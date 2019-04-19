KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2019: Steyn takes his second, sends back Gill

DROPPED! Steyn starts with a brilliant outswinger which Lynn edges just wide of Stoinis at slip who gets both hands behind it but doesn’t hold on. That should’ve been taken but instead they pick up a single. What a start to the spell. Narine lets the next ball travel back to the keeper. He then helps the 3rd ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. Narine let the next ball travel back to the keeper again. He then taps the next ball to point for a single. CAUGHT! What a brilliant comeback this is from Steyn as Lynn just chips the last ball straight to Kohli at mid-off. Just 6 runs and a wicket from the over.

KKR 6/1 after the first over.