Apr 12, 2019 11:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 KKR vs DC Match Live: Dhawan's unbeaten 93 takes Delhi to 7-wicket win
Catch all the live updates and score from match 26 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
highlights
WICKET! Pant c Kuldeep b Rana 46 (31)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 53 (32)
WICKET! Iyer c Karthik b Russell 6 (6)
WICKET! Shaw c Karthik b Prasidh 14 (7)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Tewatia b Paul 6 (7)
WICKET! Russell c Rabada b Morris 45 (21)
WICKET! Karthik c Dhawan b Rabada 2 (3)
WICKET! Gill c Axar b Paul 65 (39)
WICKET! Rana b Morris 11 (12)
FIFTY up for Gill! 50 (34)
WICKET! Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28 (30)
WICKET! Denly b Ishant 0 (1)
Dinesh Karthik (losing captain): To be honest the par score was 10-15 runs more than that. We didn't bat well and didn't post a good score. I expected our bowlers to perform better, that didn't happen though. Such things happen in a game of cricket. They (Lynn and Narine) are two key players and missing them is never good. But Shubman grabbed the opportunity and played really well. You are always going to have replacements. It was hard on Joe to get out on the first ball, but I am sure he'll come back strong in the next game. I think picking wickets on this ground has been difficult but bowlers can work on few areas and come back harder. That's what IPL is all about, coming back stronger every time you can.
Piyush Chawla comes back into the attack. Dhawan cuts the 1st ball to short third man for a quick single. Ingram has a big swing at the 2nd ball but he gets lucky as an edge takes the ball down to third man for a FOUR. Ingram then punches the 3rd ball to the off-side for a single. Dhawan nudges the 4th ball to the leg-side for a run. Ingram has a big heave at the 5th delivery and connects beautifully sending it over long-on for a SIX. That brings up the victory for Delhi. Dhawan misses out on a century by just 3 runs but he wouldn’t mind.
DC 180/3 after 18.5 overs.
SIX! Ingram charges out and launches the ball over long-on to seal the victory.
FOUR! Ingram slashes hard at the 2nd ball but only gets an edge down to third man for a four.
Nitish Rana comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! The golden arm of Rana works again as Pant goes for the big shot but holes out to Kuldeep at long-on. Colin Ingram walks out to bat. Dhawan cuts the 2nd ball to deep cover for a single. Ingram defends the 3rd ball back to the bowler. He then helps the 4th ball down to short third man for a quick single. Dhawan just nudges the 5th ball into the off-side for another quick single. Ingram charges out and smashes the last ball to long-off for 2 runs. 5 runs and a wicket from the over. DC need 12 from 12 balls to win.
DC 167/3 after 18 overs.
Pant goes for another one-handed six but doesn't get enough on it as Kuldeep takes the catch at long-on.
Andre Russell comes back into the attack. Dhawan punches the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Pant smashes the 2nd ball through the covers for a FOUR. He then launches the next delivery over long-on for a SIX. The 4th ball is short which Pant pulls to deep square leg for a single. Russell bangs the 5th ball short but seems in some pain after that. Dhawan cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for 2 runs. 14 off the over. DC need 17 from 18 balls to win.
DC 162/2 after 17 overs.
SIX! Pant gets down on one knee and launches the next ball over long-on for a maximum.
FOUR! Pant smashes the 2nd ball through the cover region for a boundary.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back for his final over. Pant pulls the 1st ball to square leg for a single. Dhawan sweeps the 2nd ball but the man at short fine keep then down to a single. Pant carves the 3rd ball through covers for a single. Dhawan charges out and sends the 4th ball straight over the bowler for a FOUR. He then guides the 5th ball to short third man for a single. Pant works the last ball through midwicket for 2 runs. 10 off the over. DC need just 31 off 24 balls to win.
DC 148/2 after 16 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan dances out and launches the 4th ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. Dhawan pushes the 1st ball back to the bowler. The 2nd ball is a juicy half-volley outside off and Dhawan drive it beautifully for a FOUR. He then works the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Pant swipes at the 4th ball but misses as it hits him right in the groin region. They pick up a leg bye but Pant needs a moment to shrug this off. Dhawan looks to cut on the next ball but misses. He connects on the next ball sending it past point for 2 runs. 8 off the over.
DC 139/2 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan times the shot beutifully driving it past extra cover for a boundary.
Piyush Chawla comes back into the attack. Pant welcomes him by slapping the 1st ball through the covers for a FOUR. He then pulls the 2nd ball to long-on for 2 runs. Pant doesn’t get any runs off the next ball but pulls the 4th delivery to deep midwicket for a single. Dhawan drives the 5th ball towards long-off for a run. Pant has a big heave at the last ball and it finds a way through square leg for a FOUR. 12 off the over. DC need 49 from 36 balls to win.
DC 131/2 after 14 overs.
FOUR! Pant heaves at the last ball sending it through square leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Chawla starts with a short delivery outside off and Pant slaps it through covers.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery outside off and Dhawan plays a beautiful cover drive for a FOUR. He then slaps the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for 2 runs. Dhawan defends the 3rd ball towards mid-off. The next ball is wide down leg. Ferguson pitches the 4th ball full onto the stumps and Dhawan drives it beautifully past extra cover for a FOUR. He then clips the 5th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Pant clips the last ball powerfully to deep square leg for a run. 13 off the over. DC need just 61 from 42 balls to win.
DC 119/2 after 13 overs.
FOUR! The 4th ball is full at the stumps and Dhawan drives it past extra cover for a boundary.
FOUR! Ferguson starts with a full delivery outside off and Dhawan drives it through cover for a boundary.
Nitish Rana comes into the attack. Dhawan drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Pant pushes the 2nd ball down to long-on for a run. Dhawan works the 3rd ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. He then charges out and creams the 4th ball through covers for a single. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls.
DC 106/2 after 12 overs.
Kuldeep into his 3rd over. Dhawan charges out and smashes the 1st ball straight down the ground for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Pant slaps the 2nd ball high over long-on for a SIX with just one hand on the bat. He then punches the 3rd delivery through covers for a single. Dhawan doesn’t get any runs off the next two balls. He sweeps the last ball for a single. 10 off the over.
DC 99/2 after 11 overs.
SIX! Pant reaches out and slaps the 2nd ball over long-off with just one hand.
Carlos Brathwaite comes into the attack. Dhawan pulls the 1st ball to deep square leg for a single. Pant takes the same route as they rotate strike. The 3rd ball is a tad short which Dhawan tucks to the leg-side for 2 runs. Dhawan smashes the 4th ball through covers for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the DC opener. He celebrates by pulling the next ball past deep backward square leg for a FOUR. He then flicks the last ball to deep square leg for a single. 13 off the over. DC need just 91 from 60 balls to win.
DC 89/2 after 10 overs.
