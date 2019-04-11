App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Kuldeep Yadav discusses KKR teammate Andre Russell's weakness

Russell has been a picture of consistency for Kolkata Knight Riders, amassing 257 runs from just 121 balls with a stunning ball striking rate of 212.39 this season.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andre Russell has showed signs of weakness against the turning ball, feels Kuldeep Yadav, insisting he has enough tricks up his sleeves to outwit the big-hitting West Indian in the World Cup.

Russell has been a picture of consistency for Kolkata Knight Riders, amassing 257 runs from just 121 balls with a stunning ball striking rate of 212.39 in this IPL.

However, his KKR teammate Kuldeep said he has found a chink in Russell's armour which he will look to exploit during the May 30-July 14 showpiece event.

"He has some problems facing a turning ball. If the ball is turning, then he has a weakness," the 24-year-old told PTI in an interview.

related news

"It's not just this, I've different plans to unleash against him in the World Cup. I know how to stop him and I'm very clear in my mind," he added.

He has been sharing the dressing room with Russell but Kuldeep conceded that he has never bowled to him at the nets.

"He does not take chance against spinners. He's a terror for pacers. And I've never bowled him at the nets. You are always under pressure when you're hit for two sixes in a row," he said.

"It's important how you comeback. All it takes is one ball to get the batsman out. You can assess a player's character by that."

Kuldeep has so far taken just three wickets from six matches but the India wrist spinner said he is happy with his performance and he has matured as a cricketer.

"If I'm not getting wickets it does not mean I'm not bowling well. Now I play as a matured cricketer and think more about the team. Even as I'm not taking wickets, my economy rate is tight," he pointed out.

"I feel in this IPL batsmen are not attacking me so much. The batsmen are no more hitting big shots against me. I'm conceding three-four boundaries in every match which means batsmen are trying to play safe barring one match against Delhi."

"It's such a format, you may have a bad day where you're hit for runs. I'm not a magician who will do well in every match. You cannot say I will take so many wickets," he said.

The 24-year-old from Kanpur went on to cite the example of his fellow India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken nine wickets from six matches but his team Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a match.

"Chahal performing well but team is not doing well. You have to play according to your plan. It does not matter if you take nine wickets when your team is at the bottom. I don't think I'm not bowling well," he reiterated.

Kuldeep will have a role to play when KKR takes on Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on April 12.

He, however, blamed the Eden wicket for not aiding spinners anymore.

"The wicket does not help spinners anymore as it used to three-four years ago. It has become batting-friendly wicket. Good for T20 cricket," he said.

The World Cup is immediately after the IPL and late night matches and a hectic schedule is taking a toll on players but Kuldeep said they're smart enough to handle themselves.

"IPL is very different than World Cup. There's no pressure in franchise cricket. You are under a lot of pressure when you play for India. Someone doing well in IPL also struggles for India. But of course you carry that confidence," Kuldeep signed off.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

IPL 2019 | Goswami Credits IPL Experience for Growth in Life

Irrfan Khan is Delighted to be With His Fans, See Video from Sets of ' ...

Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Realit ...

Supreme Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on WB Govt for 'Virtual Ban' ...

New Porsche 911 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Crore

NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Sc ...

Mary Kom at The #SwasthImmunisedIndia Campaign in An NGO in Delhi

Katrina Kaif Shares a Cute Throwback Picture, Sister Isabella has the ...

Exhausted and Dehydrated, Bird Falls on Delhi Metro Track; Escapes Nar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.