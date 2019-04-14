KKR vs CSK match Live IPL 2019: Shardul sends back Karthik as Kolkata target late push

Live now
Apr 14, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Karthik c du Plessis b Shardul 18 (14)
WICKET! Russell c Shorey (sub) b Tahir 10 (4)
WICKET! Uthappa c du Plessis b Tahir 0 (1)
WICKET! Rana c du Plessis b Tahir 21 (18)
FIFTY up for Lynn! 50 (36)
WICKET! Narine c du Plessis b Santner 2 (7)
TOSS
Deepak Chahar comes back into the attack. He starts with a slow bouncer and Gill was expecting a wide called but the umpire doesn’t budge. Gill flicks the 2nd ball to deep square leg for a single. Chawla helps the 3rd ball down to third man for a run. The 4th ball is an excellent yorker which Gill just manages to block out. He then gets an inside edge to deep midwicket for a single. Chawla works the last ball to deep square for a run. Just 4 runs off the over. Brilliant bowling from Chahar.
KKR 157/6 after 19 over.
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Gill works the 1st ball to long-on for a single. CAUGHT! Karthik goes for the big shot but ends up sending it high up towards long-off where Faf takes an easy catch. Piyush Chawla walks out to bat. Gill clips the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Chawla tucks the 4th ball to the on-side for a run. Gill goes for the pull but misses on the 5th ball. Gill squeezes out the last ball to deep cover for a single. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
KKR 153/6 after 18 over.
WICKET! Karthik c du Plessis b Shardul 18 (14)
Karthik goes for the big-shot but doensn't connect cleanly sending it high to mid-off where Faf takes an easy catch.
Tahir to bowl out. Gill punches the 1st ball to deep cover for 2 runs. He then just dabs the 2nd ball to the off-side. The 3rd ball is driven to long-on for a single. Karthik nudges the 4th ball towards deep square leg and they come charging back for the second. The 5th ball is driven through the covers for a single. Gill knocks the last ball to long-off for a run. 7 runs off the over. Tahir ends with figures of 4-0-27-4.
KKR 149/5 after 17 over.
Mitchell Santner comes back for his final over. Gill punches the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Karthik takes the same route as they rotate strike. Gill squeezes the 3rd ball to short third man for a run. The 4th ball is a low full toss and Karthik chips it over midwicket for a FOUR. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. Just 9 off the over.
KKR 142/5 after 16 over.
FOUR! The 4th ball is a low full toss and Karthik chips it over midwicket for a boundary.
Imran Tahir comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is wide outside off. CAUGHT! Lynn goes for the slog-sweep but this time doesn’t get enough on it as he finds Shardul at deep backward square leg. A good innings comes to an abrupt end. Andre Russell walks out to bat. He gets off the mark in style flicking the 2nd ball through midwicket for a FOUR. He then blocks the 3rd ball to cover. Russell gets low and powers the 4th ball high over long-on for a SIX. CAUGHT! Tahir picks up his 4th wicket of the game now as Russell doesn’t connect well sending the 5th ball flat towards Shorey at long-on. Shorey does well as he dives forward and takes a good catch. Shubman Gill walks out to bat and gets off the mark with a single on the last delivery. 12 runs and 2 wickets from the over.
KKR 133/5 after 15 over.
WICKET! Russell c Shorey (sub) b Tahir 10 (4)
Russell doesn't get hold of the shot as he drags the ball flat towards Shorey who takes a good catch at long-on.
SIX! Russell gets low and powers the 4th ball high over long-on for a six.
FOUR! Russell gets off the mark in style as he flicks the 2nd ball thorough midwicekt.
WICKET! Lynn c Shardul b Tahir 82 (51)
Lynn goes for the slog-sweep but doesn't get enough on it finding Shardul at deep backward square leg.
Ravindra Jadeja comes back for his final over. Lynn welcomes him by smashing the 1st ball for a flat SIX over cover. The 2nd ball is muscled high over deep midwicket for another SIX. Lynn isn’t done yet as he clobbers the 3rd ball back over the bowler for a SIX. Lynnsanity seems to have returned to the Eden Gardens. The 4th ball is wide outside off and Lynn only manages to cut it to short third man for a single. Karthik defends the 5th delivery. He then gets low and paddles the last ball to fine leg for a FOUR. 23 runs off the over.
KKR 121/3 after 14 over.
FOUR! Karthik gets low and paddles the last ball past short fine leg to end the over with a four.
SIX! The 3rd ball is tossed up and Lynn gets close to the ball and launches it over Jadeja's head for three consecutive sixes.
SIX! The 2nd ball is a tad too short and Lynn clears his front leg to pull it over midwicket for a maximum.
SIX! Jadeja starts with a delivery at the stumps and Lynn backs away to slap it over extra cover for a flat six.
Mitchell Santner comes back into the attack. Karthik works the 1st ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. The next ball is wide down leg and they sneak in a single. Lynn punches the 2nd ball to long-off for a run. Karthik just defends the 3rd delivery into the off-side. The 4th ball is worked to cover for a single. Lynn dances out on the 5th ball but Santner does well cramping him for room forcing Lynn to jam it out to long-on for a run. Karthik defends the last ball back to the bowler. 7 runs off the over.
KKR 98/3 after 13 over.
Deepak Chahar comes back into the attack. Lynn leans forward but finds the man at cover with the drive on the 1st ball. He then pushes the 2nd ball to the off-side for a single. Karthik goes for the pull on the 3rd ball but gets beaten as it ricochets off the helmet for a leg-bye. Lynn punishes the poor short delivery as he pulls the 4th ball over fine leg for a SIX. He then punches the 5th ball to cover for a single. Karthik chops the last ball to third man for a run. 10 off the over.
KKR 91/3 after 12 over.
SIX! Chahar sends down a poor short delivery down leg and Lynn pulls it powerfully over fine leg.
Tahir continues. Rana works the 1st ball to backward square leg for 2 runs. CAUGHT! The 2nd ball is right in the slot and Rana doesn’t get enough on it as he finds Faf at long-on. Very similar dismissal to how Narine returned. Robin Uthappa walks out to bat. Lynn works the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. CAUGHT! Ridiculous from Uthappa as he charges out on the very first delivery looking to hit out of the park. He only gets an edge high towards mid-off where Faf comes charging in and puts in a brilliant dive to take the catch. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. Lynn defends the 5th delivery before ending the over with a single. 4 runs and 2 wickets come off it.
KKR 81/3 after 11 over.
WICKET! Uthappa c du Plessis b Tahir 0 (1)
Uthappa charges out but gets a thick edge sending the ball high towards mid-off. Faf de Plessis comes charging in and takes an absolute blinder to send back the batsman.
WICKET! Rana c du Plessis b Tahir 21 (18)
Rana goes for the big shot but doesn't get enough on it as he finds Faf at long-on.
Jadeja into his 3rd over. Lynn pushes the 1st ball past cover for a single. Rana cuts the 2nd ball beautifully past backward point for a FOUR. He then defends the next ball back to the bowler. Rana cuts the 4th ball hard but finds the man at backward point. He then finds the man at cover with the drive. The last ball is flicked to midwicket for a single. Just 6 off the over.
KKR 77/1 after 10 over.
FOUR! The 2nd ball is a tad short and Rana cuts it past backward point for a boundary.
Imran Tahir comes into the attack. Rana defends the 1st ball back to the bowler. He then drives the 2nd ball through point for a single. Lynn punches the 3rd ball to long-off for a run. Rana clips the 4th ball past square leg for a single. Lynn cuts the 5th ball to backward point for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the KKR opener. Rana misses with the flick on the last ball as it hits the thigh pad. Just 4 runs off the over.
KKR 71/1 after 9 over.
FIFTY up for Lynn! 50 (36)
Jadeja continues. Lynn punches the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Rana cuts the 2nd ball to short third man and they sneak a quick single. The next ball is wide down leg. Lynn slaps the 3rd ball to deep extra cover for a single. Rana does well as he cuts the 4th ball powerfully past point for a FOUR. He then knocks the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Jadeja ends with a dot ball. 9 off the over.
KKR 67/1 after 8 over.
FOUR! The 4th ball is short and wide outside off and Rana cuts it powerfully past point for a boundary.
Santner continues. Lynn defends the 1st ball before nudging the 2nd delivery past the bowler for a single. Rana eases the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. Lynn dances out and launches the 4th ball over the bowler for a SIX. He then jams the next ball back to the bowler. Lynn eases the last ball down the ground for a single. 9 runs off the over.
KKR 58/1 after 7 over.
SIX! Santner tosses up the 4th delivery and Lynn skips down the track to launch it back over the bowler's head.