App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Enough gap between IPL final and India's first WC game, KKR CEO

"If May 12 is the final and India plays its first game on June 5, I think there is enough of a gap," said Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: PTI)
(Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore on February 19 said that the IPL teams are yet to receive any guidelines on workload management from the BCCI with regards to World Cup hopefuls, asserting that the issue may not arise due to a three-week gap between the two events.

KKR has Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik in their roles with the former certain to be a part of India's World Cup squad.

Also read | IPL 2019 confirmed to start on March 23; first two weeks schedule announced

"We have not heard any such thing from them (BCCI). The tournament is finishing early enough. If May 12 is the final and India plays its first game on June 5, I think there is enough of a gap. But we have not had any such guidance or instruction," Mysore said on the sidelines of the Mayors Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

related news

Mysore's statement came after national senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad had recently said that the BCCI is in talks with various IPL franchises to manage the workloads of 18 core players.

The IPL begins on March 23 in Chennai with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore, while the World Cup will be held in the United Kingdom from May 30 to July 14.

Asked what  will be his stance if the BCCI passes such a guideline, Mysore said: "It's a hypothetical question to be honest. I don't think it will arise. The cricketers feel that it is always better to play competitive cricket than having net sessions."

"The way it plays out, the final is only for two teams on the 12th. So it's not like that everyone will be involved for so long. It depends on which teams make it all way. I think its all going to work out well."

Besides Mysore, KKR skipper Karthik and head coach-cum-mentor of the academy Abhishek Nayar was also present during the prize distribution ceremony.

Due to the general elections, the IPL games this time might take place at neutral venues as the BCCI might have to do away with the home-and-away format, and Mysore said there is a "strong possibility" of that happening.

"There is a strong possibility of that. From what I hear, they want to have the whole tournament in India. So it could be that there are neutral venues in India rather than neutral venues outside and we are happy with that. It is a different year.

"Let's hope somehow the dates will work out in a way that we have as many games as possible at the Eden Gardens," he said.

He hinted that the pre-tournament camp of KKR will start at the second week of March.

"We are still trying to figure it out because a lot of it depends on player availability," he said.

"Players have different domestic and international commitments. Ideally, we target at least 10 days before the start of the tournament. So it can (tentatively) be 12th or 13th of March," Mysore said.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.