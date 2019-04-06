IPL 2019 Live score CSK vs KXIP match: Dhoni, Rayudu look to give Chennai a late burst

R Ashwin to bowl out now. Faf nudges the 1st ball through midwicket for a single. Raina then mistimes the shot on the 2nd ball sending it high towards cover but it lands safely as they take a single. CAUGHT! Faf just doesn’t get enough on the shot sending it high towards Miller who makes no mistake at long-on. MS Dhoni walks out to bat. BOWLED! This is turning out to be an excellent over for Punjab as Ashwin picks up two in two. Raina goes for the slog sweep but misses completely. Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat and defends the hat-trick delivery. He then works the last ball to cover for a single. Ashwin ends with figures of 4-0-23-3 on his return home.

CSK 101/3 after 14 overs.