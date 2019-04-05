Ipl 2019 live score RCB vs KKR match: Bangalore lose Kohli, de Villiers in quick succession

Chawla into his final over. Kohli works the 1st ball to long-off for a single. The 2nd ball is tossed up outside off and de Villiers plays a brilliant inside-out loft for a FOUR. He then nudges the 3rd ball to short midwicket for a single. Kohli plays the 4th ball really late as he guides it down to third man for a FOUR. That also brings up the FIFTY for the RCB skipper. He’s really determined to get their first win here today. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 12 off the over.

RCB 90/1 after 11 overs.