IPL 2019 DC vs MI Match Live: Rabada sends back Suryakumar as Mumbai struggle to score

Morris continues. He starts with a brilliant pinpoint yorker which Hardik just about manages to dig out sending it between his legs to short fine leg. Morris nails the yorker again as Hardik digs it out to deep square leg for a single. The 3rd ball is a slower delivery which Krunal mistimes sending it high to midwicket for 2 runs. He then squeezes out the yorker on the next ball to midwicket for a single. Morris sends down a low full toss which Hardik nonchalantly whips over deep backward square for a SIX. The last ball is another full toss which Hardik whips over short fine leg for a FOUR. 15 off the over.

MI 150/4 after 19 overs.