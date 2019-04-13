App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | KKR vs CSK match 29 Preview: Where to watch, team news, betting odds, possible XI

CSK would be aiming a double over KKR when they meet the side from Kolkata at Eden Garden

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

When Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium four days ago, KKR were leading the IPL points table with CSK in a close second.  KKR lost the match against CSK  by 7 wickets and relinquished its top spot to the three-time champions.

On a slow deck, KKR crawled to 108/9 in 20 overs thanks to Andre Russell's fifty. The home side did have some difficulty in chasing the total down but they eventually managed to overtake KKR's total in 17.2 overs thanks to Faf du Plessis' unbeaten 43.

CSK would now aim to double over KKR as they travel to Kolkata for match 29 of the IPL 2019.

KKR enjoyed a superb start this season but their form has taken a beating. After the loss in Chennai they succumbed to  7-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals at Eden Garden.  Batting first, Shubman Gill's 65 and Andre Russell's quick fire of 45 runs propelled the side to a competitive 178/7. However, Shikhar Dhawan's unconquered 97 helped DC reach the total with 7 balls to spare.

CSK enjoyed a thrilling last ball win over RR.  Rajasthan scored 151/7, MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu scored fifties before Mitchel Santner hit on the very last ball of the match to seal a humdinger.

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has shone with the bat this season and he has proved the sides biggest strength and weakness at the same time.  The Jamaican  has picked up 6 wickets and scored 302 runs this season.

He scored a resolute fifty against CSK. But the opponents have figured out a way to neutralize Russell's threat and restrict the team to below-par totals. Except for Russell, KKR's other batsmen have shone in fits and starts.

CSK's biggest strength this season is their well-rounded bowling attack. Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir have 10 wickets and 9 wickets respectively. Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja have 7 wickets each.  The batting lineup is looking good too, with MS Dhoni having two fifties. After a slow start, Ambati Rayudu has started scoring runs.  The likes of Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis are also among runs.

The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Super Kings.

Match Details:

Timing – 4 pm

Venue – Eden Garden, Kolkata

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar

 Team News

Russell is a doubtful starter after aggravating his wrist injury that he sustained in Chennai. He never looked at ease during his 21-ball stint of 45 runs against Delhi.He also could not finish his quota of four overs while bowling and limped off the ground.

To level things, CSK are also likely to miss the services Dwayne Bravo. The Trinidadian has been out of CSK playing XI for last two matches owing to an injury.

Prediction: CSK are on a roll and considering the home advantage where they are unbeaten in 16 matches, they should win this match.

Betting Odds (bet365)


KKR: 10/11


CSK: 10/11


Other odds on the match can be checked on Oddschecker 


Pitch Report at Eden Garden: Unlike Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, where the deck is tailor made for spinners, the pitch at Eden is fast and assists pacers with teams able to rake in healthy totals. Run scoring should be easy.


 Moneycontrol Dream XI:  Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir


Players to watch out for


Andre Russell (KKR)


Andre Russell played another blockbuster innings scoring 45 off just 21 balls before he was dismissed by Chris Morris in the penultimate over. Piyush Chawla played a handy little cameo of 14 off 6 balls as KKR finished with 178/7 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)


The Jamaican has picked 6 wickets and scored 302 runs this season.  He scored a resolute fifty against CSK earlier this season. With 29 sixes, Russell has the most maximums this season.


MS Dhoni (CSK)


IPL 2019 RR vs CSK MS Dhoni


The CSK captain scored a combative fifty against RR to win a tight contest for his side. With 214 runs, Dhoni is CSK’s top run scorer this season.


IPL Points table: 

CSK are first on the points table with 12 points in 7 matches. KKR are second managing 8 points in 7 outings. Catch the complete points table here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #CSK #IPL #IPL 2019 #KKR #Kolkata Knight riders

