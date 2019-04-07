IPL 2019 | KXIP vs SRH Match 22 Preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali for match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 8. Both teams have six points from their opening five fixtures with Sunrisers ahead on the table due to a superior net run rate.

Punjab come into this game on the back of a disappointing defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their bowling attack did decently well to keep CSK down to just 160/3 despite fielding just two spinners on a dry Chepauk track. Punjab then lost both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in just the 2nd over as Harbhajan Singh struck. KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan then stitched together a 110-run partnership but the CSK spinners choked them in the middle overs leaving too much for the end as Punjab fell short of 22 runs.

SRH were blown apart at home by debutant Alzarri Joseph in their previous outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The SRH bowlers reduced Mumbai to 97/7 in the 18th over but Kieron Pollard exploded in the last two overs finishing unbeaten on 46 off 26 to take MI to 136/7. Alzarri then began his IPL journey by dismissing David Warner with his very first delivery and finished with best-ever bowling figures of 6/12 in IPL history as SRH were bowled out for just 96 runs.

Both teams will want to recover quickly from their respective setbacks and get their campaigns back on track. Sunrisers will have to address their middle order that came to a cropper on a rare day that both their openers failed to fire. Their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow lead the run-scorers charts with 279 and 262 runs, respectively.

Kings will have to come up with a better plan against spinners having lost their previous game due to an ultra-conservative approach to CSK’s spin attack. With Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi in the SRH side, they will have their work cut out for them.

Match details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Vviewers can also catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head: Both teams have faced each other on 12 occasions in the pace with Sunrisers being the dominant side notching up 9 victories as compared to Punjab’s three wins.

Team news:

Kane Williamson seems on the brink of a return but SRH will have to make a tough choice to include him back in the playing XI as all four foreign imports Bairstow, Warner, Nabi and Rashid have been in impressive form so far. However, Abhishek Sharma or Wriddhiman Saha could come in to bolster the middle order.

Punjab could bring back Mujeeb Ur Rahman in place of Andrew Tye to give them an additional spin bowling option. Apart from that, no other changes are expected from KXIP.

Prediction: Who will win?

Sunrisers have been in rampant form this season but showed their weakness when their middle-order was exposed in their previous game. If KXIP could get rid of the SRH openers early then they should stand a good chance win.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Kings XI Punjab: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4/5

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium pitch report: With the track at Mohali known to be flat, we could be in for yet another high-scoring encounter. The team batting second should have a slight advantage as the dew factor makes it difficult for bowlers.

Players to watch out for:

Sarfaraz Khan (KXIP)

The 21-year-old showed great composure during his 59-ball 67-run innings against Chennai but he couldn’t bring his team home. He has 165 runs from four innings so far and will be eager to capitalise on his good form against SRH.

Mohammed Nabi (SRH)

Nabi has made a great impact since being included in the side picking up 7 wickets from just 3 matches. His form has kept Kane Williamson out of the squad and the Afghanistan spinner’s economy of 3.75 is only bettered by Alzarri Joseph (3.27 after just one game) among the top 10 wicket-takers.