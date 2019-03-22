App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: CSK's veterans ready to take on Virat Kohli's RCB

CSK enjoy an impressive record against RCB, having won 15 matches and lost seven with one no-result. The hosts haven't lost to its rival since 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

They made 'Dad's Army' sound cool last year and defending champions Chennai Super Kings' battle-hardened veterans are ready to prove that age is just a number when they take on Virat Kohli's perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23 in the opening IPL encounter.

For Virat Kohli, it couldn't be a bigger statement if his young side could start off with a bang at Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'spiritual home', a task which will be easier said than done.

Also read | The top 5 fastest 50s in IPL history

CSK's core team is the oldest in the tournament -- 37-year-olds Dhoni and Shane Watson, 35-year-old Dwayne Bravo, 34-year-old Faf du Plessis, 33-year-olds Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, soon-to-be 32 Suresh Raina, .

related news

Then they have two spinners with truckloads of experience -- 39-year-old Imran Tahir and 38-year-old Harbhajan Singh, who have the ability to change the complexion of a game with one-off over.

Even the two out-of-favour India players, leg-spinner Karn Sharma (31) and seamer Mohit Sharma (30) are on the wrong side of 30's.

However when it comes to match awareness, the CSK players are second to none.

The most consistent franchise of the Indian Premier League, who have always been in the top four, are a formidable side at home with a slow turner and a vocal crowd complementing the quality.

While CSK is a three-time champion, the Bengaluru franchise is probably the biggest underachiever despite boasting of some of the best names in its squad.

The outcome of the March 23 game will depend on which team bowls better and holds its nerve as both side have players who can turn a match on its head in a jiffy.

CSK's Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to step up their performances and seal a spot in the Indian World Cup squad. While RCB paceman Umesh Yadav will also look to shine in the IPL and make a case for selection in the England-bound playing XI.

A lot has been said about the workload, especially that of the bowlers, which needs to be monitored. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said on March 20 that it was up to the players and as professionals, they would be aware of the requirements.

CSK enjoy an impressive record against RCB, having won 15 matches and lost seven with one no-result. The hosts haven't lost to its rival since 2014.

While the home team has a well-balanced squad with most of the bases covered, RCB is facing concerns over the availability of some foreign players at certain stages of the tournament.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be the key man for RCB as he has been over the past seasons and will need the rest of the bowling attack to step up.

Kohli has always led from the front and his exploits in the IPL are well documented, the RCB skipper will begin yet another campaign aware that his form could prove vital in the success of his side in the gruelling tournament.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

Timing: Match starts at 8 pm IST on March 23.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Woman Crushed to Death After She Jumps Before Metro Train in Noida

Hitesh Patel, Accused in Sterling Biotech Fraud of Rs 8,100 Crore, Nab ...

In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Cr ...

SpiceJet Seeks Planes from Other Sources after India Grounds 737 MAX F ...

RJD Gets Its Way as Congress Settles for 9 Seats in Bihar Mahagathband ...

ED Arrests Zakir Naik's Close Aide in Money Laundering Case in Mumbai

Karnataka Authority Cancels Ola Cabs’ Licence, Banned From Plying fo ...

News18 Assam Journalist Stabbed Repeatedly by Restaurant Owner, Employ ...

West Indies a Good Tournament Team, Can Win World Cup: Brathwaite

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

General Elections 2019: The state of the economy ahead of Lok Sabha po ...

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Why your top talent is leaving? May be it's the onboarding process

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustain ...

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unse ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.