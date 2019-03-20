App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: KKR spin attack led by Narine and Kuldeep will pose a big threat to opposition

Narine has been one of the chief architects behind the KKR's success in the Indian Premier League in 2012 and 2014 editions.

Kolkata Knight Riders's spin bowling coach Carl Crowe on March 19 lauded Sunil Narine for maintaining top standard despite having gone through action modification in recent years. Narine's action was found to be suspect a multiple times and had to undertake corrective measures under Crowe, who is now a part of Knights' set-up.

Also read | Complete list of captains and players of all 8 teams

In order to stay relevant as a T20 freelancer, Narine started opening the batting in Big Bash and subsequently for KKR in IPL with quite a bit of success.

"Sunil couldn't play in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) due to a finger injury. But he looks in good shape and ready to go. I think his performance level has always been of high quality. Moreover, now he contributes with the bat too," Crowe, a former Leicestershire off-spinner, who had played a T20 for England said.

The 43-year-old Crowe, who helped the West Indian modify his bowling action, said,"Sunil had a cracking start in the IPL in the first few years. He took wickets. But it is not always easy to modify your action and maintain the high standards. But credit to Sunil because he did it." Crowe insisted that Narine is getting good amount of rest having returned from an injury.

"Sunil has just returned from an injury. Returning from injury, it is all about getting it right. Being well prepared and getting good amount of rest."

Crowe was all praise for Kuldeep Yadav and said that his calmness has helped him achieve good results.

"I have been with KKR for the last two-three years and it's been quite a bit of time working with Kuldeep. I have seen his progress and one thing that has impressed me is how grounded and calm he is.

"He is not afraid to be hit and that's his good quality. As a spinner if you have the attitude, if you have that control then it always helps," said the coach.

Crowe said the spin talents in KKRs armoury will pose a big threat to the opposition.

"Expectations are always good. You always want pressure. I think we have three good spinners who are proven performers. Great to have KC (Cariappa) joining us. He is in good form."
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019

