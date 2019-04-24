IPL 2019 | KKR vs RR match 43 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

His job safe for now, skipper Dinesh Karthik will be praying for a turnaround in the fortunes of a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on April 25.

KKR have suffered five defeats on the trot, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order.

Chosen ahead of the young Rishabh Pant in the World Cup squad in a debatable decision, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR's leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings.

Facing a must-win situation ahead of the remaining four matches, head coach Jacques Kallis has backed the under-fire skipper to script a 2014-like turnaround when they won their second title with nine wins in a row.

The frustration in the team management was palpable when Karthik, along with other under-performing India players, including Kuldeep Yadav, were given a couple of days break following their nine-wicket rout at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

"I think the guys are frustrated, and we felt they needed a break. DK went home for a day as well. It's about getting the guys refreshed and just trying to be mentally up for the game again," said Kallis.

The biggest let-down for the team has been its bowling unit, especially the spinners who have lacked sting at the Eden Gardens, something that was its main strength during the title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

The famed trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyus Chawla has accounted for just 16 wickets from 10 matches, summing up their misery.

That Kuldeep has got four wickets and was left out in Hyderabad was more worrying as they seek to revive their fortunes against a team they had beaten convincingly in the first leg.

The seam attack too has been ordinary and they may be forced to rejig their bowling attack once again.

Clinging to one spot below KKR at seventh in the eight-team standings, Rajasthan Royals' fate too hangs by the thread. They showed urgency with Steve Smith replacing Ajinkya Rahane as the captain ahead of their clash against Mumbai Indians.

The move has clicked and RR were able to bring their campaign back on track beating Mumbai. Rahane, too, roared back to form with an elegant century, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi Capitals in their last match.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Head to head: The two teams have faced each other on 20 occasions in the past. KKR have won 10 matches compared to RR’s 9 wins. One game was abandoned without a ball bowled.

In the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 73, taking RR to 139/3. However, a 91-run opening stand between Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine helped KKR win comfortably by 8 wickets.

Team News:

Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav were given a break by the team but will be expected to feature.

RR will be expected to name an unchanged playing XI.

Prediction

Eden Gardens Pitch Report: The track at Kolkata is known to be a flat one and the smaller boundaries makes run-scoring even easier for the batsmen.

Players to watch out for:

Andre Russell (KKR)

He has scored 392 runs this season at a strike-rate of 217.77. He has rescued KKR with monster knocks at the back of the innings and RR will have to get rid of him before Russell gets going.

Steve Smith (RR)

Since replacing Rahane as skipper of RR, Smith has registered scores of 59* and 50 in his first two games as captain. He is looking back to his best form and could anchor the innings once again at the Eden Gardens.

IPL Points Table:

Kolkata find themselves on sixth spot on the points table with 8 points from 10 games. RR are just one spot below with 6 points from 10 games. Check out the updated points table here.

