App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | KKR vs DC match 26 preview: Where to watch, team news, betting odds, players to watch out for

The last time the two teams met the match was settled in a thrilling Super Over

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Memories of this season's first Super Over will be refreshed when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Garden on April 12 for match 26 of IPL 2019.

Earlier this season, the two teams played out a thrilling tie and result of the match was decided in Super Over. Batting first KKR posted a total of 185/4 in 20 overs thanks to fifties from skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.  Young opener Prithvi Shaw was the hero of the chase until he got out on 99.  Delhi too settled for a score of 185 and the match headed to Super Over.

In the one-over per side eliminator, DC posted 10 runs with loss of one wicket. Kagiso Rabada stepped up to bowl the Super Over for Delhi. He cleaned up Russell on the third ball and KKR were restricted to 7/1, thus giving DC two points.

related news

After their clash both the teams have played three matches managing wins in two.  Kolkata's previous outing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended in disappointment as they were restricted to 108/9 which was chased down in 17.2 overs. Four wins in six matches thus far means that KKR occupy the second spot on the points table.

DC has seen its fortunes swing wildly this season. After stamping their authority against Mumbai Indians and KKR at the start of the season, they lost their fixtures against CSK, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, they won their previous match Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing 149, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer struck a brilliant 50-ball 67 to help his side cruise to a 4-wicket win.  DC are sixth in the points table managing 6 points in 6 matches this season.

The match will be a tussle between the batting prowess of KKR against DC’s bowling attack. KKR boasts of batsmen like Russell, Chriss Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitin Rana, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik. To stop KKR’s batsmen DC will rely on the bowling exploits of Rabada and Sandeep Lamichanne.

Match Details


Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Eden Garden, Kolkata

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar

Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 24 times. KKR has won on 13 occasions while DC has won 10 matches. The last face-off between the two sides has been the occasion when the match ended as a tie.

Team News

Andre Russell hurt his left arm in the previous match, KKR would be hoping that the Jamaican is fit for the match.

Kolkata has signed uncapped Australian pacer Matt Kelly to replace injured South African import Anrich Nortje.  The 24-year-old Kelly, a right-arm pace bowler, has played 16 First-Class matches, five List A games and 12 T20s so far and has not featured in the past editions of the IPL, the franchise said in a statement. The 25-year-old Nortje was ruled out of the tournament right at the start when he sustained a shoulder injury.

DC doesn't have any fitness concern. The whole of their foreign contingent is available for selection.

Prediction

KKR has batting depth to set and chase big totals. DC is suffering from the bad habit of throwing their wickets away cheaply.  The Knights will also have a loud Eden Garden crowd acting as the 12th man. When all three factors are combined the equation tilts in KKR's favour.

Betting Odds (bet365)

KKR: 4/6

DC: 6/5

Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker

Eden Garden Pitch Report: "You will know about the nature of the wicket on the day of the match. Whatever it is, whichever team plays well will win, it's simple" said Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and DC's mentor Sourav Ganguly.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Prithvi Shaw, Chris Lynn, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada

Players to watch out for 

Andre Russell (KKR)

ipl 2019, dc vs kkr, andre russell

Andre Russell has 257 runs this season with 25 sixes.  With him around, KKR can dare to chase any total down. His fighting fifty against CSK on a slow deck demonstrated his ability to shift gears according to conditions.

Kagiso Rabada (DC)


ipl 2019, dc vs kkr, kagiso rabada super over



The South African speedster has 11 wickets in 6 matches with  one 4-wicket haul. Rabada bowled a thrilling Super Over against DC in the reverse fixture to help his side win.



IPL points table

KKR is second on the points table with 4 wins in 6 outings. DC are sixth in the table with 6 points in 6 matches.  Check the entire points table here

First Published on Apr 11, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #DC #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #KKR #Kolkata Knight riders #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

IPL 2019 | Goswami Credits IPL Experience for Growth in Life

Irrfan Khan is Delighted to be With His Fans, See Video from Sets of ' ...

Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Realit ...

Supreme Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on WB Govt for 'Virtual Ban' ...

New Porsche 911 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Crore

NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Sc ...

Mary Kom at The #SwasthImmunisedIndia Campaign in An NGO in Delhi

Katrina Kaif Shares a Cute Throwback Picture, Sister Isabella has the ...

Exhausted and Dehydrated, Bird Falls on Delhi Metro Track; Escapes Nar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.