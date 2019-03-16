App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 07:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019: Four batting records that could be shattered this season

With T20 specialist from all around the globe gathering for the 11th edition of the IPL, here are four batting records that could be rewritten.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Leading Run-Scorer (Suresh Raina – 4,985) | After 172 innings in the league, Raina leads the all-time run-scorers chart with 4985 runs. However, second on that list is the ‘Run Machine’ Virat Kohli who is just 37 runs short of Raina’s total. Rohit Sharma is a distant third with 4493 runs. This season we shall see another tussle at the top of the charts between Kohli and Raina to finish as the all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Leading Run-Scorer (Suresh Raina – 4,985) | After 172 innings in the league, Raina leads the all-time run-scorers chart with 4985 runs. However, second on that list is the 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli who is just 37 runs short of Raina's total. Rohit Sharma is a distant third with 4493 runs. This maybe the season when King Kohli takes over and stamps his name on one more record. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Most Fifties (Gautam Gambhir & David Warner – 36) | Gambhir and Warner lead the charts when it comes to most half-centuries in the league. However they are closely followed by Raina (35), Kohli and Rohit (34 each). While Gambhir announced his retirement last year, either of the other batsmen on this list will be in the running to rewrite this record. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Most Fifties (Gautam Gambhir & David Warner – 36) | Gambhir and Warner lead the charts when it comes to most half-centuries in the league. However, they are closely followed by Raina (35), Kohli and Rohit (34 each). While Gambhir announced his retirement last year, either of the other batsmen on this list will be in the running to rewrite this record. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Most Fours (Gautam Gambhir – 491) | Another record held by the now retired Gambhir is that of most number of boundaries. Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 460 and looks set to overtake Gambhir on the top of the list. This being a World Cup year, Dhawan will be hungry to get among the runs and give himself a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the showpiece event in England. 31 boundaries don’t look like much of an ask for a Dhawan in full flow. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Most Fours (Gautam Gambhir – 491) | Another record held by Gambhir, now retired, is that of most number of boundaries. Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 460 and looks set to overtake Gambhir on the top of the list. This being a World Cup year, Dhawan will be hungry to get among the runs and give himself a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the showpiece event in England. Thirty one boundaries don't look like much of an ask for a Dhawan in full flow. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Most Centuries (Chris Gayle – 6) | The Universe Boss leads the charts with 6 centuries scored in the IPL. However King Kohli and Shane Watson are close behind Gayle with 4 centuries each. While scoring a century in a T20 game is no mean feat, yet with the form that Kohli has been enjoying and his obsession with shattering records we might just see a new leader on this list come the end of the season. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Most Centuries (Chris Gayle – 6) | The Universe Boss leads the charts with 6 centuries scored in the IPL. However, Kohli and Shane Watson are close behind Gayle with 4 centuries each. While scoring a century in a T20 game is no easy feat but the form that Kohli has been enjoying and his obsession with shattering records we might just see a new leader on this list. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 07:29 am

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

