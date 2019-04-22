IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH match 41 preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

The wretched form of Chennai Super Kings' top three will be primary worry for Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings aims to arrest the mini-slide when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of the IPL 2019 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 22.

If CSK's problem is the non-performance of the top-order, Sunrisers Hyderabad's issues are the non-performers in the middle-order. A major chunk of Hyderabad's runs have come from the bat of the openers, David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs).

A win will almost ensure a play-off berth for the defending champions, who will look to bounce back after two consecutive defeats.

While Dhoni's Herculean effort to pull off another miraculous chase has been the talking point, it is difficult to overlook the poor show of CSK's top three.

Last season's hero Shane Watson (147 runs), Ambati Rayudu (192) and Suresh Raina (207) haven't lived up to expectations. The pressure has been entirely on Dhoni, who leads the charts with 314 runs and the batting unit needs to step up.

"The top three needs to finish more matches," Dhoni said after CSK's one-run loss to RCB.

Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites due to the overall balance of their squad. It will also be Bairstow's last game for Hyderabad as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations.

The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor show.

"We played on Chennai tracks, where it is little bit difficult to find form. We are being little bit reckless and that comes about from guys who want to find form and do the job, but what is happening is we are relying heavily on Dhoni and Rayudu to patch things up and we won't win the competition if this continues," Fleming said.

Match Details:

Timing – 8pm

Head to Head

In 11 matches that the two teams have played against each other, CSK has emerged winners in 8 while SRH has won on remaining 3 other occasions.

In the reverse fixture played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, the Orange Army defeated the Men in Yellow by 6 wickets. CSK managed a paltry total of 132/5 thanks to 45 from 31 balls off the bat of Faf du Plessis. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 100-run stand as Hyderabad cruised to victory.

Team News

Harbhajan Singh has missed last four games for CSK on the ground of fitness. Should he be deemed fit, he could come in the playing XI.

Prediction

It is difficult to defeat CSK at Chepauk. Expect a Chennai win in this one.

Pitch Report

Off all the eight grounds, Chennai's Chepauk is the least batting friendly stadium. The pitch is slow and spinners get a lot of purchase from the track.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Suresh Raina, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Players to watch out for

MS Dhoni (CSK)

MS Dhoni is CSK's leading run-scorer this season with 314 runs. He superb innings of 84* almost took his side to an impossible win.

David Warner (SRH)

With 517 runs, David Warner currently holds the prestigious Orange Cap. The destructive opener has hammered six 50s and one century this campaign.

IPL Points table

CSK lead the points table with 14 points from 10 games. SRH are placed fourth on the table with 10 points from 9 games. Check the entire points table here

