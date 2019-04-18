Apr 18, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 DC vs MI Match Live: Mumbai win Toss, opt to bat on a slow Kotla track
Catch all the live action from match 34 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
The players are making the way onto the field for the start of the game. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock walk out to open the batting.
Players to watch out for:
Rishabh Pant (DC): In the previous fixture between these two teams Pant scored an unbeaten 78 off just 27 balls hitting seven fours and seven sixes at the Wankehde. With the recent World Cup snub it'll be interesting to watch how Pant responds on the pitch.
Hardik Pandya (MI): The all-rounder has been in scintillating form this season rescuing his team with quick-fire knocks towards the tail-end of the innings. In the previous game Hardik scored an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls to seal victory.
Interesting changes from Mumbai as they have reacted to the pitch and dropped Jason Behrendorff who has been impressive so far. Jayant Yadav comes in for Behrendorff and Ben Cutting replaces Ishan Kishan who is ill. Will these changes pay off? We don't have to wait long to find out.
Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah
Shreyas Iyer (DC Captain): I was also suprised when he said that they are batting first. We are trying to maintain the stability and playing with the same team. We are going with a great flow, we need to continue the momentum. We want to be positive throughout.
Rohit Sharma (MI captain): We are batting first. We feel having played here quite a bit, we understand the nature of the pitch. Delhi are a smart team and they play very well here. We have two changes. One forced change. Ishan Kishan is sick, so he misses out. Jason Behreondoff is also out. Ben Cutting comes in and Jayant Yadav is playing. The team is coming together and every single individual is stepping up. It's a good sign for us.
Toss: Mumbai win Toss and opt to bat.
Team News:
Both teams do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of this fixtures. Delhi will be expected to name an unchanged playing XI.
Lasith Malinga will most likely keep his place in the squad after picking up 4/31 in the previous game. Ishan Kishan was impressive but it remains to be seen whether Mumbai bring back Yuvraj for this fixture.
The captains will be out for the Toss in a few moments. Stay tuned for the Playing XIs.
Head to head:
The two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions so far. Delhi hold the edge having won 12 of these encounters with Mumbai winning the remaining 11.
Coming into this game:
In their previous fixture, Delhi registered a dominant 39-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Colin Munro scored a quick 40 off just 24 balls in his first appearance this season as Delhi posted just 155/7. However, they bowled brilliantly as Kagiso Rabada (4/22), Keemo Paul (3/17) and Chris Morris (3/22) bowled out the Sunrisers for just 116 runs.
Mumbai welcomed the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Wankhede Stadium in their previous fixture. Fifties from AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali helped RCB post 171/7. Mumbai were struggling at 129/4 in the 16th over when Hardik Pandya walked out to bat. The all-rounder smashed 37 off just 16 deliveries to seal a 5-wicket victory.
Here's a look at how the table stands before this fixture.
Points Table:
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians both find themselves in second and third spot respectively with 10 points from eight games.
The last time these two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Rishabh Pant starred with a quickfire 78* off just 27 balls to take his team to an imposing total of 213/6. In reply, Mumbai could only make 176 as Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each to seal a 37-run victory.
Mumbai Indians will be looking for revenge against the Delhi Capitals after Rishabh Pant's blisterring knock handed them a 37-run defeat in the reverse leg.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 34 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.