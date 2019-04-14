KKR vs CSK match Live IPL 2019: Shardul sends back Karthik as Kolkata target late push

Imran Tahir comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is wide outside off. CAUGHT! Lynn goes for the slog-sweep but this time doesn’t get enough on it as he finds Shardul at deep backward square leg. A good innings comes to an abrupt end. Andre Russell walks out to bat. He gets off the mark in style flicking the 2nd ball through midwicket for a FOUR. He then blocks the 3rd ball to cover. Russell gets low and powers the 4th ball high over long-on for a SIX. CAUGHT! Tahir picks up his 4th wicket of the game now as Russell doesn’t connect well sending the 5th ball flat towards Shorey at long-on. Shorey does well as he dives forward and takes a good catch. Shubman Gill walks out to bat and gets off the mark with a single on the last delivery. 12 runs and 2 wickets from the over.

KKR 133/5 after 15 over.