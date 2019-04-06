Apr 06, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 Live score CSK vs KXIP match: Dhoni, Rayudu look to give Chennai a late burst
Catch all the live action from match 18 of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
WICKET! Raina b Ashwin 17 (20)
FIFTY up for du Plessis! 51 (33)
WICKET! Watson c Curran b Ashwin 26 (24)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
SIX! The 1st ball is right in the slot for MSD who flicks it over deep square leg for a six.
Tye to bowl out. Dhoni charges forward and pulls the 1st ball to cow corner where Curran does well to prevent the boundary with a dive as they pick up 2 runs. The next ball is wide outside off. Dhoni is early into the pull on the next ball as it goes to midwicket for a single. Rayudu steps across on the 4th delivery but only manages to work it to midwicket for a run. Dhoni charges forward on the 5th delivery and powers it past long-off for a FOUR. Tye ends the over well with a slower short delivery which Dhoni pulls to fine leg for a run. 11 runs off the over.
CSK 127/3 after 18 overs.
FOUR! Dhoni charges forward and hammers the 5th delivery past long-off for a four.
Sam Curran comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide yorker length delivery which Dhoni works to long-on for a single. The next ball is a back of a length delivery to Rayudu who helps it along to third man for a single. Curran sends down a slower short ball to Dhoni who slaps it straight down the ground for 2 runs. Dhoni whips the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Curran sends down a good delivery which slants across Rayudu who has a big heave at it but misses. The last ball is onto the toes of Rayudu who manages to tap it to long-on for a single. Good over by Curran giving away just 6 runs.
CSK 116/3 after 17 overs.
Andrew Tye comes back into the attack. Rayudu helps the 1st ball down to short fine leg for a single. Dhoni clips the 2nd ball to square leg and wants a single but Rayudu sends him back before deciding otherwise. In the end no harm done as the fielder misses with the throw. Dhoni looks to cut the 3rd ball but misses. He then tucks the 4th ball straight to the man at midwicket. Tye sends down a bouncer on the 5th delivery which goes past Dhoni’s shoulder. Dhoni knocks the last ball down to long-on for a single. Excellent over from Tye giving away just 2 runs.
CSK 110/3 after 16 overs.
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He starts with a yorker length delivery which Rayudu squeezes to cover for a single. Dhoni punches the 2nd ball straight to the man at cover-point. Shami gets some extra bounce on the 3rd ball which Dhoni defends. Dhoni drills the 4th ball straight down the ground and the fielder at mid-off does well to keep them down to a single with a dive. Rayudu shows good feet as he dances forward and slices the 5th ball over cover for a FOUR. He then works the last ball to midwicket for a single. 7 runs off the over.
CSK 108/3 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Rayudu advances forward and slices the 5th delivery over covers for a four.
R Ashwin to bowl out now. Faf nudges the 1st ball through midwicket for a single. Raina then mistimes the shot on the 2nd ball sending it high towards cover but it lands safely as they take a single. CAUGHT! Faf just doesn’t get enough on the shot sending it high towards Miller who makes no mistake at long-on. MS Dhoni walks out to bat. BOWLED! This is turning out to be an excellent over for Punjab as Ashwin picks up two in two. Raina goes for the slog sweep but misses completely. Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat and defends the hat-trick delivery. He then works the last ball to cover for a single. Ashwin ends with figures of 4-0-23-3 on his return home.
CSK 101/3 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Raina b Ashwin 17 (20)
Raina goes for the slog-sweep but misses as the ball creeps under the bat to crash into the stumps.
WICKET! du Plessis c Miller b Ashwin 54 (38)
Ashwin sends down a length delivery at the stumps and Faf only gets height on it sending it towards Miller at long-on.
M Ashwin into his final over. Raina chips the 1st ball over the bowler’s head for a single. Faf gets low and sweeps the 2nd ball over deep square leg for a SIX. That also brings up the FIFTY for the CSK opener. He’s looking in good touch out there. The 3rd ball is a low full toss which Faf hits straight to the man at point. Murugan sends the next ball wide outside off. Faf works the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Raina rotates strike with a single off the 5th delivery. Faf whips the last ball to deep square leg for a single. 11 runs off the over.
CSK 98/1 after 13 overs.
SIX! Faf gets low and sweeps the 2nd ball over square leg for a six. That brings up the fifty for the CSK opener.
FIFTY up for du Plessis! 51 (33)
R Ashwin continues. Raina knocks the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Faf charges forward on the 2nd ball and sends it high over Ashwin’s head for a SIX. Ashwin pitches the 3rd ball wide outside off and Faf only connects with the toe-end sending the ball back to the bowler. He then pushes the 4th ball straight down the ground for a single. Raina works the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Faf advances forward on the last ball and Ashwin who spots it early responds by dragging the length back. Faf only manages to chop the ball back to the bowler. 9 runs off the over.
CSK 87/1 after 12 overs.
SIX! Faf charges forward and launches the 2nd delivery straight over Ashwin's head for a six.
Murugan continues. He starts with a half-tracker which Raina taps to the leg-side for a single. Faf works the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a run. The 3rd ball is a tossed up delivery into the slot which Raina only knocks to long-off for a single. The 4th ball is a full toss delivery but Faf only slaps it to deep cover for a run. Raina taps the 5th ball into the cover region with soft hands for a single. Faf finds the gap between cover and mid-off on the last delivery but they get just 2 runs. 7 off the over.
CSK 78/1 after 11 overs.
Andrew Tye comes back into the attack. He starts with a back of a length delivery which Raina tucks to square leg for a single. Faf pulls the 2nd ball to deep square leg for a single. Tye does well as he sends down two back-to-back dot balls. Raina waits back in his crease and cuts the 5th ball late sending it past short third man for a FOUR. He then works the last ball to backward square leg for a single. 7 runs off the over.
CSK 71/1 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Raina goes deep in his crease and cuts the 5th delivery past short thrid man for a four.
M Ashwin continues. Faf pulls the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Murugan sends down a googly to Raina who defends it back to the bowler. The next ball is a yorker length delivery outside off and Raina looks to squeeze it past backward point where Tye puts in a good dive to prevent the runs. Raina lofts the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Faf helps the 5th delivery down to square leg for a run. Raina then knocks the last ball to long-off for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
CSK 64/1 after 9 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery onto the pads which Faf taps through midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Watson goes for the slog-sweep and doesn’t get enough on the shot as Curran takes a good smart catch coming in from cow corner. Suresh Raina comes in to bat. Faf works the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Raina punches the next ball to long-off for a run. Ashwin comes in with a changed run-up on the 5th delivery which Faf punches to the covers for a single. Ashwin shows some variation again on the next ball with a sling-like action but it’s wide. Raina defends the last delivery. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 60/1 after 8 overs.
WICKET! Watson c Curran b Ashwin 26 (24)
Watson goes for the slog sweep but doesn't correct well enough as Curran takes a good catch at cow corner.
Murugan Ashwin comes into the attack. He starts well with three dot balls to Faf. The South African loses his patience and goes for the slog on the 4th delivery but misses as Ashwin gets the ball to grip and turn. The 5th delivery is a tad short and Faf slaps it to sweeper cover for a single. Watson has a swing at the last delivery but misses as Ashwin ends the over beautifully with yet another dot ball. Just 1 run from the over.
CSK 55/0 after 7 overs.
Curran starts with a full delivery which Faf drives towards mid-off for a single. Watson helps the 2nd ball down to backward point for a run. The 3rd ball is a slower back of a length delivery and Faf only manages to slap it to mid-on for a single. Curran sends down another slower short ball to Watson who smacks it right back at the bowler. Curran doesn’t manage to react in time as the ball hits him right on the collar bone. The 5th ball is full onto the stumps which Watson drives to the man at mid-off. He then helps the last ball along to backward square leg for a FOUR. 7 runs off the over.
CSK 54/0 after 6 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is sliding down leg and Watson helps it past backward square leg for a four.
Andrew Tye comes into the attack. He starts with a loose delivery that’s sliding down leg and Watson gratefully helps it along to fine leg for a FOUR. Tye pitches the next ball right in the slot and Watson sends it flying into the stands over long-off for a SIX. Watson sweeps the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Faf slaps the 4th delivery right back at the bowler who gets a hand to it. Tye has to correct his length as he sends the 5th ball into the slot of Faf who dispatches it over long-on for a SIX. Faf works the last ball to cover for a single. 18 runs off the over.
CSK 47/0 after 5 overs.
SIX! The 5th ball is right in the slot for Faf now who doesn't miss the opportunity to send it into the stands over long-on.