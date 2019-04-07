IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph tops the list of 10 most devastating bowling spells in IPL on debut

The 22-year-old Alzarri Joseph began his IPL career by getting rid of the current 'Orange Cap' holder with his very first delivery. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 10. Amit Mishra | Delhi Daredevils | BBM: 5/17 | The IPL’s second highest wicket-taker of all-time helped Delhi end a four-match winless streak in 2008 with his best-ever figures of 4-0-17-5. With Deccan Chargers needing just 15 runs off the final over, Mishra picked up a hat-trick off the first 3 balls to help Delhi secure a 12-run victory. He had earlier scalped Shahid Afridi and Hershell Gibbs before dismissing Ravi Teja, Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh in the final over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/10 9. James Faulkner | Rajasthan Royals | BBM: 5/16 | Faulkner picked up his second fifer of the 2013 season when he helped Rajasthan restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to just 136/9. The left-handed pacer sent back Parthiv Patel and Shikhar Dhawan in his first over before returning to dismiss Darren Sammy in the 17th over. Faulker then dismissed a well-set Biplab Samantray (55) and Dale Steyn in the penultimate over to end with figures of 4-1-16-5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/10 8. Ravindra Jadeja | Chennai Super Kings | BBM: 5/16 | Jadeja put in an all-around performance against the Deccan Chargers in 2013 to help CSK record a 74-run win. He first added a quick-fire 29-ball 48 with the bat before accounting for Parthiv Patel, Bharat Chipli, Manpreet Gony, Ravi Teja and Dale Steyn to record figures of 4-0-16-5. Man of the Match Jadeja finished the game as both the highest scorer and highest wicket-taker. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/10 7. Ankit Rajpoot | Kings XI Punjab | BBM: 5/14 | Rajpoot recorded his career-best figures of 4-0-14-5 in 2018 to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to just 132/6. He scalped Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha in an opening 3-over spell. Rajpoot later returned to bowl the final over where he got rid of half-centurion Manish Pandey (54) and Mohammad Nabi while giving away just 6 runs. However, Rajpoot’s heroics were in vain as SRH bowled out KXIP for 119 to record a 13-run victory. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/10 6. Lasith Malinga | Mumbai Indians | BBM: 5/13 | The IPL’s leading wicket-taker picked up his only five-wicket haul of the tournament in 2011 against the Delhi Daredevils. Malinga castled David Warner and a young Unmukt Chand in his first over. He then rattled the stumps of Venugopal Rao and Morne Morkel in the 16th over before getting Ashok Dinda caught out in the 18th over to shoot out Delhi for just 95 runs. Malinga finished with 3.4-1-13-5 and an unbeaten 46 by Tendulkar helped MI record a massive 8-wicket victory. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/10 5. Ishant Sharma | Deccan Chargers | BBM: 5/12 | Ishant may not have enjoyed great success in the IPL but he bowled a dream spell against Kochi Tuskers in 2011 to help his team defend a below-par total of 129. He sent back Parthiv Patel, Raiphi Gomez and Brad Hodge for ducks in the 2nd over before returning to scalp Kedar Jadhav (0) and Mahela Jayawardene (4) in his next over. Steyn chipped in with 3 wickets and Ishant finished with 3-0-12-5 as they bowled out Kochi for just 74 runs. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 4. Anil Kumble | Royal Challengers Bangalore | BBM: 5/5 | Defending just 133 runs against the reigning champions Rajasthan Royals in 2009, Kumble destroyed the batting line-up in a devastating spell of 3.1-1-5-5. Kumble dismissed Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja in his first over before returning to scalp Shane Warne and Munaf Patel in his next. He then got the wicket of Kamran Khan as the Royals were bundled out for just 58 runs. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 3. Adam Zampa | Rising Pune Supergiant | BBM: 6/19 | The Australian leg-spinner picked up 6 wickets in 3 overs as he ran through the Sunrisers’ middle order to restrict them to just 133 in 2016. He dismissed Yuvraj Singh in the 16th over before getting rid of Kane Williamson and Moses Henriques off consecutive deliveries in his next over. Zampa then bowled the final over where he sent back Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to end with figures of 4-0-19-6. Unfortunately, his heroics went in vain as RPS ended up losing by a close 4-run margin. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/10 2. Sohail Tanvir | Rajasthan Royals | BBM: 6/14 | Tanvir’s best bowling performance came in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 against a strong Chennai Super Kings side. He dismissed the top 3 batsmen of Parthiv Patel, Stephen Fleming and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan for scores of 0, 0 and 5 respectively. He then returned to dismiss tail-enders Joginder Sharma, Muttiah Muralitharan and Makhaya Ntini to finish with figures of 4-0-14-6 as CSK were bowled out for just 109 runs. The Royals cantered to victory with 8 wickets remaining. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 1. Alzarri Joseph | Mumbai Indians | BBM: 6/12 | The 22-year-old West Indian began his IPL career with a wicket-maiden wherein he castled David Warner on his very first delivery. He then dismissed Vijay Shankar in his next over before returning to bowl the 16th where he dismissed Deepak Hooda and Rashid Khan off consecutive balls. Alzarri then wrapped up the innings when he got rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul in the penultimate over finishing with figure of 3.4-1-12-6. (BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 7, 2019 12:51 am