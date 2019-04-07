App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | KXIP vs SRH Match 22 Preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Both teams have six points from their opening five fixtures with Sunrisers ahead on the table due to a superior net run rate

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali for match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 8. Both teams have six points from their opening five fixtures with Sunrisers ahead on the table due to a superior net run rate.

Punjab come into this game on the back of a disappointing defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their bowling attack did decently well to keep CSK down to just 160/3 despite fielding just two spinners on a dry Chepauk track. Punjab then lost both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in just the 2nd over as Harbhajan Singh struck. KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan then stitched together a 110-run partnership but the CSK spinners choked them in the middle overs leaving too much for the end as Punjab fell short of 22 runs.

SRH were blown apart at home by debutant Alzarri Joseph in their previous outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The SRH bowlers reduced Mumbai to 97/7 in the 18th over but Kieron Pollard exploded in the last two overs finishing unbeaten on 46 off 26 to take MI to 136/7. Alzarri then began his IPL journey by dismissing David Warner with his very first delivery and finished with best-ever bowling figures of 6/12 in IPL history as SRH were bowled out for just 96 runs.

Both teams will want to recover quickly from their respective setbacks and get their campaigns back on track. Sunrisers will have to address their middle order that came to a cropper on a rare day that both their openers failed to fire. Their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow lead the run-scorers charts with 279 and 262 runs, respectively.

related news

Kings will have to come up with a better plan against spinners having lost their previous game due to an ultra-conservative approach to CSK’s spin attack. With Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi in the SRH side, they will have their work cut out for them.

Match details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Vviewers can also catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head: Both teams have faced each other on 12 occasions in the pace with Sunrisers being the dominant side notching up 9 victories as compared to Punjab’s three wins.

Team news:

Kane Williamson seems on the brink of a return but SRH will have to make a tough choice to include him back in the playing XI as all four foreign imports Bairstow, Warner, Nabi and Rashid have been in impressive form so far. However, Abhishek Sharma or Wriddhiman Saha could come in to bolster the middle order.

Punjab could bring back Mujeeb Ur Rahman in place of Andrew Tye to give them an additional spin bowling option. Apart from that, no other changes are expected from KXIP.

Prediction: Who will win?

Sunrisers have been in rampant form this season but showed their weakness when their middle-order was exposed in their previous game. If KXIP could get rid of the SRH openers early then they should stand a good chance win.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Kings XI Punjab: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4/5

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium pitch report: With the track at Mohali known to be flat, we could be in for yet another high-scoring encounter. The team batting second should have a slight advantage as the dew factor makes it difficult for bowlers.

Players to watch out for:

Sarfaraz Khan (KXIP)

IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP Sarfaraz Khan

The 21-year-old showed great composure during his 59-ball 67-run innings against Chennai but he couldn’t bring his team home. He has 165 runs from four innings so far and will be eager to capitalise on his good form against SRH.

Mohammed Nabi (SRH)

ipl 2019, srh vs rcb, mohammed nabi

Nabi has made a great impact since being included in the side picking up 7 wickets from just 3 matches. His form has kept Kane Williamson out of the squad and the Afghanistan spinner’s economy of 3.75 is only bettered by Alzarri Joseph (3.27 after just one game) among the top 10 wicket-takers.

IPL points table: Both teams have six points from their opening five fixtures. However, SRH are in the second spot on the table with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.000 while KXIP are the fifth with NRR of -0.094. Check out the updated points table here.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

‘Your Karma Will Catch Up With You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns PM Modi ov ...

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Cou ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders ...

Virtuosity: Milind Deora Exclusive On Congress’ Mumbai Plan

Taunting Oppn Over 40 PM Faces, BJP Releases 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar ...

French President Emmnuel Macron to Declare April 7 as Commemoration Da ...

Turkey Slams Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on West Bank ...

Akhilesh Yadav Lashes Out At BJP For Polarisation Of Society

With Nyay, Rahul Gandhi Hoping to Rebuild Congress’s ‘Pro-poor' Im ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Non-BJP candidates in Mizoram vow to fight citizenship bill 'tooth and ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

China imparting 'patriotic education' to Tibetan monks and nuns infuri ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada stars in DC innings as R ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.