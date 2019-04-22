App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: BCCI shifts IPL final to Hyderabad after TNCA fails to get permission on locked stands

The final of the showpiece event will be held on May 12

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian Premier League final scheduled on May 12 was Monday shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get requisite permission from the government to open the three closed stands. While the Chennai Super Kings still have a chance to play Qualifier 1 at home if they finish among the top two teams in the league but the Eliminator (May 8) and Qualifier 2 (May 10) has been shifted to Visakhapatnam.

"We had to shift the matches from Chennai to Hyderabad after TNCA intimated us that they have not procured the requisite permission to open the three stands I, J and K," Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI on April 21.

"Since the gate sales of the knock-out matches is BCCI's prerogative, we had to take a call. We would be having two knock-out matches in Vizag," he added.

The three stands make up for more than 12,000 tickets and BCCI would have lost out on a few crores of gate money.

related news

The stands have remained closed since 2012 save one international match between India and Pakistan when an exception was made.

Asked if all the knock-out matches' ticket sales are BCCI's prerogative, why was Qualifier 1 allotted to Chennai, Rai reasoned: "CSK, by virtue of being defending champions, were allotted the Qualifier 1 and final. Now if they finish in top two, you cannot take away all the games. They deserve to get at least one of the knock-out games."

Hyderabad only got the final and not the Eliminator or Qualifier because of the general elections in the Cyber city on May 6, 8 and 10.

The first three-team mini women's IPL will be held from May 6-10 in Jaipur with a new team Velocity being added to the existing Trailblazers and Supernovas.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #cricket #Hyderabad #India #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Ayushmann Khurrana reunited with Annu Kapoor, 7 years after Vicky Dono ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan’s patriotic act strikes a perfect chord ...

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

CBI Arrests NHAI General Manager, Three Private Persons in Bribery Cas ...

Bharat Trailer: All The Hilarious Memes That Salman Khan Film Has Insp ...

Russian Start-up Wants to Outshine Stars with New Age Space Advertisem ...

Shah Rukh Khan Creatively Responds to PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Hel ...

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses 'Outsider' Smriti Irani of Distributing Shoes ...

Cancer Patients More Likely to Use Marijuana: Study

Wife, Sister of Shangri La Hotel Bomber Killed in Separate Suicide Bla ...

Raheem Sterling to Pay For Funeral of Crystal Palace Youth Player Dama ...

In Beijing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Rakes Up Masood Azhar's UN ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Lok Sabha election: Infrastructure, belief and Raj Narain's words expl ...

Demand for new caste-, faith- or ethnicity-based regiments for Indian ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.