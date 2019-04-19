Apr 19, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2019: Steyn takes his second, sends back Gill
Catch all the live updates from match 35 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Gill c Kohli b Gill 9 (11)
WICKET! Narine c Parthiv b Saini 18 (16)
WICKET! Lynn c Kohli b Steyn 1 (2)
WICKET! Kohli c Gill b Gurney 100 (58)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (57)
WICKET! Moeen c Prasidh b Kuldeep 66 (28)
FIFTY up for Moeen! 50 (24)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (40)
WICKET! Nath c Uthappa b Russell 13 (15)
WICKET! Parthiv c Rana b Narine 11 (11)
Playing XI
Toss
Players to watch out for
Head to head
What happened in the reverse fixture?
Steyn into his 3rd over. Gill punches the 1st ball to the man at mid-off. He then flicks the 2nd ball beautifully through midwicket but Chahar does well as he chases it down restricting them to 3 runs. Uthappa works the 3rd ball to backward square leg for a single. Gill slaps the 4th ball to long-off for a FOUR. HE then dabs the next ball back to the bowler. CAUGHT! Gill just meekly chips the last ball towards mid-off where Kohli does brilliantly to take a smart catch. Once again the slower delivery paying off for Steyn. Just 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
KKR 33/3 after 5 overs.
WICKET! Gill c Kohli b Gill 9 (11)
Steyn slips in a slower delivery and Gill chips it just behind mid-off where Kohli does well as he runs backwards and takes the catch after a little fumble.
FOUR! Gill goes for the pull but ends up slapping the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
Saini continues. Gill squeezes the 1st ball towards mid-off. He then cuts at the next ball but misses. Gill manages to push the 3rd ball past mid-off for a quick single. Narine has a big swing at the next ball but misses. CAUGHT! Saini hurries Narine with a pacy bouncer and the KKR man gets a top-edge sending it high and into the gloves of Parthiv. Robin Uthappa walks out to bat. Gill gets an edge down to third man for a single on the last ball. Just 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
KKR 25/2 after 4 overs.
WICKET! Narine c Parthiv b Saini 18 (16)
Saini sends down a pacy bouncer and Narine goes for the pull but only gets a top-edge which Parthiv collects comfortably behind the wickets.
Steyn continues. Narine welcomes him by slapping the 1st ball through covers for a FOUR. Steyn responds brilliantly as Narine doesn’t manage to get bat to ball on the next two balls. Narine finally connects with the 4th delivery sending it racing through midwicket for a FOUR. He then slashes at the next ball sending it over short third man for back-to-back FOURs. Steyn slips in the slower ball and Narine slogs but misses. 12 runs off the over.
KKR 23/1 after 3 overs.
FOUR! The 5th ball is outside off and Narine slashes it over short third man for a boundary.
FOUR! Narine muscles the 4th ball through midwicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Narine backs away and smacks the 1st ball through covers for a boundary.
Navdeep Saini comes into the attack. Narine welcomes him by slapping the 1st ball straight past him for a FOUR. Saini replies well as he sends down two dot balls. Narine pulls the 4th ball to midwicket for a single. Gill doesn’t manage to find the gap as Saini ends with 2 dot balls. Good comeback from Saini. Just 5 runs off the over.
KKR 11/1 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Narine clears his front foot and slaps the 1st ball past the bowler for a boundary.
DROPPED! Steyn starts with a brilliant outswinger which Lynn edges just wide of Stoinis at slip who gets both hands behind it but doesn’t hold on. That should’ve been taken but instead they pick up a single. What a start to the spell. Narine lets the next ball travel back to the keeper. He then helps the 3rd ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. Narine let the next ball travel back to the keeper again. He then taps the next ball to point for a single. CAUGHT! What a brilliant comeback this is from Steyn as Lynn just chips the last ball straight to Kohli at mid-off. Just 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
KKR 6/1 after the first over.
WICKET! Lynn c Kohli b Steyn 1 (2)
Steyn gets the ball to swing and Lynn just chips it to Kohli at mid-off for an easy catch.
FOUR! The 3rd ball is sliding down leg and Narine helps it along to fine leg.
Dale Steyn has the ball for the first over with Lynn on strike.
Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine walk out to open the attack.
Harry Gurney comes back to the attack. Kohli dances out but finds the man at sweeper cover for a single. The 2nd ball is short and Stoinis pulls it to long leg where a misfield from Kuldeep lets it escape for a FOUR. Stoinis then launches the next ball over long-on for a SIX. He slaps the 4th ball towards long-off and there’s a chance for the second but Kohli wants strike. The RCB skipper is on 96. Gurney sends down a low full toss and Kohli flicks it to long leg for a FOUR. That brings up the HUNDRED for the RCB skipper. He’s absolutely pumped and celebrates this century enthusiastically. CAUGHT! An anticlimactic end but it won’t matter as Kohli finds Gill at deep midwicket. RCB finish with a very good total. Can they defend it against Russell Muscle though?
RCB 213/4 after 20 overs.
WICKET! Kohli c Gill b Gurney 100 (58)
Kohli flicks the last ball high towards deep midwicket but doesn't get distance on it as Gill takes an easy catch.
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (57)
FOUR! Kohli brings up his CENTURY in style as he flicks the full toss to long leg for a boundary.
SIX! The 3rd ball is in the arc and Stoinis launches it down the ground for a maximum.
FOUR! Stoinis pulls the 2nd ball towards backward square leg and Kuldeep doesn't judge it well as the ball bounces over him.
Prasidh Krishna comes back to the attack. Kohli drags the 1st ball to long-on for 2 runs. He then stands tall in the crease and launches the 2nd ball over long-on for a SIX. Kohli reaches out and drives the next ball beautifully past extra cover for a FOUR. He then works the 4th ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Kohli whips the 5th ball to midwicket for a single. Stoinis gets going as he powers the last ball wide of long-off for a FOUR. 19 off the over.
RCB 197/3 after 19 overs.
FOUR! Stoinis gets into the act as he powers the last ball past long-off for a boundary.
FOUR! Kohli reaches out and drives the 3rd ball through extra cover for a four.