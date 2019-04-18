Apr 18, 2019 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 DC vs MI Match Live: Bumrah castles Pant as Delhi lose fifth wicket
Catch all the live action from match 34 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
WICKET! Morris c Hardik b Malinga 11 (9)
WICKET! Pant b Bumrah 7 (11)
WICKET! Iyer b Chahar 3 (6)
WICKET! Munro b Krunal 3 (9)
WICKET! Shaw c Hardik b Chahar 20 (24)
WICKET! Dhawan b Chahar 35 (22)
WICKET! Hardik c Pant b Rabada 32 (15)
WICKET! Suryakumar c Pant b Rabada 26 (27)
WICKET! de Kock run out (Rabada/Pant/Axar) 35 (27)
WICKET! Cutting lbw Axar 2 (4)
WICKET! Rohit b Mishra 30 (22)
SIX! de Kock pulls the last ball sending it sailing into the stands over deep square leg.
Morris connects with the toe-end as he finds Hardik at long-on who takes a comfortable catch.
SIX! Malinga starts wtih a short of length delivery which Axar launches over long-on for a maximum.
Bumrah starts with a length delivery which Morris lofts straight down the ground for a SIX. The 2nd ball is slower outside off which Morris misses. The 3rd ball is a yorker which Morris digs out for 2 runs. He then swings at the 4th ball sending it to deep midwicket for a single. Axar gets an outside edge to third man for a run. Bumrah ends with a yorker which Morris works to the man at cover. 10 runs off the over.
DC 96/5 after 16 overs.
SIX! Bumrah starts with a length delivery which Morris lofts straight over his head for a maximum.
Lasith Malinga comes back into the attack. Axar connects with the inside half sending the 1st ball to cover. He then chips the 2nd ball over extra cover for 2 runs. Axar squeezes the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Morris flicks the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Axar whips the 5th ball to midwicket for a single but a direct-hit helps them pick up a second. He then reaches out and slices the last ball to cow corner for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
DC 86/5 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Axar slices the last ball sending it to cow corner for a one-bounce four.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back to the attack. He starts brilliantly with 2 dot balls. Axar dabs the 3rd ball to third man for 2 runs. He then works the 4th delivery to mid-off for a single. BOWLED! Bumrah gets the ball to nip into the batsman sneaking between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Chris Morris walks out to bat. He pokes away from the body on the last delivery but gets beaten. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 76/5 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Pant b Bumrah 7 (11)
Pant goes for the drive but misses completely as the ball nips back in between bat and pad to hit the stumps.
Krunal Pandya returns to the attack. Pant finds the man at mid-off on the 1st ball. He flicks the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Axar drills the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. The 4th ball is a full toss down leg but Pant helps it straight to short fine leg. He then works the 5th ball to the man at midwicket. The last ball is another full toss but Pant only flicks it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Just 4 runs off the over. DC need 96 from 42 balls to win.
DC 73/4 after 13 overs.
Jayant returns to the attack. Axar drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Pant flicks the 2nd ball through square leg for 2 runs. He doesn’t manage to take runs off the next 2 balls. The 5th ball is flicked to deep midwicket for a single. Jayant ends with a dot ball. Just 4 runs off the over. DC need 100 from 48 balls to win.
DC 69/4 after 12 overs.
Chahar into his final over. Iyer looks to cut but misses the 1st ball. BOWLED! That’s a brilliant delivery from Chahar as he tosses up the ball at leg-stump but it spins sharply to hit the off-stump. Chahar is having a brilliant game. Axar Patel walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to take runs off the next 3 balls. The next delivery is wide down leg. Axar dabs the last ball to short third man for a single. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over. Chahar ends with 4-0-19-3.
DC 65/4 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Iyer b Chahar 3 (6)
Chahar sends down a brilliant delivery which spins away from leg-stump to knock the top of the off-stump.
Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Iyer defends the 1st ball before flicking the 2nd delivery to square leg for a single. Munro pushes the 3rd ball back to the bowler. BOWLED! Munro just doesn’t react in time as the quicker delivery from Krunal crashes into the off-stump. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat. He helps the 5th ball to short fine leg for a single. Iyer clips the last ball to square leg for a run. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 63/3 after 10 overs.
WICKET! Munro b Krunal 3 (9)
Krunal sends down a quicker yorker and Munro doesn't get his bat down in time as the ball hits the off-stump.
Chahar continues. Shaw comes down the pitch but gets a leading edge towards long-off for 2 runs. He then looks to sweep but misses as the ball hits him full on the back foot. Mumbai decide against the review and it’s a good decision as the ball was slipping down leg. CAUGHT! Shaw just doesn’t get enough on the shot as Hardik takes an easy catch at long-off. Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat. He gets off the mark with a single. Munro doesn’t get any runs off the last two balls. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 60/2 after 9 overs.
WICKET! Shaw c Hardik b Chahar 20 (24)
Shaw comes down the track but doesn't get enough on the shot finding Hardik at long-on.
Jayant into his 3rd over. Shaw works the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Munro drives the 2nd ball to long-off for a run. Shaw cuts the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Munro punches the 4th ball straight back at the bowler. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 5 runs off the over.
DC 57/1 after 8 overs.
Rahul Chahar comes into the attack. He starts with a dot ball. Shaw pulls the 2nd ball to deep square leg for a single. BOWLED! The reverse sweep doesn’t come off as Dhawan watches the ball roll into the stumps. Mumbai finally get the breakthrough. Colin Munro walks out to bat. He blocks out the 4th delivery. The next ball is wide. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 52/1 after 7 overs.
WICKET! Dhawan b Chahar 35 (22)
Dhawan goes for the reverse sweep but misses as the ball deflects off his body and rolls onto the stumps dislodging the bails.
Jayant continues. Dhawan sweeps the 1st ball to short fine leg for a single. Shaw flicks the 2nd ball to the man at cover and refuses the single. Dhawan puts in a dive at the non-striker’s end but a direct-hit and he would’ve been out. Shaw defends the 3rd ball before working the 4th delivery to deep midwicket for a single. Good use of the feet as Dhawan flicks the 5th ball over deep midwicket for a FOUR. Jayant ends the over with a dot ball. 6 runs off the over.
DC 48/0 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan gets to the pitch of the 5th ball and flicks it over midwicket for a boundary.
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. The 1st ball stays low as it cuts through Shaw sneaking past the inside edge. Shaw tucks the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Bumrah comes from around the wicket to Dhawan who cuts the 3rd ball to point. He taps the 4th ball to the off-side for a single. Shaw cuts the 5th ball to extra cover for a single. Dhawan works the last ball to point for a run. 4 off the over.
DC 42/0 after 5 overs.
Jayant Yadhav comes into the attack. Dhawan nudges the ball into the off-side and wants a single but Shaw sends him back. He comes dancing out on the 2nd ball but gets a leading edge to long-off for 2 runs. Dhawan clips the 3rd ball to mid-on for a single. Shaw goes for the cut but gets an inside edge sending the ball dangerously close to the stumps. He then flicks the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Dhawan dances out and launches the last ball over long-on for a SIX. 10 runs off the over.
DC 38/0 after 4 overs.
SIX! Dhawan dances down the track and launches the last ball over long-on for a maximum.
Lasith Malinga comes into the attack. He starts with a slower delivery which Shaw clips for a single. Dhawan comes down the track but finds the man at extra cover. Malinga sends down another slower delivery but this time Dhawan slams it through cover for a FOUR. Malinga persists with the slower delivery which Dhawan defends to the off-side. The 5th delivery is another slow ball which Dhawan lofts over cover for a FOUR. He then ends the over with a single. 10 runs come off it.
DC 28/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan lofts the 5th ball over cover for a boundary.
FOUR! Malinga sends down a slower wide delivery and Dhawan slams it through cover for a boundary.
Rahul Chahar comes into the attack. He starts well with a dot delivery. Dhawan then gets down and sweeps the 2nd ball past square leg for a FOUR. The 3rd ball is clipped to short midwicket. Dhawan sweeps again on the 4th delivery sending it past short fine leg for a FOUR. He then defends the 5th delivery. Dhawan slams the last ball straight down the ground but Chahar gets his foot in the way to take the sting out of the shot as they get 2 runs. 10 off the over.
DC 18/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan sweeps again sending the past down to fine leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Dhawan reaches out and sweeps the 2nd ball past square leg for a boundary.