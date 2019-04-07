IPL 2019 Highlights SRH vs MI: Alzarri Joseph makes dream debut with 6/12 to end Sunrisers' winning spree

Rohit Sharma (Winning skipper): Yes, very pleased. Winning the game is obviously a great result. I thought 136 wasn't a great batting effort, but we bowled in the right areas, kept them guessing all the time and held our nerves. We were in the game till the last ball which is what we spoke of. It was a sensational bowling effort from Alzarri, to bowl like this in first game. He's come in on a lot of confidence from the CPL and he's carrying it here. We didn't bat well to start with, kept losing wickets and we knew after a few overs that it wasn't a 170-180 pitch. The pitch was under covers for a day, it was raining as well and the wicket was a bit sticky. So we knew that 140 would be a good score to defend because we've got the quality in our bowling and we back them to defend whatever we get. The bulk of the runs were scored by the top-order, but it's not that their middle order wasn't good and we wanted to exploit that. We knew that once we got an early wicket we were in the game and with the spin and the seamers we have, we knew we could knock them out in the middle. We want to win as many games as possible at the start because we know how hectic it gets in the end. A few of the guys leaving for the World Cup doesn't help either. To start the tournament is important and the last two games shows the quality we have in our squad. Again, we needed characters to step up - Pollard came in and played that knock towards the end which was very crucial in contributing to the total. All the bowlers then stepped in and contributed with Alzarri.