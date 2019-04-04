Apr 04, 2019 11:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 Highlights DC vs SRH: Nabi seals it with a six as Sunrisers win by 5 wickets
Catch all the highlights from match 16 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
That brings us to the end of our live coverage for this game. Join us again tomorrow as the Kolkata Knight Riders travel to Bengaluru to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Jonny Bairstow (Man of the Match): There was a little less bounce than what we had in Hyderabad. It was good to bat second because you could see what you needed to do. When the bowlers are bowling, they tell you that this boundary is shorter and it is turning from which part. Really pleased with the start, we have three games in quick succession and keep playing the brand of cricket that we've been playing. We have a great bunch of guys and we hope to keep going.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Winning skipper): It is always easy as the captain when the team does well and I always believe that the captain is as good as the team. We always wanted to bowl given how small the ground is, we knew that it would be easier in the second innings. In the second half of the IPL the wickets would be slow and turning all over India and spin would play a big part. Kane is almost there, but we want him to take as much time as he wants.
Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow is handed the MoM award for his 48 off 28 balls.
Shreyas Iyer (losing captain): The last two games have been the same. It was a tough wicket to bat on and since they bowled first, they had an idea about how to go about it. We didn't play that well as a batting side. Another learning - we should come back positive and strong. After the first time out, I thought 140-150 would have been a good score, especially with three spinners playing. Unfortunately we lost too many wickets and we could not capitalise. I needed a little support over there because one of the top four batsmen had to be there, I had taken the responsibility but unfortunately I took on Rashid and got out as well. We had almost lost the game after the first few overs, but the way we came back should be appreciated. The bowlers are mentally strong at the moment. That is really good to see from a captain's point of view.
Rabada to bowl the penultimate over. Yusuf punches the 1st ball towards cover for a single. Nabi has a big heave at the next delivery but gets it off the inside half sending it through midwicket for a FOUR. Rabada bangs the 3rd ball short but it’s wide outside off and Nabi undercuts it for a SIX over deep backward point to end the game.
SRH 131/5 after 18.3 overs.
SIX! Rabada bangs the 3rd ball short outside off and Nabi upper cuts it for a six to end the game.
FOUR! Nabi has a big heave at the 2nd delivery but only gets it off the inside half sending it through midwicket for a four.
Chris Morris comes back into the attack. Delhi opting not to go with Tewatia because of the presence of Yusuf at the crease. Nabi finds the man at point on the 1st delivery. Morris sends down a brilliant yorker on the 2nd delivery which Nabi digs out for a single. Yusuf gets a thick leading edge sending the ball high towards mid-on but it lands safely as they pick up a run. The 4th delivery is short from Morris but Nabi gets inside the line to guide it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Morris ends the over with 2 dot balls. SRH now need 10 from 12 balls to win.
SRH 120/5 after 18 overs.
FOUR! Morris bangs the 4th ball short but it's down leg and all Nabi has to do is guide it down to fine leg.
Kagiso Rabada comes back into the attack as Mohammed Nabi walks out to bat. Nabi works the 1st ball down to fine leg for a single. Rabada does brilliant as Yusuf doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two deliveries. Yusuf clips the 4th ball down to long-on for a single. Nabi takes the same route as the rotate strike on the 5th delivery. Rabada ends the over with a dot ball. Just 3 runs come off it. SRH now need 16 from 18 balls to win.
SRH 114/5 after 17 overs.
Sandeep Lamichhane comes back for his final over. Hooda works the 1st ball through cover for a single. Yusuf blocks out the next ball. He then reaches out and sweeps the 3rd ball powerfully for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single. Hooda works the 5th delivery to deep square leg and they come back for the second. CAUGHT! Lamichhane delivers with his very last ball of the over as Hooda slog sweeps the ball straight to Rabada at long-on. Delhi might have a way back into this game. 8 runs and a wicket off the over. SRH need 19 from 24 to win.
SRH 111/5 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Hooda c Rabada b Lamichhane 10 (11)
Hooda goes for the slog sweep but doens't get enough on it as Rabada takes an easy catch.
FOUR! Yusuf reaches out and sweeps the 3rd deliery to deep square leg for a four.
Axar Patel comes back into the attack for his final over. Hooda defends the 1st ball back to the bowler. He then drives the 2nd ball down to long-off for a single. CAUGHT! This time Iyer holds onto the ball as Shankar mistimes the shot straight towards him. Yusuf Pathan walks out to bat. He defends the 4th delivery before picking up a single off the next ball. Hooda works the last ball down the ground for a run. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 103/4 after 15 overs.
WICKET! Shankar c Iyer b Axar 16 (21)
Shankar backs away and looks to power the ball through cover but mistimes it straight to Iyer who this time takes the catch.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat as Tewatia continues. Hooda gets an outside edge on the 1st ball sending it to the man at point. He then gets forward to block but is beaten as the ball spins past the outside edge. The 3rd ball is full down leg and Hooda gets off the mark with a FOUR down to fine leg. DROPPED! Hooda picks out Iyer at extra cover with a drive but the DC skipper doesn’t manage to hold onto the ball. The 5th ball is driven to long-off for a single. Just 5 runs off the over.
SRH 100/3 after 14 overs.
FOUR! Hooda sweeps the 3rd ball down to fine leg for a four.
Ishant Sharma comes into the attack. Pandey pulls the 1st ball to deep square leg for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Delhi cannot afford extras at this stage. Shankar works the 2nd ball through midwicket for a single. Pandey takes the same route as they rotate strike. Shankar whips the 4th ball towards deep square leg for a run. Pandey is cramped for room as he defends the next ball. CAUGHT! Pandey didn’t need to go for the big shot but he decides to take the risk and pays the price. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 95/3 after 13 overs.
WICKET! Pandey c Shaw b Ishant 10 (13)
Pandey makes room and whips the last ball straight towards Shaw who takes a comfortable catch at deep square leg.
Rahul Tewatia comes back into the attack. Shankar lofts the 1st ball over cover for a single. Pandey defends the 2nd ball back to the bowler before driving the next delivery to long-off for a run. The next delivery is wide down leg. Shankar doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last three deliveries. Good over by Tewatia giving away just 3 runs.
SRH 90/2 after 12 overs.
Axar Patel comes back into the attack. Pandey cuts the 1st ball to deep cover for a single. Shankar works the 2nd ball down to long-on for a run. Pandey reaches out and drives the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Shankar taps the 4th ball to the man at long-on for a run. Pandey works the 5th delivery deep extra cover for a single. Shankar sends the last ball straight down the ground for a run. 6 runs off the over.
SRH 87/2 after 11 overs.
Chris Morris comes back into the attack. Shankar defends the 1st delivery straight down the ground. He then waits back in his crease and guides the 2nd ball down to third man for a single. Pandey works the 3rd ball to mid-off for a run. Shankar slices the 4th delivery beautifully over the man at extra cover for a FOUR. He then flat-bats the 5th delivery towards long-on for a single. Pandey works the last ball to long-on for a single. 8 runs off the over. SRH need just 49 from 60 balls to win.
SRH 81/2 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Shankar slices the 4th delivery over extra cover for a four.