IPL 2019 Live score SRH vs MI: Nabi strikes, sends back Rohit early

Bhuvneshwar starts with a good delivery which Rohit tucks into his pads. Rohit defends the next ball right back to the bowler. Rohit looks to drive on the up on the next ball but finds the man at mid-off. He strides out and drives the 4th ball but again finds the fielder this time at cover. There is a big appeal for LBW on the 5th delivery as Rohit misses with the flick. Bhuvneshwar goes for the review but there is a slight inside edge and they lose the review. DROPPED! Rohit has a big swing at the last delivery but doesn’t connect well sending it high towards Kaul who drops it at short third man. That should’ve been taken. Rohit survives two close calls right at the start. Just 1 run off the over.

MI 1/0 after the first over.