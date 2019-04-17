App
Cricket
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | DC vs MI match 34 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Capitals are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence and look set to make it to the Playoffs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking for revenge when they travel to the Feroz Shah Kotla to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 34 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 18. Delhi and Mumbai find themselves in second and third spot respectively with 10 points from eight games.

The last time these two sides met, Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire unbeaten 78 off just 27 balls to take his team to an imposing total of 213/6. In reply, Mumbai could only make 176 as Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each to seal a 37-run victory.

Since then, both teams have five wins and three losses in their eight games so far.

In their previous fixture, Delhi registered a dominant 39-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Colin Munro scored a quick 40 off just 24 balls in his first appearance this season as Delhi posted just 155/7. However, they bowled brilliantly as Kagiso Rabada (4/22), Keemo Paul (3/17) and Chris Morris (3/22) bowled out the Sunrisers for just 116 runs.

Mumbai welcomed the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Wankhede Stadium in their previous fixture. Fifties from AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali helped RCB post 171/7. Mumbai were struggling at 129/4 in the 16th over when Hardik Pandya walked out to bat. The all-rounder smashed 37 off just 16 deliveries to seal a 5-wicket victory.

Pant will be in focus in this game after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion,. Pant has been mum on being ignored for the World Cup in favour of Dinesh Karthik and it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old  responds.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head:

The two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions so far. Delhi hold the edge having won 12 of these encounters with Mumbai winning the remaining 11.

Team News:

Both teams do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of this fixtures. Delhi will be expected to name an unchanged playing XI.

Lasith Malinga will most likely keep his place in the squad after picking up 4/31 in the previous game. Ishan Kishan was impressive but it remains to be seen whether Mumbai bring back Yuvraj for this fixture.

Prediction

Delhi haven't enjoyed a great run of form at home and Mumbai will be favourites to come out on top in this fixture.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Delhi Capitals: 11/10

Mumbai Indians: 8/11

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Pitch report: The Kotla pitch has already copped criticism for its slowish nature. Ponting had described it as the "worst possible" track for the home team after a loss earlier in the tournament.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant (DC)

ipl 2019, kkr vs dc, rishabh pant

In the previous fixture between these two teams Pant scored an unbeaten 78 off just 27 balls hitting seven fours and seven sixes at the Wankehde. With the recent World Cup snub it'll be interesting to watch how Pant responds on the pitch.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

ipl 2019, rcb vs mi, hardik pandya

The all-rounder has been in scintillating form this season rescuing his team with quick-fire knocks towards the tail-end of the innings. In the previous game Hardik scored an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls to seal victory.

IPL Points Table:

Both teams are level on points having won five of their first eight matches. However, Delhi find themselves in second spot with a superior net run rate and Mumbai are behind them in third spot. Check out the updated points table here.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Mumbai Indians

