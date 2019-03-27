App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Bumrah's slower balls are difficult to pick as his hands go everywhere, Archer

Archer rates himself, Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan as the three best bowlers in T20 cricket.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jofra Archer, one of the most sought-after bowlers in franchise-based leagues, rates Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler currently playing in world cricket.

The Barbados-born medium-pacer, who will soon qualify to play for England in the international arena after completing a mandatory seven-year residency in the country, also placed himself and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the list of top three bowlers in the shortest format.

"I am going to say that I quite like Bumrah. I would include a spinner in the list and that is Rashid Khan. So it's myself, Bumrah and Rashid, who are three best bowlers in T20 cricket," Archer, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL, told PTI during an interview.

Archer, who has 105 wickets from 82 T20 games at an economy rate of less than eight runs per over, feels Bumrah's unusual action makes it difficult for batsmen to pick him.

related news

"With the new ball, it can go either way, so for all the fast bowlers, it is essential that you have an extra edge at the death," said Archer.

"Even with his action, he bowls yorkers really well. And the key to possessing a potent slower delivery in case of Bumrah is his action. His hands go on all directions and suddenly you will find it really hard to pick up the slower one," explained Archer.

Archer has a couple of deceptive bouncers and some good variation of slower deliveries but he admitted that the toughest delivery to execute in a pressure cooker scenario is the wide Yorker because of the margin of error.

"Personally, I don't even like it really because your margin for error could be a wide or a four or if you nail it then a single. Personally, for me I find it way too hard and try not using it," he said.

Royals have enough firepower to win the IPL after 11 years, Archer exuded confidence despite the fact that England's World Cup hopefuls such as Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will be back in the UK on April 25 as per an England and Wales Cricket Board's diktat.

On the personal front, Archer has set his sights on the 'Purple Cap', meant for the top wicket-taker in the IPL.

"I just want us to get to the play-offs first and then worry about getting into the finals. Personally, I will like to get the Purple Cap. I want to score a few runs as well as I didn't score too many last year. Hopefully, I can turn that round this year and show what I can do with the bat," the 23-year-old said.

His name has an uncanny resemblance to famous British novelist Jeffrey Archer and Jofra said he used to be amused by the pronunciation of his name.

Incidentally, the novelist Archer is known to be a cricket fan and also knew Indian legend Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi closely.

"I didn't know that Jeffrey Archer is a cricket fan. I didn't even know who he was really till the other day when I was on a train and he was on a poster. I then realised why people call my name wrong and that's what it was.

"Then I realised he (Jeffrey) was an author. A few guys on social media were joking and I didn't know he was an author. Never read anything till now," he signed off.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

World Theatre Day: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi Go Nostalgic, Share T ...

Sensex Slips 100 Points, Nifty Closes Below 11,450 Ahead of F&O Expiry

Michelle Obama's Memoir 'Becoming' Sells 10 Million Copies

China Reacts Guardedly to India's ASAT Missile Test, Hopes Nations Wil ...

Giriraj Singh Fails to Change BJP Decision With Tantrums, to Contest F ...

Pro-dialogue ULFA to Boycott Lok Sabha Polls, Asks People to ‘Think ...

Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles Making Video of Daughter Shweta Bach ...

Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights: Air India to It ...

Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme Will Not Replace Existing Subsidies, S ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi denied Lok Sabha tickets as BJP igno ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.