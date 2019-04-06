IPL 2019 Live score SRH vs MI: Frequent wickets derails Hyderabad's chase

Behrendorff to David Warner. Warner comes down the track and lifts the first ball over cover and gets 2 runs. Warner plays the second ball to leg side and gets a single. Bairstow is on strike. He pushes the third ball to the fielder at cover. Bairstow cuts the fourth ball but the ball falls just in front of him. FOUR! First boundary of SRH’s chase as the ball is short and wide outside off on which Bairstow cuts through cover for a boundary. Bairstow gets a single off the last ball to mid-off. 8 runs off the over.

SRH 8/0 after first over