IPL 2019 DC vs MI Highlights: As it happened

Hardik Pandya (Man of the Match): Even I was telling myself that I don't think I've ever hit the ball better. I have been working hard in the nets and it has been coming off well for me. I like to keep the basics straight, even in the death if you keep your shape and hope for bowlers to miss, you can hit hard. I am using my brain well, reading the wicket well in this season. I have five more games to go and then the play-offs, and I hope to keep going like this through the season.
Apr 18, 11:59 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma (Winning captain): After the first two overs that we played, we thought 140 was the good score. Quinny and me had that talk and then luckily towards the end we had wickets in hand and could use our power-hitters to play just the way they've been playing. We then knew we had the spinners, who did the job perfectly. The toss was something where I had made up my mind. Even in the last ODI against Australia we found it tough to chase. I knew that if we got 140-150, we had the bowlers to keep us in the game. Rahul Chahar was there with us last year, we wanted to get him in even last year where Mayank was playing. He has a good attitude and is clear with what he wants to do. They had left handers and Rahul was confident to bowl to left handers, which is what he told me before the innings. Jayant was an obvious swap with the number of lefties they had. With Cutting, we wanted him to expolit the new ball and I thought it was a good move to send him up. The top three remains the same and numbers four, five and six depends on the situation and the venue, which is something we've conveyed to the boys as well.
Quinton de Kock: It was quite slow and sticky, we knew if we had wickets in hand at the end, we could capitalise. It was not a wicket where you can walk in and play shots from the first ball. I was trying to find my rhythm slowly and took some time to get my eye in. We know what our strengths are and we are learning every game. It was horrible (about wicket-keeping today), not used to these kind of tracks.
Apr 18, 11:41 PM (IST)
Shreyas Iyer (Losing captain): It is important for us to win the home games. Especially on these wickets. We lost the toss as well and they outplayed us in all three departments. Credit to them. We practice at the nets and those wickets are also slow. When you come here, it is totally different. We would have chased. That is what we had on our minds. We have been chasing in all our away games as well. We gave away 20 runs more on this wicket. A lot of concern as far as the death overs were concerned. It wasn't easy to bat in the second innings. The ball was stopping. It was difficult for the new batters. The last three overs were game changing.
Apr 18, 11:40 PM (IST)
Very @mipaltan as the tournament progresses they start looking better and better. @DelhiCapitals will have to look into the middle order and lower middle order. Post Pant is a blank.
MI taking rapid strides towards place in play-offs. But disappointing from Delhi. Quirky bowling tactics, too many runs conceded in last 3-4 overs and no clear strategy in run chase after fine start by Dhawan and Shaw.
Hardik Pandya comes back to bowl the final over. He starts with a slower delivery which Rabada misses. Rabada connects with the swing on the next ball sending it flying over cow corner for a SIX. He swings again at the next ball but misses. CAUGHT! Rabada launches the ball towards extra cover and Pollard takes a good catch while running to his right. He drops a sitter but manages to hold onto this one. Ishant Sharma walks out to bat. Mishra slaps the 5th ball over backward point for 2 runs. He then pulls the last ball to deep midwicket for a single. That’s it then. Mumbai beat Delhi by a comfortable margin of 40 runs.
DC 128/9 after 20 overs.
Apr 18, 11:32 PM (IST)
WICKET! Rabada c Pollard b Hardik 9 (8)
Rabada swings at the wide delivery sending it flying towards extra extra cover where Pollard takes a catch while running to his right.
Apr 18, 11:31 PM (IST)
SIX! Rabada has a mighty swing at the 2nd delivery sending the ball flying over cow corner for a maximum.
Apr 18, 11:26 PM (IST)
Malinga starts with a length delivery which Rabada works to midwicket for a run. Mishra guides the 2nd ball to point for a single. Rabada drives the 3rd ball to cover for a run. The 4th ball deflects off the pads down to fine leg for FOUR leg byes. The next ball is wide down leg. Mishra gets a thick edge to the 5th ball and de Kock doesn’t collect it cleanly as they take a single. DROPPED! Rabada sends the last ball high up but Pollard is a bit too casual as he lets the ball slip through his palms at mid-off. 10 runs off the over. If it’s of any consequence then DC need 50 off the last over to win.
DC 119/8 after 19 overs.
Apr 18, 11:23 PM (IST)
FOUR! Mishra misses with the flick as the 4th ball escapes down to fine leg for four leg byes.
Apr 18, 11:20 PM (IST)
RUN OUT! Axar defends the 1st ball to the off-side. Bumrah reacts brilliantly as he picks up the ball and hits the stumps with a sharp throw to send back Paul on a diamond duck. Kagiso Rabada walks out to bat. BOWLED! Bumrah rattles the stumps now sending back Axar as the batsman looks to cut but misses. Amit Mishra walks out to bat. He dabs the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Rabada misses with the flick as they pick up a leg bye on the next ball. Bumrah ends with two dot balls. Just 2 runs and 2 wickets from the over.
DC 109/8 after 18 overs.
Apr 18, 11:17 PM (IST)
WICKET! Axar b Bumrah 26 (23)
Bumrah sends down a pacy delivery at the stumps and Axar looks to cut but misses completely.
Apr 18, 11:15 PM (IST)
WICKET! Paul run out (Bumrah) 0 (0)
Axar defends the 1st ball to the off-side and Paul charges out but is sent back. Bumrah picks up the ball and hits the stumps to send Paul back for a diamond duck.
Apr 18, 11:13 PM (IST)
Lasith Malinga comes back into the attack. Axar welcomes him by launching the 1st ball over long-on for a SIX. He then squeezes out the next ball for a single. Malinga sends down another yorker which Morris squeezes out for a run. The 4th ball is a yorker down leg and Axar clips it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. The 5th ball is a slower yorker outside off which Axar digs out for a single. CAUGHT! Malinga ends with a slower delivery and Morris goes for the big shot but holes out to Hardik at long-on. 11 runs and a wicket from the over. DC need 62 from 18 balls to win.
DC 107/6 after 17 overs.
Apr 18, 11:11 PM (IST)
WICKET! Morris c Hardik b Malinga 11 (9)
Morris connects with the toe-end as he finds Hardik at long-on who takes a comfortable catch.
Apr 18, 11:08 PM (IST)
SIX! Malinga starts wtih a short of length delivery which Axar launches over long-on for a maximum.
Apr 18, 11:05 PM (IST)
Bumrah starts with a length delivery which Morris lofts straight down the ground for a SIX. The 2nd ball is slower outside off which Morris misses. The 3rd ball is a yorker which Morris digs out for 2 runs. He then swings at the 4th ball sending it to deep midwicket for a single. Axar gets an outside edge to third man for a run. Bumrah ends with a yorker which Morris works to the man at cover. 10 runs off the over.
DC 96/5 after 16 overs.
Apr 18, 11:01 PM (IST)
SIX! Bumrah starts with a length delivery which Morris lofts straight over his head for a maximum.
Apr 18, 11:00 PM (IST)
Lasith Malinga comes back into the attack. Axar connects with the inside half sending the 1st ball to cover. He then chips the 2nd ball over extra cover for 2 runs. Axar squeezes the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Morris flicks the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Axar whips the 5th ball to midwicket for a single but a direct-hit helps them pick up a second. He then reaches out and slices the last ball to cow corner for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
DC 86/5 after 15 overs.
Apr 18, 10:58 PM (IST)
FOUR! Axar slices the last ball sending it to cow corner for a one-bounce four.
Apr 18, 10:55 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah comes back to the attack. He starts brilliantly with 2 dot balls. Axar dabs the 3rd ball to third man for 2 runs. He then works the 4th delivery to mid-off for a single. BOWLED! Bumrah gets the ball to nip into the batsman sneaking between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Chris Morris walks out to bat. He pokes away from the body on the last delivery but gets beaten. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 76/5 after 14 overs.
Apr 18, 10:54 PM (IST)
WICKET! Pant b Bumrah 7 (11)
Pant goes for the drive but misses completely as the ball nips back in between bat and pad to hit the stumps.
Apr 18, 10:50 PM (IST)
Krunal Pandya returns to the attack. Pant finds the man at mid-off on the 1st ball. He flicks the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Axar drills the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. The 4th ball is a full toss down leg but Pant helps it straight to short fine leg. He then works the 5th ball to the man at midwicket. The last ball is another full toss but Pant only flicks it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Just 4 runs off the over. DC need 96 from 42 balls to win.
IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after DC vs MI match
DC 73/4 after 13 overs.
