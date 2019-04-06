Apr 06, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 Live score SRH vs MI: Nabi strikes, sends back Rohit early
Catch all the live action from match 19 of IPL 2019 between Sunriseres Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
WICKET! Rohit c Hooda b Nabi 11 (14)
Playing XI
TOSS
Mohammed Nabi comes into the attack. Rohit nudges the 1st ball towards midwicket for a single. de Kock just jabs the next ball into the off-side. He then cuts the 3rd ball to backward point where Kaul does well to keep them down to just a single. Nabi comes from around the wicket for the 4th delivery. CAUGHT! The change works as Rohit goes hard for the shot but only gets it off the inside half holing out to Hooda at deep midwicket. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat. He gets beaten on the very first delivery he faces and Bairstow whips off the bails and appeals for a stumping. They check the replay but Yadav had his foot planted firmly inside. Yadav nudges the last ball to backward square leg for a single. Brilliant over by Nabi giving away just 3 runs and grabbing a wicket.
MI 22/1 after 4 overs.
Rohit goes for the big heave but doesn't get enough power on the shot as Hooda takes an easy catch at deep midwicket.
Rohit goes for the scoop shot on the 1st ball but doesn’t manage to pull it off as the ball hits him on the arm but they steal a quick single. de Kock misses with the clip on the next ball as it hits him on the thigh pad. He then defends the 3rd ball into the off-side. de Kock cuts loose on the next ball as he sends the length delivery flying over backward square leg for a SIX. He charges out and launches the next ball over mid-on but the fielder does well to keep them down to just 2 runs. de Kock then defends the last ball back to the bowler. 9 runs off the over.
MI 19/0 after 3 overs.
SIX! Bhuvi sends down a length deliery and de Kock connects beautifully sending it into the stands over backward square leg.
Sandeep Sharma comes into the attack. He starts well with an inswinging delivery which Rohit nudges to the leg-side. The 2nd ball is right into the slot and this time Rohit connects beautifully sending it flying over deep square leg for a SIX. He then taps the next ball to mid-on for a single. de Kock clips the 4th delivery to backward square leg for a run. Rohit defends the 5th ball to midwicket. He then works the last ball down to long-on for a single. 9 runs off the over.
MI 10/0 after 2 overs.
SIX! Rohit connects beautifully with the shot on the 2nd ball sending it high into the stands over deep square leg.
Bhuvneshwar starts with a good delivery which Rohit tucks into his pads. Rohit defends the next ball right back to the bowler. Rohit looks to drive on the up on the next ball but finds the man at mid-off. He strides out and drives the 4th ball but again finds the fielder this time at cover. There is a big appeal for LBW on the 5th delivery as Rohit misses with the flick. Bhuvneshwar goes for the review but there is a slight inside edge and they lose the review. DROPPED! Rohit has a big swing at the last delivery but doesn’t connect well sending it high towards Kaul who drops it at short third man. That should’ve been taken. Rohit survives two close calls right at the start. Just 1 run off the over.
MI 1/0 after the first over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball for the first over with Rohit on strike.
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma walk out to open the batting.
Some interesting changes from Mumbai as Ishan Kishan comes in to replace Yuvraj Singh and Alzarri Joseph replaces Lasith Malinga. While one change was forced the other raises a few expectations. Yuvraj hasn't been in bad form but it'll be upto Ishan Kishan to score some quick runs when he walks out to bat.
Playing XI:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma MI captain: I would have batted first anyways. Just a different strategy and we worked out what these guys like to do here. And it is now important to assess the first two overs and then see what happens after that. The last match was a great game for us to win, it wasn't a big score to defend but the bowlers showed huge character to defend. I think we have a bowling attack that can defend any total on any track and keeping all of that in mind we are ready and set for this game. Lasith Malinga has flown down to Sri Lanka and Alzarri Joseph replaces him. Also Yuvi misses out and Ishan Kishan comes in.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH captain: We are going to bowl first. Williamson is close to 100% fitness, but we aren't even half way through the tournament and with the World Cup coming up he doesn't want to take any chance. We are playing with the same XI.
TOSS
SRH has won the toss and opted to bowl first
Team News:
SRH will be expected to feature an unchanged line-up. Kane Williamson is still recovering from a shoulder injury.
Lasith Malinga will not be available for this match after returning to Sri Lanka and Mitchell McClenaghan will most likely replace him. Mayank Markande missed the previous match due to illness and should return in place of Rahul Chahar.
SRH vs MI Head to head:
The two teams have faced each other on 12 occasions in the past with Hyderabad enjoying the edge having won 7 of those matches compared to Mumbai’s 5.
Mumbai will have a tough game on their hands with the Sunrisers enjoying a rich vein of form. Mohammed Nabi has been in great form with the ball outperforming his international teammate Rashid Khan. Also, the opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been absolutely destructive, both of them scored centuries in the previous home fixture against Bangalore. MI will have to up their game if they hope to come away from Hyderabad with a victory.
Mumbai come into this game buoyed by their recent victory against the reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. However, they have Hardik Pandya to thank as the all-rounder has been in stunning form this season. With his team reduced to 125/5 at the end of the 17th over, Hardik teamed up with Kieron Pollard to add 45 off the last two overs. He then picked up three wickets as they secured a 37-run victory
SRH have been in great form this season and continued their rampant run with a 5-wicket victory away to Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Their already excellent bowling attack was bolstered by Mohammed Nabi as they restricted Delhi to just 129/8. Jonny Bairstow gave them a quick start with 48 off 28 balls as Sunrisers chased down the total with 9 balls remaining.
David Warner with 264 runs and a best of 100* is currently holding the prestigious Orange Cap. His openeing partner Jonny Bairstow is second in the run scorers list with 246 run and a personal best of 114.
Sunrisers will provide stiff opposition at Hyderabad with both their opening batsmen notching up centuries in their previous home fixture. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have enjoyed a dream start to IPL 2019.
Hello and welcome to the covreage of tonight's second match. The match 19 of IPL 2019 sees Sunriseres Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians at their home turf of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.