/1 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Uthappa gets a top-edge to the 5th delivery and the pace carries it behind the keeper for a four.
Tim Southee continues. Lynn misses with the tuck on the 1st ball as it comes off the thigh pad. He then clips the 2nd ball to midwicket for a single. Uthappa doesn’t manage to pick the gap as Southee sends down two dot balls. Uthappa tucks the 5th delivery to cover and sets off for a quick single. Klaasen picks up the ball and hits the wickets with a great throw at the striker’s end but Lynn had just about managed to reach back safely. Lynn ends the over with a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
KKR 31/1 after 3 overs.
Navdeep Saini comes into the attack. He starts with a full toss on the off-stump but Narine only manages to hit it to the man at cover. The 2nd ball is short and Narine looks to pull but misses. He connects with the pull on the 3rd ball sending it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Saini oversteps on the next ball as Narine works it past backward point for 2 runs. The umpire signals a no-ball and a free hit. The free hit delivery is a low full toss which Narine flicks through midwicket for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Narine pulls the 5th ball to fine leg but Negi comes running across and times his jump to perfection to take a brilliant catch. He also manages to maintain his balance and avoid contact with the boundary line. Robin Uthappa walks out to bat and defends the last delivery. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
KKR 28/1 after 2 overs.