IPL 2019: Four batting records that could be shattered this season

Most Fours (Gautam Gambhir – 491) | Another record held by Gambhir, now retired, is that of most number of boundaries. Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 460 and looks set to overtake Gambhir on the top of the list. This being a World Cup year, Dhawan will be hungry to get among the runs and give himself a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the showpiece event in England. Thirty one boundaries don’t look like much of an ask for a Dhawan in full flow. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)