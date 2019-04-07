Apr 07, 2019 12:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 Highlights SRH vs MI: Alzarri Joseph makes dream debut with 6/12 to end Sunrisers' winning spree
Catch all the highlights from match 19 of IPL 2019 between Sunriseres Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Rohit Sharma (Winning skipper): Yes, very pleased. Winning the game is obviously a great result. I thought 136 wasn't a great batting effort, but we bowled in the right areas, kept them guessing all the time and held our nerves. We were in the game till the last ball which is what we spoke of. It was a sensational bowling effort from Alzarri, to bowl like this in first game. He's come in on a lot of confidence from the CPL and he's carrying it here. We didn't bat well to start with, kept losing wickets and we knew after a few overs that it wasn't a 170-180 pitch. The pitch was under covers for a day, it was raining as well and the wicket was a bit sticky. So we knew that 140 would be a good score to defend because we've got the quality in our bowling and we back them to defend whatever we get. The bulk of the runs were scored by the top-order, but it's not that their middle order wasn't good and we wanted to exploit that. We knew that once we got an early wicket we were in the game and with the spin and the seamers we have, we knew we could knock them out in the middle. We want to win as many games as possible at the start because we know how hectic it gets in the end. A few of the guys leaving for the World Cup doesn't help either. To start the tournament is important and the last two games shows the quality we have in our squad. Again, we needed characters to step up - Pollard came in and played that knock towards the end which was very crucial in contributing to the total. All the bowlers then stepped in and contributed with Alzarri.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (losing captain): I think it started off when we dropped Pollard, he scored 25-30 runs - it is a huge margin. It could have been an easy chase if we would have applied ourselves. When you drop catches it is never easy. There is less margin for error (when you are bowling) but you need to grab your chances to restrict any team to under 120. It (captaincy) is difficult but you have experienced players around, not a tough job. First three matches we got good opening partnerships but we never got a chance to test our middle order. Today when we did we did not apply ourselves. We will see what went wrong before going into the next match. It was not a normal flat wicket that we get in Hyderabad but it was not a tough chase.
Alzarri Joseph (Man of the Match): It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself. I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that (on why he didn't celebrate Warner's wicket). The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work. The coaches are also helping us with their inputs.
Alzarri Joseph to bowl his final over. BOWLED! Bhuvi steps across on the 1st ball but misses as Alzarri hits the top of the middle stump. Sandeep Sharma walks out to bat. The 2nd ball is fired down leg with pace and Sharma only helps it along to fine leg for a FOUR. He then pushes the 3rd ball towards cover for a single. CAUGHT! Kaul pokes outside off and gets an edge back to de Kock as Alzarri Joseph finished with the best-ever figures in IPL history. What a debut for the 22 year old.
SRH 96/10 after 17.4 overs.
WICKET! Kaul c de Kock b Alzarri 0 (1)
Kaul pokes outside off but only gets a faint edge back to de Kock as Alzarri Joseph records the best-ever figues in IPL history and that too on debut!
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar b Alzarri 2 (6)
Bhuvi shuffles across on the 1st ball but misses as Alzarri hits the middle stump.
Bumrah continues. He starts with a length delivery to Bhuvneshwar who taps it towards point. Bhuvi guides the 2nd ball to third man for a single. Nabi goes for the pull on the next ball but misses. CAUGHT! Nabi goes for the big shot but only gets a top-edge as Bumrah gets some extra bounce off the pitch. Rohit takes the easiest of catches at mid-off. Siddarth Kaul comes out to bat. Bhuvi defends the 5th ball towards square leg before picking up a single off the final delivery. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 91/8 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Nabi c Rohit b Bumrah 11 (14)
Bumrah hits the deck hard and Nabi only gets a top-edge towards cover as he goes for the big shot.
Alzarri Joseph comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower wide yorker and Hooda isn’t able to put bat to ball. The next ball is wide down leg. Hooda gets an inside edge to square leg on the 2nd ball and they steal a quick single. Nabi misses with the swing on the next ball but a fumble from de Kock allows them to pinch another run. The next ball is wide down leg again. BOWLED! Alzarri strikes again as Hooda drags the 4th ball back onto his stumps. Rashid Khan walks out to bat. CAUGHT! What a day the debutant Alzarri is having. He rushes Rashid with a quick bouncer and takes the catch as the SRH man only gets a top-edge to the off-side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks out to bat and he misses with the flick on the hat-trick delivery as they pick up a leg bye. 5 runs and 2 wickets from the over. SRH need 48 from 24 balls to win.
SRH 89/7 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Rashid c & b Alzarri 0 (1)
Alzarri sends down a quick bouncer and Rashid only gets a top edge into the off-side as Alzarri runs in to take the catch.
WICKET! Hooda b Alzarri 20 (24)
Hooda goes for the big heave but only gets an inside edge back onto his stumps.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball. Nabi backs away and slaps the 2nd ball through the gap at cover but good work from Chahar keeps them down to just 1 run. Hooda slices the 3rd ball straight towards the man at cover for a single. The 4th ball is banged in short and Nabi cannot make any connection with the bat. Bumrah sends down a slower 5th delivery and Nabi cannot time it well sending it towards midwicket with the inside-half of his bat. Bumrah ends the over with a back of length delivery and this time Nabi connects beautifully slapping it over long-on for a SIX. 8 runs off the over. SRH need 53 from 30 balls to win.
SRH 84/5 after 15 overs.
SIX! Bumrah ends the over with a back of a length delivery and Nabi slaps it over long-off for a six.
Rahul Chahar into his final over. He starts with a ripper as Nabi swings and misses on the 1st delivery. The 2nd ball is quicker onto the stumps and Nabi defends. Nabi pushes the 3rd ball towards cover for a single. Hooda drives the 4th delivery towards long-off for a run. Nabi tucks the 5th ball into the leg-side for a single. Chahar does well as he ends with a dot ball. Just 3 runs off the over. Chahar finishes with figures of 4-0-21-2. SRH need 61 from 36 balls to win.
SRH 76/5 after 14 overs.
Behrendorff to Nabi. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Hooda plays the third ball to mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. No runs off the next two deliveries. Hooda works the last ball past mid-wicket and adds two more runs to the total. 5 runs off the over.
SRH 73/5 after 13 overs
Rahul Chahar is back to bowl. Hooda is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to backward square leg for a single. Yusuf Pathan is on strike. CAUGHT! Overspinner and Yusuf looks for a sweep shot but doesn’t time his shot well. Ishan Kishan takes a good catch at deep backwad square leg. Hooda is on strike. FOUR! Short ball and Hooda cuts the ball through point for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Mohammaed Nabi is the new batsman. He gets a single off the fifth ball. Last ball off the over is a dot delivery. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 68/5 after 12 overs
FOUR! Short ball and Hooda cuts the ball through point for a boundary
WICKET! Y Pathan c Ishan Kishan b Rahul Chahar 0(4)
Overspinner and Yusuf looks for a sweep shot but doesn’t time his shot well. Ishan Kishan takes a good catch at deep backwad square leg
Jason Behrendorff is back to bowl. Manish Pandey is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to fine leg for a single. Hooda gets another single off the second ball. CAUGHT! Short ball and Manish Pandey looks to pull but does’t time his shot well and is caught by Rohit Sharma at short midwicket. Yusuf Pathan is the new batsman. He scores no runs off remaining three deliveries. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 61/4 after 11 overs