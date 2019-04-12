IPL 2019 | KXIP vs RCB match 28 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) travel to Mohali where they will be up against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 28 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 13. Kohli’s men find themselves in a must-win situation as they are still looking for their first victory of the season after six successive defeats.

Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their previous IPL match. Kohli (41) and Moeen Ali (32 off 18) were the lone positives with the bat for RCB as they posted just 149/8. In reply, Delhi chased down the total with ease following a fighting half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Punjab were at the receiving end of a Kieron Pollard special in their previous outing. KL Rahul’s maiden IPL ton and Gayle’s blistering 63 off 36 powered them to 197/4. However, despite reducing Mumbai to 140/6 in the 16th over, they failed to seal the win thanks to Pollard’s blockbuster innings of 83 off just 31 balls. The game went down to the wire with KXIP losing on the very last delivery.

Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off.

RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions. Yuzvendra Chahal has been their top bowler with nine wickets but the rest of the bowling line-up conceded far too many runs.

KXIP, on the other hand, have won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on home ground. Despite the loss against Mumbai, KXIP's batting has done well with opener K L Rahul and Chris Gayle looking in devastating form.

Kings XI also has the likes of David Miller, Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh and the side will look forward to some big knocks from them as well.

The pace-spin duo of Mohammad Shami and Ashwin has been KXIP's best bowlers and they would look to put another good show.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head: Both teams have faced each other on 22 occasions with Punjab being the more dominant side with 12 wins. Bangalore have won just 10 of these game.

Team News:

Gayle had felt a twitch in the back in the previous encounter against Mumbai and it remains to be seen if he would be available for the clash against RCB. Mayank Agarwal also failed to recover in time for the game against Mumbai and will be back in the playing XI if deemed fit.

Dale Steyn has joined the RCB squad replacing the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, however it remains to be seen whether he will be immediately drafted into the playing XI.

Prediction: With their backs up against the wall Bangalore know they just cannot afford another defeat. If they are able to get rid of the KXIP dangerous opening pair then they should stand a good chance to notch up their first win.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Kings XI Punjab: 10/11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10/11

Pitch report: With the track at Mohali known to be flat, we could be in for yet another high-scoring encounter. The team batting second should have a slight advantage as the dew factor makes it difficult for bowlers.

Players to watch out for:

Virat Kohli (RCB)

The Indian skipper has been leading from the front but hasn’t been able to translate those performances into wins for his team. He has 203 runs from 6 matches coming at a strike rate of 126.08.

KL Rahul (KXIP)

The stylish opener recorded his maiden IPL century in his previous game and has looked in great form so far this season. He’s currently second on the list of run-scorers this season with 317 runs from 7 matches.