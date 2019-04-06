Apr 06, 2019 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 Live score SRH vs MI: Frequent wickets derails Hyderabad's chase
Catch all the live action from match 19 of IPL 2019 between Sunriseres Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
FOUR! Short ball and Hooda cuts the ball through point for a boundary
WICKET! Y Pathan c Ishan Kishan b Rahul Chahar 0(4)
Overspinner and Yusuf looks for a sweep shot but doesn’t time his shot well. Ishan Kishan takes a good catch at deep backwad square leg
Jason Behrendorff is back to bowl. Manish Pandey is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to fine leg for a single. Hooda gets another single off the second ball. CAUGHT! Short ball and Manish Pandey looks to pull but does’t time his shot well and is caught by Rohit Sharma at short midwicket. Yusuf Pathan is the new batsman. He scores no runs off remaining three deliveries. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 61/4 after 11 overs
WICKET! Manish Pandey c Rohit b Behrendorff 16(21)
Short ball and Manish Pandey looks to pull but does’t time his shot well and is caught by Rohit Sharma at short midwicket
Krunal will bowl. Manish is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long off for a single. Hooda works the second ball to leg side for another single. Manish Pandey plays the third ball past cover and gets 2 runs. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single to point off the fifth ball. No runs off the last ball. 5 runs off the over.
SRH 59/3 after 10 overs
Hardik Pandya will bowl. Manish Pandey is on strike. The batsman gets 2 runs off the first ball. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Hooda works the third ball to deep backward point for a single. Pandye plays the fourth ball to long on for another single. Hooda works the fifth ball to third man for another single. Pandey too plays the last ball to third man for another run. 7 runs off the over.
SRH 54/3 after 9 overs
Krunal Pandya will bowl. Hooda is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Manish Pandey too gets another single off the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. Hooda gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Manish Pandey gets a single off the last ball. 4 runs off the over.
SRH 47/3 after 8 overs
Alzarri Joseph to Manish Pandey. The batsman plays the first ball to third man and gets two runs. Pandey gets a single off the second ball. Shankar is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Poor shot as the ball is short which Shankar looks to pull but the ball balloons high in the air and Hardik Pandya takes an easy catch at point. Deepak Hooda is the new batsman. He gets a single off the last ball. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 43/3 after 7 overs
WICKET! Shankar c Hardik Pandya b Alzarri Joseph 5(10)
Poor shot as the ball is short which Shankar looks to pull but the ball balloons high in the air and Hardik Pandya takes an easy catch at point
Rahul Chahar will bowl. Vijay Shankar is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Manish Pandey is on strike. DROPPED! Manish Pandey comes down the track and plays the ball high in the air but Pollard drops an absolute sitter. The batman gets a single. Shankar is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Short ball and Shankar gets a boundary through backward point. No runs off last two deliveries off the over. 6 runs off the over.
SRH 39/2 after 6 overs
FOUR! Short ball and Shankar gets a boundary through backward point
Alzarri Joseph to Warner. BOWLED! Fuller delivery and Warner looks for a wild shot trying to hit the ball across the line but his castled. Manish Pandey is the new batsman. No runs by Manish Pandey in remaining five deliveries. Alzarri Joseph starts off with a wicket maiden.
SRH 33/2 after 5 overs
WICKET! Warner b Alzarri Joseph 15(13)
Fuller delivery and Warner looks for a wild shot trying to hit the ball across the line but his castled.
Rahul Chahar will bowl. Warner is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Chahar bowls a poor ball as he goes down leg. FOUR! Short ball and Warner pulls the ball to fine leg for a boundary. 1 leg bye on third ball. Bairstow is on strike. CAUGHT! Poor shot selection as Bairstow comes down the track and tries to play a big shot but gives a straight forward catch to Bumrah at short third. Vijay Shankar is the new batsman. He scores no runs off remaining to deliveries. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 33/1 after 4 overs
WICKET! Bairstow c Bumrah b Rahul Chahar 16(10)
Poor shot selection as Bairstow comes down the track and tries to play a big shot but gives a straight forward catch to Bumrah at short third
FOUR! Short ball and Warner pulls the ball to fine leg for a boundary
Behrendorff to David Warner. FOUR! Poor ball as Behrendorff goes full on pads and the batsman works the ball down to fine leg for a boundary. No runs off next two deliveries as Behrendorff gives no room to Warner to free his arms. Warner works the fourth ball behind point for a single. Bairstow is on strike. FOUR! Short ball outside off and Bairstwo clears his front leg for a boundary to mid-wicket. FOUR! Pitched up delivery and Bairstow punches the ball through mid off for another boundary. 13 runs off the over.
SRH 27/0 after 3 overs
FOUR! Pitched up delivery and Bairstow punches the ball through mid off for another boundary
FOUR! Short ball outside off and Bairstwo clears his front leg for a boundary to mid-wicket
FOUR! Poor ball as Behrendorff goes full on pads and the batsman works the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary
Bumrah will bowl from the other end. Bairstow is on strike. Bairstow gets 2 runs off the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Bairsow plays the third ball right in front of the wickets and gets a single. Warner is on strike. The batsman defends the fourth ball. Fourth ball is a wide full toss outside off and Warner plays the ball past point for a couple of runs. A single to end the over. 6 runs off the over.
SRH 14/0 after 2 overs
Behrendorff to David Warner. Warner comes down the track and lifts the first ball over cover and gets 2 runs. Warner plays the second ball to leg side and gets a single. Bairstow is on strike. He pushes the third ball to the fielder at cover. Bairstow cuts the fourth ball but the ball falls just in front of him. FOUR! First boundary of SRH’s chase as the ball is short and wide outside off on which Bairstow cuts through cover for a boundary. Bairstow gets a single off the last ball to mid-off. 8 runs off the over.
SRH 8/0 after first over
FOUR! First boundary of SRH’s chase as the ball is short and wide outside off on which Bairstow cuts through cover for a boundary.
Jason Behrendorff will open the bowling for Mumbai Indians David Warner is on strike.
SRH chase is about to get underway! Mumbai Indian players are out in the field and in a huddle. Rohit Sharma giving final instructons. SRH opners David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked out to crease.