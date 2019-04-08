IPL 2019 | CSK vs KKR: Preview, prediction, where to watch

IPL 2019 is set for a mega clash as top ranked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) visit Chennai to take on the second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for this season's match 23.

The two teams are enjoying great forms this season. Both sides have recorded 4 wins in their first five matches, but KKR are better placed than CSK only because of a superior NRR. While KKR’s NRR is +1.058, CSK’s is +0.159.

Stakes are high as the winner of the contest will solidify the position on the top of the table. What adds spice to this fixture is the fact that two teams will be coming from fantastic wins in their previous appearances.

CSK thumped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 22 runs at home. Batting first, the men in Yellow posted 160/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Faf du Plessis' maiden fifty this season. While KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan hit fifties, spells from Harbhajan Singh (2/17) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2/37) choked Punjab in the chase.

It was a walk in the park for KKR against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For the first time this season, KKR did not rely on the batting exploits of Andre Russell as Chris Lynn (50 off 23 ) and Sunil Narine (47 of 25) helped their side beat RR by eight wickets. Such was the assault from the two batsmen that the target of 140 was chased down with 5.1 overs to spare.

Chennai have relied on its bowlers to deliver wins this season while KKR boast of great batting depth. The contest will be how CSK bowlers stop KKR's batsmen.

Match Details

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Viewers can also catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to Head

Historically, this is a lopsided contest. In the 21 matches between the two sides, CSK have eked out win in 12 matches while KKR have won 8 other matches. One match between the two sides ended with no result.

Team News

Dwayne Bravo missed CSK's last match against KXIP owing to an injury. His injury made way for Faf du Plessis. The South African did not disappoint as he hit his maiden fifty this season. Should Bravo fail to regain match fitness, CSK could go with an unchanged 11.

No injury concern bothers KKR camp.

Prediction: Who will win?

This will be a tight contest. The captain who will utilize his bowlers better will emerge victorious. But, with a boisterous Chennai crowd by its side, CSK are the favourite to win this contest.

Players to watch out for

MS Dhoni (CSK)

With 156 runs, CSK captain MS Dhoni is his team’s top scorer this season. His best of 75* against RCB is also the best performance by a CSK batsman this year.

Andre Russell (KKR)

Andre Russell has picked 5 wickets this season and scored 207 runs. With 22 sixes, Russell is currently the batsman with most hits over the fence this season.