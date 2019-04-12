Apr 12, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 KKR vs DC Match Live: Iyer wins Toss, opts to bowl; Narine, Lamichhane miss out
Catch all the live updates and score from match 26 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
KKR handing debuts to Carlos Brathwaite and Joe Denly today. Will their changes help them get the better of the Delhi Capitals? We don't have to wait long to find out.
Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first. The wicket looks a belter, yesterday we got to know, it's going to be a flat track. We have been chasing well in the last few games, hence positive on that. Keemo Paul comes in place of Lamichhane.
Dinesh Karthik: Last game was a bit of an aberration. We didn't expect it would play like that, it didn't come out really well for us. We have got three changes. One is down with flu, one has got an injury scare. Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite come in. Narine, Gurney, Lynn miss out.
Pitch Report: Ian Bishop in his Pitch Report says that it looks like a good chasing ground. The seamers can bowl around the good length area in order to make the most out of the conditions. There is also a good layer of grass which will take the sting out of the spin attack.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (W/C), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma.
Toss: Delhi win the Toss and opt to bowl.
The captains are down in the centre of the field for the Toss. Whom do you think will win the Toss today?
The players have arrived for the pulsating encounter at the Eden Gardens. With power-hitters such as Andre Russell and Rishabh Pant in both sides we should be in for a real humdinger of a contest today.
DC has seen its fortunes swing wildly this season. After stamping their authority against Mumbai Indians and KKR at the start of the season, they lost their fixtures against CSK, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
However, they won their previous match Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing 149, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer struck a brilliant 50-ball 67 to help his side cruise to a 4-wicket win. DC are sixth in the points table managing 6 points in 6 matches this season.
After their clash both the teams have played three matches managing wins in two. Kolkata's previous outing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended in disappointment as they were restricted to 108/9 which was chased down in 17.2 overs. Four wins in six matches thus far means that KKR occupy the second spot on the points table.
Memories of this season's only Super Over finsih will be refreshed when these two teams clash today. Earlier this season, the two teams played out a thrilling tie and result of the match was decided in a Super Over. Batting first KKR posted a total of 185/4 in 20 overs thanks to fifties from skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell. Young opener Prithvi Shaw was the hero of the chase until he got out on 99. Delhi too settled for a score of 185 and the match headed to Super Over.
In the one-over per side eliminator, DC posted 10 runs with loss of one wicket. Kagiso Rabada stepped up to bowl the Super Over for Delhi. He cleaned up Russell on the third ball and KKR were restricted to 7/1, thus giving DC two points.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 26 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.