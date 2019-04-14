App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | KKR vs CSK: Tahir's four-for and Raina's unbeaten fifty help Chennai do a double over Kolkata

Catch all the top moments from match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
For match 29 of IPL 2019 table toppers Chennai Super Kings met second placed Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Garden in Kolkata. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chennai were playing an unchanged side.
1/14

For match 29 of IPL 2019 table toppers Chennai Super Kings met second placed Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Garden in Kolkata. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chennai were playing an unchanged side. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mitchell Santner gave the men in Yellow a great start as he sent back KKR opener Sunil Narine in just the 5th over of the match. Narine made just 2 runs.
2/14

Mitchell Santner gave the men in Yellow a great start as he sent back KKR opener Sunil Narine in just the 5th over of the match. Narine made just 2 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Lynn hit the ball well and completed his fifty in the 9th over.
3/14

Lynn hit the ball well and completed his fifty in the 9th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Nitish Rana played a steady knock of 21 from 18 balls before he was dismissed in the 11th over by Imran Tahir.
4/14

Nitish Rana played a steady knock of 21 from 18 balls before he was dismissed in the 11th over by Imran Tahir.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Tahir again struck in the 11th over as he dismissed Robin Uthappa on a first ball duck. KKR were 80/3 when Uthappa got out.
5/14

Tahir again struck in the 11th over as he dismissed Robin Uthappa on a first ball duck. KKR were 80/3 when Uthappa got out. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Lynn played a great innings of 82 off 51 balls. Lynn hit 7 fours and 6 sixes before he became Tahir's third victim in the 15th over.
6/14

Lynn played a great innings of 82 off 51 balls. Lynn hit 7 fours and 6 sixes before he became Tahir's third victim in the 15th over.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
There was no stopping Tahir as he picked fourth wicket of the evening when he sent back dangerous Andre Russell in the 15th over. Russell made just 10 off 4 balls as KKR were 132/5.
7/14

There was no stopping Tahir as he picked fourth wicket of the evening when he sent back dangerous Andre Russell in the very same over. Russell made just 10 off 4 balls as KKR were 132/5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik played a steady knock of 18 from 14 balls before Shardul Thakur sennt him back in the 18th over.
8/14

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik played a steady knock of 18 from 14 balls before Shardul Thakur sennt him back in the 18th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The men in Yellow did not allow KKR to score runs towards the fag end of the innings as KKR scored only 19 runs and lost 3 wickets in their final 4 overs. KKR finished with 161/8 in 20 overs.
9/14

The men in Yellow did not allow KKR to score runs towards the fag end of the innings as KKR scored only 19 runs and lost 3 wickets in their final 4 overs. KKR finished with 161/8 in 20 overs.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Chasing 162, CSK opener Shane Watson was trapped in front of the wickets by KKR pacer Harry Gurney in the 4th over. Sunil Narine then clean-bowled Faf du Plessis in the 6th over. Waston made 6 while du Plessis scored 24 off 16 balls as CSK were 44/2.
10/14

Chasing 162, CSK opener Shane Watson was trapped in front of the wickets by KKR pacer Harry Gurney in the 4th over. Sunil Narine then clean-bowled Faf du Plessis in the 6th over. Waston made 6 while du Plessis scored 24 off 16 balls as CSK were 44/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Piyush Chawla further dented CSK innings as he scalped the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav in the 10th and 12th over respectively. Rayudu made 5 while Jadhav scored 20 off 12 balls. CSK were 81/4 at the fall of Jadhav's wicket.
11/14

Piyush Chawla further dented CSK innings as he scalped the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav in the 10th and 12th over respectively. Rayudu made 5 while Jadhav scored 20 off 12 balls. CSK were 81/4 at the fall of Jadhav's wicket.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina stitched a 40-run partnership to stabilize a faltering CSK chase before Dhoni was trapped LBW by Narine in the 16th over. Dhoni scored 16 off 13. CSK were 121/5 at fall of Dhoni's wicket.
12/14

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina stitched a 40-run partnership to stabilize a faltering CSK chase before Dhoni was trapped LBW by Narine in the 16th over. Dhoni scored 16 off 13. CSK were 121/5 at fall of Dhoni's wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Raina completed his fifty in the 17th over as he worked a delivery from Pasidh Krishna for a single.
13/14

Raina completed his fifty in the 17th over as he worked a delivery from Pasidh Krishna for a single. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo of 31 off 17 balls as CSK cruised to win in 19.4 overs.
14/14

Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo of 31 off 17 balls lower down the order as CSK cruised to win in 19.4 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Slideshow

