Apr 18, 2019
IPL 2019 DC vs MI Match Live: Rabada sends back Suryakumar as Mumbai struggle to score
Catch all the live action from match 34 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
highlights
WICKET! Suryakumar c Pant b Rabada 26 (27)
WICKET! de Kock run out (Rabada/Pant/Axar) 35 (27)
WICKET! Cutting lbw Axar 2 (4)
WICKET! Rohit b Mishra 30 (22)
SIX! de Kock pulls the last ball sending it sailing into the stands over deep square leg.
Morris continues. He starts with a brilliant pinpoint yorker which Hardik just about manages to dig out sending it between his legs to short fine leg. Morris nails the yorker again as Hardik digs it out to deep square leg for a single. The 3rd ball is a slower delivery which Krunal mistimes sending it high to midwicket for 2 runs. He then squeezes out the yorker on the next ball to midwicket for a single. Morris sends down a low full toss which Hardik nonchalantly whips over deep backward square for a SIX. The last ball is another full toss which Hardik whips over short fine leg for a FOUR. 15 off the over.
MI 150/4 after 19 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is a full toss down leg and Hardik helps it over short fine leg for a boundary.
SIX! Morris sends down a low full toss which Hardik flicks over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
Keemo Paul comes back into the attack. Hardik slams the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Krunal plays a risky cut but it pays off as the ball runs past short third man for a FOUR. He then tucks the 3rd ball for a single. Hardik whips the 4th ball past long-on for a FOUR. He then slams the next ball high over long-off for a SIX. The last ball is whipped to long-off again but this time he finds the fielder for a single. 17 off the over.
MI 135/4 after 18 overs.
SIX! Hardik smacks the 5th ball high over long-off for a maximum.
FOUR! Hardik uses his wrists as he works the 4th ball past long-on for a boundary.
FOUR! Krunal backs away and guides the 2nd ball past short third man for a boundary.
Chris Morris comes back into the attack. He starts with a delivery onto the pads and Krunal clips it to square leg for a single. Hardik pushes the next ball back to the bowler. Morris nails the yorker which Hardik digs out for a single. Krunal swings at the 4th ball but gets an inside edge to the leg-side for a run. Hardik works the 5th ball to long-on for a run. Krunal does well as he cuts the last ball powerfully past point for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over.
MI 118/4 after 17 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is full outside off and Krunal cuts it past point for a boundary.
CAUGHT! Rabada strikes with the 1st delivery as he sends down a slower delivery and Yadav who goes for the scoop just helps it along into the gloves of Pant who shows great anticipation. Hardik Pandya walks out to bat. He pulls the 2nd ball to midwicket for a single. The next ball is flicked to the man at midwicket. Krunal helps the 4th ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. He then punches the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Rabada does well as he ends with a dot ball. 6 runs and a wicekt from the over.
MI 110/4 after 16 overs.
FOUR! The 4th ball is sliding down leg and Krunal helps it along down to fine leg.
WICKET! Suryakumar c Pant b Rabada 26 (27)
Suryakumar goes for the scoop but doesn't get enough on it as Pant gets across and takes a good diving catch.
Axar Patel comes back into the attack. Krunal goes for the slog on the 1st ball but gets an inside edge into the pads. He then slices the 2nd ball to long-off for a single. Yadav punches the 3rd ball back to the bowler. He then works the 4th ball to cover for a run. Krunal clears the front foot and pulls the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Yadav whips the last ball to long-on for a run. Just 4 runs from the over.
MI 104/3 after 15 overs.
Kagiso Rabada comes back into the attack. Yadav tucks the 1st ball to deep square leg for a single. Krunal shuffles across and dabs the 2nd ball to third man for a run. Yadav does brilliantly as he ramps the 3rd ball over the keeper for a FOUR. He then gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single. Krunal steps across and whips the 5th ball to deep square leg for a run. Rabada ends the over with a dot ball. 8 runs from the over.
MI 100/3 after 14 overs.
FOUR! Rabada bangs the 3rd ball short and Yadav ramps it down to third man for a boundary.
Keemo Paul comes back into the attack. The 1st ball stays low as Krunal dabs it to the off-side for a single. The 2nd ball is at the sumps and Yadav just gets an inside edge onto the pads. He then whips the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. Krunal drives the 4th ball to long-off for a run. Yadav pulls the 5th ball through midwicket for a single. Keemo ends the over with a dot ball. 4 runs off the over.
MI 92/3 after 13 overs.
Delhi keep up the spin attack. Axar starts with back-to-back dot balls. Yadav punches the 3rd ball through extra cover for a single. Krunal drives to long-off for a run. Yadav gets on the back foot and tucks the 5th ball to square leg for a single. Krunal works the last ball to long-on for a run. Just 4 runs off the over.
MI 88/3 after 12 overs.
Mishra into his 3rd over. Yadav scoops the 1st ball past Pant for a FOUR. He then whips the 2nd ball through midwicket for 2 runs. The next ball is cut to point for a single. Krunal pushes the 4th ball to long-off for a run. Yadav whips the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Mishra ends with a dot ball. 9 runs off the over.
MI 84/3 after 11 overs.
FOUR! Yadav gets low and scoops the 1st ball past the keeper for a boundary.
Axar starts with length ball which Yadav works to long-on for a single. de Kock flicks the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a run. Yadav punches the 3rd ball to long-off for a run. de Kock slog-sweeps the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. RUN OUT! Rabada does brilliantly as he releases the ball quickly with an underhand flick. Yadav doesn’t leave his crease as de Kock reaches the striker’s end as Pant relays the ball to Axar who whips off the bails. Krunal Pandya walks out to bat. Yadav works the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 75/3 after 10 overs.
WICKET! de Kock run out (Rabada/Pant/Axar) 35 (27)
Yadav cuts the 5th ball to Rabada at backward point who releases the ball quickly with an underhand flick and de Kock is already at the striker's end as Pant sends the ball down to Axar to whip off the bails.
Mishra continues. Yadav defends the 1st ball before sweeping the 2nd delivery to deep backward square for a single. de Kock goes for the sweep on the 3rd ball but misses as it hits him on the pads. There are strong appeals for LBW but it looks like the ball pitched outside leg. de Kock punches the 4th ball to cover for a single. Yadav pushes the next ball to long-off for a run. de Kock clears his front foot and launches the last ball to deep midwicket for FOUR. Just 7 runs off the over.
MI 70/2 after 9 overs.
FOUR! de Kock clears his front foot and powers the last ball to deep midwicket for a boundary.
Axar Patel comes into the attack. de Kock cuts the 1st ball to point. He then pulls the 2nd ball to square leg for a run. Cutting pushes the 3rd ball to cover for a single. de Kock whips the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a run. LBW! Cutting misses with the sweep as Axar sends down a quicker delivery which traps him plumb in front of the wickets. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat and drives the last ball to long-off for a single. Just 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 63/2 after 8 overs.
WICKET! Cutting lbw Axar 2 (4)
Cutting goes for the sweep but misses as the ball hits him on the pads trapping him plumb in front of the wickets.
Amit Mishra comes into the attack. BOWLED! He makes immediate impact as Rohit gives away his wicket cheaply. Rohit doesn’t judge the spin and plays inside the line and misses. That’s the 150th wicket for Mishra in the IPL. Ben Cutting walks out to bat at no. 3. He defends the 2nd ball before working the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. de Kock doesn’t get any runs off the next two balls. He then cuts the last ball to third man for a run. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 59/1 after 7 overs.
WICKET! Rohit b Mishra 30 (22)
Mishra sends down a length ball at the stumps and Rohit plays inside the line but misses as it hits the stumps.