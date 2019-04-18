IPL 2019 DC vs MI Match Live: Bumrah castles Pant as Delhi lose fifth wicket

Chahar continues. Shaw comes down the pitch but gets a leading edge towards long-off for 2 runs. He then looks to sweep but misses as the ball hits him full on the back foot. Mumbai decide against the review and it’s a good decision as the ball was slipping down leg. CAUGHT! Shaw just doesn’t get enough on the shot as Hardik takes an easy catch at long-off. Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat. He gets off the mark with a single. Munro doesn’t get any runs off the last two balls. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.

DC 60/2 after 9 overs.