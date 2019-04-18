IPL 2019 DC vs MI Match Live: Mumbai win Toss, opt to bat on a slow Kotla track

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant (DC): In the previous fixture between these two teams Pant scored an unbeaten 78 off just 27 balls hitting seven fours and seven sixes at the Wankehde. With the recent World Cup snub it'll be interesting to watch how Pant responds on the pitch.

Hardik Pandya (MI): The all-rounder has been in scintillating form this season rescuing his team with quick-fire knocks towards the tail-end of the innings. In the previous game Hardik scored an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls to seal victory.