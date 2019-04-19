App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | DC vs KXIP match 37 preview: Where to watch live, team news, betting odds and possible XI

Delhi Capitals will be up against mid-table team Kings XI Punjab, who are also eyeing the title that has so far elusive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seeking home comfort after multiple defeats at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be desperate to buck the trend when they take on a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 20.

The last time that these two teams met was at Mohali where a Sam Curran hat-trick helped KXIP win by a 14-run margin after a spectacular batting collapse following Rishabh Pant’s dismissal.

Apart from that result, Delhi Capitals have been at ease on the road, winning three matches on the trot after an authoritative beginning in Mumbai. However, things have turned out quite differently in their home ground, where they found the pitches far from friendly.

After losing to Mumbai, Delhi will now be up against mid-table team KXIP, who are also eyeing the title that has so far elusive.

related news

Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will not be short on confidence, having easily beaten Rajasthan Royals three days ago.

The likes of Chris Gayle, K L Rahul, David Miller and Mohammed Shami will look to capitalise on Delhi's miserable record at home, and with Ashwin leading from the front, it may not be an improbable task for the confident visiting team.

Shreyas Iyer and Co have only one win from their four home matches, the lone victory coming in the Super Over after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a tie.

Rishabh Pant will again be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion, having failed in Thursday's defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

Disappointed at being ignored for the showpiece, the highly-rated young wicketkeeper-batsman will certainly look to prove a point.

Smarting from the onslaught by the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal, who smashed 54 runs in the last 19 balls on a slow pitch, the Delhi bowlers will hope for a better outing at the death.

In batting, the onus will be on senior pro Shikhar Dhawan to lay the foundation, and he will have the talented Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order.

After suffering their third defeat in four outings here this season, Iyer had said, "It's really important for us to win home games, especially on these tracks.

"Unfortunately we lost the toss, and we got outplayed in all three departments. We practice on the pitches that are also slow. But when you come here, it's totally different. We have to get used to these conditions."

For his team to harbour hopes of a rare win, skipper Iyer, himself, will need to lead by example.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head: The two teams have played 23 matches so far with Punjab winning 14 as compared to Delhi’s 9 victories.

Team News:

Both teams do not have any fresh injury scares. Delhi could make a change to their playing XI and bring back Sandeep Lamichhane. KXIP could deploy an unchanged side.

Prediction: who will win?

Delhi haven’t been impressive at home but they have a formidable spin attack and could come out on top if they get their combinations right.

Betting odds (bet 365)

Delhi Capitals: 10/11

Kings XI Punjab: 10/11

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Feroz Shah Kotla Pitch Report: Delhi Capitals spin bowling coach Samuel Badree feels that the spinners have a huge role to play on a slow pitch at the Kotla and has predicted that team selection is going to be crucial ahead of their match against Punjab.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Curran, Axar Patel, M Ashwin, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris.

Players to watch out for:

Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

ipl 2019, kkr vs dc, shikhar dhawan fifty

The Delhi opener has been in good form and is Delhi’s highest run-scorer this season with 291 runs from just 9 games. His best performance was the unbeaten 97* against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

KL Rahul (KXIP)

ipl 2019, mi vs kxip, kl rahul

The Punjab batsman has surpassed his opening partner Chris Gayle and sits second on the list of top run-scorers this season. He has 387 runs from 9 games even scoring an unbeaten 100* against Mumbai Indians this season.

IPL Points Table:

Delhi occupy third spot on the table with 10 points from 9 games. KXIP are tied on points with DC but occupy fourth spot due to their net run rate. Check out the updated points table here.

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:14 pm

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: Virat Kohli, Mo ...

Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

After Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted hand in ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

ND Tiwari's Wife Hints at 'Discord', But Says She Doesn't See Foul Pla ...

Congress Seeks Y-Category Security for Hardik Patel Hours After He Was ...

Election Officer Goes Missing from Bengal’s Nadia District, Probe Or ...

Indian Student Uses 'USB Killer' Device to Destroy Computers in US Col ...

GoT Writer George RR Martin Wins Hearts By Unknowingly Fulfilling A Dy ...

After TikTok, PUBG Players on Twitter Fear Their Game Could be Next

Booze on the Rise: EC’s Seizure Figures Reveal How Gujarat, Bihar ar ...

Did Donald Trump Ever Wish to Work Like PM Modi? UP CM Claims So, But ...

'Won't Be Able to Evacuate Them Later': Sushma Swaraj Urges Indians to ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Lenders explore ways to utilise 15 Jet Airways planes, protect valuabl ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Indian athletes must fulfil potent ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.