App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH match 41 preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

As the Yellow Brigade meet the Orange Army at Chepauk, CSK would be aiming to seal a berth in the play-offs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The wretched form of Chennai Super Kings' top three will be primary worry for Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings aims to arrest the mini-slide when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of the IPL 2019 at Chennai's  MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 22.

If CSK's problem is the non-performance of the top-order, Sunrisers Hyderabad's issues are the non-performers in the middle-order. A major chunk of Hyderabad's runs have come from the bat of the openers, David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs).

A win will almost ensure a play-off berth for the defending champions, who will look to bounce back after two consecutive defeats.

While Dhoni's Herculean effort to pull off another miraculous chase has been the talking point, it is difficult to overlook the poor show of CSK's top three.

related news

Last season's hero Shane Watson (147 runs), Ambati Rayudu (192) and Suresh Raina (207) haven't lived up to expectations. The pressure has been entirely on Dhoni, who leads the charts with 314 runs and the batting unit needs to step up.

"The top three needs to finish more matches," Dhoni said after CSK's one-run loss to RCB.

Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites due to the overall balance of their squad. It will also be Bairstow's last game for Hyderabad as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations.

The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor show.

"We played on Chennai tracks, where it is little bit difficult to find form. We are being little bit reckless and that comes about from guys who want to find form and do the job, but what is happening is we are relying heavily on Dhoni and Rayudu to patch things up and we won't win the competition if this continues," Fleming said.

Match Details:

Timing – 8pm

Venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar


Head to Head 


In 11 matches that the two teams have played against each other, CSK has emerged winners in 8 while SRH has won on remaining 3 other occasions.


In the reverse fixture played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, the Orange Army defeated the Men in Yellow by 6 wickets. CSK managed a paltry total of 132/5 thanks to 45 from 31 balls off the bat of Faf du Plessis. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 100-run stand as Hyderabad cruised to victory.


Team News


Harbhajan Singh has missed last four games for CSK on the ground of fitness. Should he be deemed fit, he could come in the playing XI.


Prediction 


It is difficult to defeat CSK at Chepauk.  Expect a Chennai win in this one.


Betting Odds (bet365)


Chennai Super Kings: 8/11


Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11/10


Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker.


Pitch Report


Off all the eight grounds, Chennai's Chepauk is the least batting friendly stadium. The pitch is slow and spinners get a lot of purchase from the track.


Moneycontrol Dream XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Suresh Raina, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem.


Players to watch out for 


MS Dhoni (CSK)


IPL 2019 RR vs CSK MS Dhoni


MS Dhoni is CSK's leading run-scorer this season with 314 runs. He superb innings of 84* almost took his side to an impossible win.


David Warner (SRH) 


David Warner-1


With 517 runs, David Warner currently holds the prestigious Orange Cap. The destructive opener has hammered six 50s and one century this campaign.


IPL Points table


CSK lead the points table with 14 points from 10 games. SRH are placed fourth on the table with 10 points from 9 games. Check the entire points table here.


(With PTI Inputs)

 
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: RR lose Sanju Samson early

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Former Profession and Trolls on Arbaaz ...

Game of Thrones New Episode Gives Warm Feelings, Salman Khan Impresses ...

IPL 2019 | SRH Wary of Dhoni Threat in Clash Against CSK

Trump Decides Not to Grant Waiver to India, 7 Others Importing Iranian ...

News18 Wrap: 7 Indians Among 290 Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts, Rahul Gan ...

Snubbed by Congress-BJP, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Outfit Announces Candid ...

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's Failure: It is Bad Luck that Film Did Not W ...

Burhan Wani & Burnt Houses: Why Voters Only Want to See Mehbooba in An ...

Sri Lanka Attacks a Retribution For New Zealand Mosque Shooting, Says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Demand for new caste-, faith- or ethnicity-based regiments for Indian ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.