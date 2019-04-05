Ipl 2019 live score RCB vs KKR match: Bangalore lose Kohli, de Villiers in quick succession

Live now
Apr 05, 2019 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sunil Narine comes back into the attack. He starts brilliantly with two dot balls to Stoinis. The Aussie heaves at the 3rd ball sending it to deep midwicket and de Villiers doesn’t want to take the second. Narine sends down a yorker on the 4th ball which de Villiers jams to cow corner for 2 runs. the next ball is wide. CAUGHT! de Villiers doesn’t get enough on this shot as he picks out Gill at long-off. Moeen Ali walks out to bat. Stoinis smashes the last ball to long-off and an overthrow lets them pick up 2 runs. Just 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 187/3 after 19 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! He makes immediate impact showing great nerves to dismiss the dangerous Kohli. A brilliant innings from the RCB skipper comes to an end. Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat. He defends the 2nd ball before getting a thick outside edge to the 3rd ball sending it past the keeper for a FOUR. Stoinis punches the 4th ball through midwicket for 2 runs. He takes the same route on the next delivery as they pick up 2 more. Stoinis pushes the last ball through cover for a single. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 181/2 after 18 overs.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a loose delivery which Kohli launches over cow corner for a SIX. The next ball is too full which the RCB skipper sends over mid-off for a FOUR. Kohli works the 3rd ball with soft hands to long-on for 2 runs. The 4th ball is a full toss to Kohli who picks out the man at mid-off. He then works the 5th ball to long-on for a single. de Villiers pulls the last ball over square leg for a SIX to end the over. 19 runs come off it.
RCB 172/1 after 17 overs.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. Kohli works the 1st ball through midwicket for 2 runs. He then mistimes the pull on the next ball sending it back to the bowler. Prasidh looks for the yorker which Kohli digs out for a single. The slower short ball works as de Villiers swings and misses. The 5th ball is slow again but this time de Villiers sends it over extra cover for a FOUR. That also brings up the FIFTY for de Villiers. He celebrates by slicing the last ball past point for back-to-back FOURs. 11 off the over.
RCB 153/1 after 16 overs.
Nitish Rana comes back into the attack. Karthik is hoping that Rana can once again provide a breakthrough but that plan backfires. He starts with a low full toss which Kohli whips to long leg for a FOUR. Rana tries to respond with a fuller delivery but this time Kohli launches it over long-on for a SIX. Kohli looks to cut the 3rd delivery but misses. Kohli whips the 4th ball to extra cover for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Rana sends down a length ball to de Villiers who launches it straight over the bowler for a SIX. Rana ends with a dot ball. 18 off the over.
RCB 142/1 after 15 overs.
Andre Russell comes into the attack. de Villiers drives the 1st ball down to long on for a single. The 2nd ball is short to Kohli who dabs it down to third man for a run. The 3rd ball is short to de Villiers who launches it over long leg for a SIX. Russell fires the 4th ball full onto the stumps which de Villiers only manages to jam out to cover for a run. Kohli dabs the 5th ball to point for a single. de Villiers is in rampant form as he launches the last ball over long-off for a SIX. 16 runs off the over.
RCB 124/1 after 14 overs.
Sunil Narine comes back into the attack. Kohli works the 1st ball down to long leg for a single. de Villiers goes for the inside-out shot on the next ball and connects beautifully sending it for a FOUR over cover. He then looks to whip the 3rd ball into the leg-side but misses. de Villiers cuts the 4th ball to backward point for 2 runs. He reads the 5th delivery well as he backs away and lofts the 5th ball over extra cover for a FOUR. The last ball is cut to backward point for a single. 12 off the over.
RCB 108/1 after 13 overs.
Kuldeep continues. He almost traps de Villiers on the 1st ball but the South African reacts in time to block out the delivery. ALMOST! de Villiers goes for the slog sweep but doesn’t connect well sending it high towards mid-off but Ferguson who comes charging in from the boundary doesn’t manage to get there in time as they pick up 2 runs. The 4th ball is worked through cover for 2 runs. de Villiers then taps the 5th ball to mid-off for a single. Kohli punches the last ball through covers for a single. 6 runs off the over.
RCB 96/1 after 12 overs.
Chawla into his final over. Kohli works the 1st ball to long-off for a single. The 2nd ball is tossed up outside off and de Villiers plays a brilliant inside-out loft for a FOUR. He then nudges the 3rd ball to short midwicket for a single. Kohli plays the 4th ball really late as he guides it down to third man for a FOUR. That also brings up the FIFTY for the RCB skipper. He’s really determined to get their first win here today. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 12 off the over.
RCB 90/1 after 11 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. He starts with a loose delivery down leg which Kohli helps to fine leg for a FOUR. He then works the 2nd ball to deep backward square leg for a single. de Villiers defends the 3rd ball back to the bowler. He then flicks the next ball to long-on for a run. Kuldeep tosses up the 5th delivery to Kohli who pushes it past the bowler for a single. de Villiers gets a thick leading edge towards deep point on the last delivery and they come charging back for the second. 9 runs off the over.
RCB 78/1 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Kuldeep starts with a delivery sliding down leg and Kohli helps it along down to fine leg.