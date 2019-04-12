IPL 2019 KKR vs DC Match Live: Iyer wins Toss, opts to bowl; Narine, Lamichhane miss out

Memories of this season's only Super Over finsih will be refreshed when these two teams clash today. Earlier this season, the two teams played out a thrilling tie and result of the match was decided in a Super Over. Batting first KKR posted a total of 185/4 in 20 overs thanks to fifties from skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell. Young opener Prithvi Shaw was the hero of the chase until he got out on 99. Delhi too settled for a score of 185 and the match headed to Super Over.

In the one-over per side eliminator, DC posted 10 runs with loss of one wicket. Kagiso Rabada stepped up to bowl the Super Over for Delhi. He cleaned up Russell on the third ball and KKR were restricted to 7/1, thus giving DC two points.