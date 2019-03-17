App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Defending champions CSK begin full fledged preparations for the season ahead

In its first match defending champions CSK clash against Virat Kohli's RCB

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings began its full-fledged preparations for IPL-12 at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai from March 16.

Dhoni, who led the CSK to a third title triumph in the 2018 edition, trained with Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, who were part of the Indian team that played a five-match ODI series against Australia recently. The CSK skipper, who landed in the city late on March 15, got down to business and was seen being involved in long discussions  with head coach Stephen Fleming and batting coach Mike Hussey. Dhoni, Rayudu, Jadhav, Raina and the others batted at the nets under the watchful eyes of Fleming and Hussey.

The domestic players in the squad, including Karn Sharma, KM Asif and Tamil Nadu's  'keeper N Jagadeesan had already began training on March 6. CSK's leading run scorer  Suresh Raina and Tamil Nadu opener Murali Vijay had joined the preparatory camp a few days later.

The foreign players in the CSK squad are expected to join the training camp in the days to come as would South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who were part of the squad that  played the final ODI against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16.

related news

Hussey, who supervised the first day of the full-fledged training, said with a team like CSK there are always expectations and added that they can take a lot of confidence from the last season. "With a team like Chennai Super Kings there is always expectations but I think we can take a lot of confidence from the last season going into the new one," the former Australia cricketer was quoted as saying on the CSK website. He also said the team hoped to play more matches in Chennai this time after it was forced to relocate to Pune last season owing to the political climate in Tamil Nadu due to the Cauvery river water dispute. "Hopefully, we get plenty more games in Chennai as well, in front of our home fans who we often feel are an extra fielder for us," Hussey added.

Also Check: These 8 captains will battle it out for the title

Meanwhile, sale of tickets for the curtain raise of IPL-12 between CSK and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23, has already began.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 09:50 am

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Smith, Warner Meet Up With Australia Squad in UAE

Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal to Launch Political Party in Srinagar T ...

'In 6 Years, We Can Buy Houses in Karachi': This RSS Leader Believes P ...

Video of Pet Dog Keeping Eye on Little Girl as She Does Homework is th ...

#MeToo Movement Hasn't Made Big Impact, Says Lily Allen

Reel Movie Awards 2019: Raj Nidimoru Discusses Writing Stree and Colla ...

Manchester City Storm Back as Manchester United Crash Out of FA Cup

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Received Gunman's 'Manifesto' 9 Minutes ...

BJP Likely to Drop Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib, Field Ravi Shank ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

In a Rajasthan village, a half-completed bridge in limbo for 30 years ...

Politics on the menu: Karnataka's Mandya sees proliferation of subsidi ...

New Zealand mosques terror attack: Toll rises to 50 as Christchurch re ...

Gully Boy, Kalank, Kesari: Understanding the evolution of Production D ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

FA Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers shock 'poor' Manchester United to reac ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi are no more a 'couple'?

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.