IPL 2019 Highlights DC vs SRH: Nabi seals it with a six as Sunrisers win by 5 wickets

Shreyas Iyer (losing captain): The last two games have been the same. It was a tough wicket to bat on and since they bowled first, they had an idea about how to go about it. We didn't play that well as a batting side. Another learning - we should come back positive and strong. After the first time out, I thought 140-150 would have been a good score, especially with three spinners playing. Unfortunately we lost too many wickets and we could not capitalise. I needed a little support over there because one of the top four batsmen had to be there, I had taken the responsibility but unfortunately I took on Rashid and got out as well. We had almost lost the game after the first few overs, but the way we came back should be appreciated. The bowlers are mentally strong at the moment. That is really good to see from a captain's point of view.