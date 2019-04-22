IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH match 41 preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

As the Yellow Brigade meet the Orange Army at Chepauk, CSK would be aiming to seal a berth in the play-offs
The wretched form of Chennai Super Kings' top three will be primary worry for Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings aims to arrest the mini-slide when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of the IPL 2019 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 22.
If CSK's problem is the non-performance of the top-order, Sunrisers Hyderabad's issues are the non-performers in the middle-order. A major chunk of Hyderabad's runs have come from the bat of the openers, David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs).
A win will almost ensure a play-off berth for the defending champions, who will look to bounce back after two consecutive defeats.
While Dhoni's Herculean effort to pull off another miraculous chase has been the talking point, it is difficult to overlook the poor show of CSK's top three.
Last season's hero Shane Watson (147 runs), Ambati Rayudu (192) and Suresh Raina (207) haven't lived up to expectations. The pressure has been entirely on Dhoni, who leads the charts with 314 runs and the batting unit needs to step up.
"The top three needs to finish more matches," Dhoni said after CSK's one-run loss to RCB.
Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites due to the overall balance of their squad. It will also be Bairstow's last game for Hyderabad as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations.
The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor show.
"We played on Chennai tracks, where it is little bit difficult to find form. We are being little bit reckless and that comes about from guys who want to find form and do the job, but what is happening is we are relying heavily on Dhoni and Rayudu to patch things up and we won't win the competition if this continues," Fleming said.
Match Details:
Timing – 8pmVenue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai